(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Intesa
Sanpaolo Vita's
(ISV) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB+' and
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch
has also affirmed
ISV's dated subordinated notes and perpetual subordinated at
'BBB' and 'BBB-',
respectively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IFS rating is constrained by Italy's sovereign rating (BBB+/
Stable). ISV's
operations are concentrated in Italy and there is high
concentration risk in its
investments as it holds a large amount of Italian sovereign debt
(EUR47.6bn at
group level at end-June 2015 or around 10x consolidated
shareholders' funds).
ISV's exposure to Italian sovereign debt, which is to match
domestic liabilities
in Italy, is underlined by the application of the sovereign
constraint on its
ratings. Its ratings cannot exceed the sovereign constraint,
which Fitch has set
at 'BBB+' for ISV, in line with the sovereign rating of Italy
(BBB+). ISV's
unconstrained IFS rating is 'A-', and its unconstrained IDR is
'BBB+'.
ISV's ultimate parent is Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP; BBB+/Stable), the
second-largest
Italian bank by total assets. ISV distributes its insurance
products through ISP
branches. ISV products are part of ISP's wealth management
offering. ISV's risk
management is also highly integrated within ISP, which manages
capital at the
group level. Fitch views ISV as an important contributor to
ISP's financial
performance and believes support would be forthcoming if needed.
It is unlikely
that ISV's IDR would be higher than its parent's IDR.
ISV's ratings also reflect the company's strong franchise in
Italy, solid net
profitability, adequate capital and moderate financial leverage.
Total net earned premiums fell by 25% yoy in 2015 after growing
strongly in
2014. This trend is due to the change of business mix from
traditional products
to united-linked and hybrid products. It also reflects the
intrinsically
volatile nature of the bancassurance business in Italy. ISV
provides solutions
for ISP's network for sales of single-premium savings-type
products.
Fitch's view on ISV's capital is driven by the company's score
under Fitch's
Prism Factor Based Model. ISV scored "Adequate" based on
end-2014 financials,
which Fitch expects to have continued in 2015. ISV's
consolidated Solvency I
ratio was a strong 166% at end-2015, in line with 2014 but lower
than over 180%
in 2012 and 2013 following rapid growth of the business. Capital
remains exposed
to volatility given ISV's high exposure to Italian sovereign
bonds. Fitch
expects ISV's capital to remain at least adequate and supportive
of its rating.
ISV's Fitch-calculated financial leverage was moderate at 24% in
2015. The
financial leverage ratio (FLR) increased in 2013 and in 2014
following ISV's
issuance of EUR500m five-year dated subordinated notes in 2013
and perpetual
subordinated instruments in 2014. Fitch expects FLR to continue
to support the
company's current rating. Fitch's total financing and
commitments ratio is low
given the traditional nature of ISV's business.
Low interest rates are a key risk for ISV's business, as a
significant - albeit
declining - proportion of the in-force life reserves carries
financial
guarantees. However, this is mitigated by ISV's reduction of
minimum guarantees
on new sales (0% for the newest products). Furthermore, most new
guarantees
apply only at maturity, rather than accruing year by year,
allowing ISV greater
flexibility in dealing with low investment returns in any
particular year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
ISV's ratings could be downgraded if Italy is downgraded or
ISP's ratings are
downgraded. Conversely, ISV's ratings could be upgraded if Italy
is upgraded and
ISP's ratings are upgraded.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1647
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=999914
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.