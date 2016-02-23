(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CaixaBank, S.A.
and Banco Popular Espanol S.A.'s (Popular) ratings. The Outlooks
on the banks'
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are Positive. Fitch has
also affirmed
the ratings of Caixabank's parent holding company, Criteria
Caixa, S.A.,
Unipersonal (Criteria) with a Positive Outlook. At the same
time, Fitch has
upgraded Bankia, S.A.'s Long-term IDR to 'BBB-' and its parent
holding company,
BFA, Tenedora de Acciones, S.A.U. (BFA) to 'BB+'. Their Outlooks
are Stable. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating actions follow a periodic review of the Fitch-rated
large domestic
Spanish banks. All three banks' Long-term IDRs are driven by
their standalone
financial strength as expressed by their Viability Ratings (VR).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Caixabank
The affirmation of Caixabank's ratings largely reflects a
sustained decline in
non-performing loans (NPLs) and some reduction in its market
risk exposure
assuming the intragroup deal with Criteria is completed in 2016.
However, Fitch
also notes that the stock of problem assets (which include
foreclosed assets) is
still high and risks related to remaining equity investments
have heightened in
view of market volatility, putting pressure on capital. Despite
the latter,
Caixabank's capitalisation has proved resilient thanks to
reasonable internal
capital generation and balance sheet de-risking. Other factors
supporting the
bank's VR include modest but resilient earnings and robust
funding and
liquidity, largely aided by a leading and diversified domestic
franchise.
The Positive Outlook reflects our view that there is upside
rating potential,
largely tied to developments in Caixabank's asset quality, risk
appetite and
capital.
Over the past two years, Caixabank's credit risk profile has
benefited from a
steady decline in NPLs (down 15.6% in 2015; around 24% on a
like-for-like basis
for the integration of Barclays Spain), a trend we expect to
continue in 2016 on
the back of Spain's improved economy. However, foreclosed assets
have lagged the
NPL trend and only stabilised in 2015. The problem asset ratio
improved to 11.1%
at end-2015, but the total stock of NPLs and foreclosed assets
remains high by
international standards. At end-2015 the reserve coverage for
NPLs was slightly
above the sector average at 55%.
In our assessment of Caixabank's risk profile, we also take into
account the
swap agreement between Caixabank and Criteria announced in early
December 2015
(see "Fitch: Caixabank To Reduce Equity Risk Exposure after
Transfer of Bank
Stakes to Parent" dated 9 December 2015 at
www.fitchratings.com). Fitch
considers that Caixabank's overall risk profile will benefit
from the transfer
of EUR2,651m bank stakes to its parent, reducing its exposure to
market risk.
Following the transaction, equity investments will nevertheless
still account
for a significant 69% of Fitch core capital (FCC) and primarily
concentrated in
two large Spanish corporates, Telefonica SA (BBB+/Stable) and
Repsol, S.A.
(BBB/Stable).
At end-2015, Caixabank's fully loaded common equity Tier 1
(CET1) and Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) ratios were adequate for the bank's rating and
risk appetite at
11.6% and 12%, respectively. While the swap transaction is
neutral from a
fully-loaded capital ratio perspective, it is somewhat
detrimental for FCC,
which is our main measurement of capital. We estimate that FCC
will decline to
11.2% after the swap transaction. Combined with the potential
risk of
write-downs on equity stakes, particularly on Repsol, given
market volatility
since the beginning of 2016 and the still relatively high level
of unreserved
problem assets (90.8% of FCC at end-2015; 100% post swap
agreement) this weighs
on our assessment of capital and on the bank's ratings.
Positively, in 2015
Caixabank booked provisions to cover any potential impact from
the pending court
decision to remove interest rate floors with retroactivity
rights to May 2013.We
believe that the bank benefits from financial flexibility to
generate capital
internally or through further asset de-risking if needed.
Caixabank's operating performance has been more resilient
throughout the
domestic recession than most of its domestic peers on the back
of its strong and
diversified national retail franchise, which helped sustain
sound revenue
generation from both interest and commission income. Together
with cost control
and efficiency gains from recent integrations, this provides
some flexibility to
cope with profitability headwinds in 2016 from low interest
rates and lending
volumes as well as lost revenues from the removal of interest
rate floors. Lower
loan impairment charges from improving credit quality will also
support
operating profits.
CaixaBank's funding structure is good for its business profile.
It comprises a
large customer deposit base and wholesale funds, largely covered
bonds. The
liquidity position is comfortable as debt repayments are low in
light of ample
reserves of liquid assets.
Criteria
Criteria's Long-term IDR is based on its VR, which is notched
down once from
Caixabank's VR given that it remains Criteria's main asset
accounting for 54.9%
of its unconsolidated balance-sheet at end-2015. Although it has
no banking
license, Criteria is Caixabank's holding company for regulatory
supervision
purposes. Fitch understands that Criteria intends to remain a
significant and
influential owner of CaixaBank.
The one-notch differential between Criteria's and CaixaBank's VR
reflects the
planned dilution of Criteria's ownership in CaixaBank to 48.9%
from the current
56.8%, once the intragroup deal with Criteria is completed in
1H16 and
exchangeable bonds of Criteria are converted into shares of the
bank by 2017.
Criteria's VR also takes into account the company's large and
concentrated
equity holdings in corporates (although these are largely liquid
and listed),
double leverage (95% at end-2015) and an adequate level and
structure of its
debt and liquidity position.
Bankia
The upgrade of Bankia's IDRs and VR reflect its strengthened
capitalisation, a
more manageable stock of problem assets after the completion of
its
restructuring plan and improved funding and liquidity profile.
The VR also
reflects Fitch's expectation of a modest improvement in Bankia's
operating
profitability, supported by a gradual change in loan mix,
further funding cost
reduction, cost control discipline and lower loan impairment
charges (LIC).
Since 2014, the pace of Bankia's asset quality improvement has
accelerated,
helped by recoveries and sales. The NPL ratio improved to 10.5%
at end-2015
(12.5% with foreclosed assets) from 12.9% and 14.9%,
respectively, at end-2014.
However, the ratios continue to compare unfavourably with
international
standards. Asset quality weaknesses are mitigated by good NPL
cover at 60%,
which is at the higher end of the range for Spanish banks. In
our assessment of
asset quality, we also expect further improvements in 2016
helped by the more
favourable operating environment in Spain but also Bankia's
commitment to
actively manage down problem assets.
In Fitch's opinion, Bankia's capital profile has improved
steadily over the past
two years, reducing capital at risk from unreserved problem
assets to 69% at
end-2015 from 140% at end-2013, and with capital ratios (FCC and
fully loaded
CET1 ratios of 13.4% and 12.3%, respectively at end-2015)
reaching levels that
we consider to be in line with its risk profile and reflective
of an investment
grade rating. Improved profitability and significant
deleveraging has fed
through to capital. Litigation risks relating to the IPO of
Bankia shares,
miss-selling of hybrid securities to retail investors and the
pending court
decision on interest rate floors removal with retroactivity
rights to May 2013
are mitigated by sizeable provisions booked by Bankia and BFA.
Bankia's banking earnings generation capacity is improving but
remains modest
given its asset mix, with a relatively large legacy bond
portfolio and large
retail mortgage book. Revenue generation is largely derived from
net interest
income and Fitch calculates that about one-third of net interest
revenue relates
to interest earned on securities, which we consider a
low-quality source of
revenues for a retail bank and sensitive to lower sovereign
spreads. In our
view, Bankia's challenge is to further rebalance its revenues
towards core
banking given low interest rates and volumes, but its increased
focus on SMEs
and consumer lending coupled with further scope to reduce
deposits costs may
help revenues in 2016. In our assessment of profitability, we
expect the bank's
cost control discipline and lower LIC to remain a strength,
supporting its
earnings generation capacity.
Bankia's funding structure has improved markedly since 2013
thanks to strong
loan contraction and steady growth in deposits. The bank now
funds loans
primarily with retail deposits but also with some covered bonds
issued in the
market. At end-2015, the gross loan/deposit ratio was 120%.
However, ECB funding
remains comparatively higher than peers as it is used to fund a
large stock of
legacy debt securities, including those related to the transfer
of real estate
assets to Spain's bad bank (SAREB). Liquidity reserves are
adequate for
scheduled debt repayments.
BFA
BFA is wholly owned by Spain's Fund for Orderly Bank
Restructuring (FROB) and
retained a 64% controlling stake in Bankia at end-2015.
BFA's IDRs and senior debt ratings are based on its VR, which is
in turn driven
by that of Bankia as this is one of BFA's principal assets, at
about 42% of
BFA's unconsolidated balance-sheet as of end-2015. The other
large items on
BFA's balance sheet relate to a stake in SAREB and sovereign
bond holdings.
BFA's VR is notched down once from Bankia's to reflect Fitch's
belief that BFA's
strategy is to gradually reduce its majority ownership, although
the timing is
uncertain as there is no deadline set out in its restructuring
plan. BFA's VR
also addresses its moderate double leverage of 90% at end-2015
and manageable
indebtedness given its stock of unencumbered assets.
As part of the group's restructuring process, BFA surrendered
its banking
license in early 2015, but it remains the group's consolidating
entity and is
supervised by the banking authorities on a consolidated basis
given its stake in
Bankia. BFA's fully loaded CET1 ratio was 12.9% at end-2015.
Popular
The affirmation of Popular's ratings largely reflects the bank's
improving asset
quality trend, which translates into a modest decline of its
capital at risk
from unreserved problem assets and more resilient pre-impairment
operating
profitability than peers thanks to its good SME franchise. Other
factors
supporting Popular's ratings are its adequate funding and
liquidity profile.
However, the stock of problem assets and capital tied to
unreserved problem
assets remain very high and need further substantial reduction,
to allow for
upside rating potential.
Popular's problem assets ratio declined to 24.8% at end-2015,
from 26.1% at
end-2014, despite slight loan deleveraging. Nevertheless, the
stock of problem
assets remains high, compares unfavourably with its domestic and
international
peers, and weighs heavily on the bank's rating. Loan impairment
reserves for
Popular remained stable at 42.6% at end-2015, which is at the
lower end of the
range for Spanish banks. In our assessment of asset quality, we
view as
ambitious the bank's target to reduce problem assets by EUR4bn
in 2016, which
includes EUR2.8bn foreclosed asset sales, compared with EUR1.4bn
reduction in
problem assets achieved in 2015. However, improved macroeconomic
and real estate
market conditions should help achieve this target.
At end-2015 Popular's FCC and fully loaded CET1 ratios stood at
11.8% and 10.9%,
respectively, which we consider as just acceptable given that
unreserved problem
assets account for a very high 217% of FCC, limiting the bank's
margin of
manoeuvre to absorb unexpected shocks. Positively, Popular
benefits from
EUR1.4bn additional loss absorbing instruments which provides
some cushion. In
2015, Popular also booked provisions to cover any capital impact
from the
pending court decision to remove interest rate floors with
retroactivity rights
to May 2013.
The bank's revenue generation capacity has remained relatively
resilient to
pressure on margins and volumes and should benefit from higher
SME loan volumes
leveraging on its good franchise and knowledge. The bank also
has further scope
to reduce funding costs, particularly on retail deposits, which
should help to
offset the impact from the removal of interest rate floors in
January 2016.
Control over operating costs remains strong. LICs eroded more
than 84% of the
pre-impairment operating profit in 2015, and will decline but
remain high and
undermine the bank's bottom-line earnings in the foreseeable
future.
Popular's funding mix and liquidity position are adequate.
Funding, primarily
based on retail deposits, and liquidity is underpinned by a
sizeable stock of
unencumbered ECB-eligible assets relative to forthcoming
wholesale debt
maturities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (ALL BANKS)
The Support Ratings (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floors (SRF)
of 'No Floor' of
the three banks and two holding parent companies reflect Fitch's
belief that
senior creditors of these entities can no longer rely on
receiving full
extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that they
become
non-viable. For the parent holding companies Fitch also takes
into account their
role as holding companies.
Fitch views the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and Single
Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently progressed to
provide a
framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior
creditors
participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a
bank receiving
sovereign support. BRRD has been effective in EU member states
since 1 January
2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements before
resolution financing
or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds)
can be used. Full
application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required
from 1 January
2016. BRRD was transposed into Spanish legislation on 18 June
2015, with full
implementation from 1 January 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT (CAIXABANK, BANKIA, POPULAR)
Caixabank
The Positive Outlook reflects potential ratings upside if the
reduction of
problem assets (including foreclosed assets) accelerates in 2016
and the
sensitivity of FCC to unreserved problem assets continues to
improve to levels
comfortably below 100%, while the FCC ratio post swap agreement
converges
towards levels seen at end-2015. Asset de-risking from equity
investments would
also be rating positive.
Material deterioration in asset quality and capital, which Fitch
currently does
not expect, could put ratings under pressure. Similarly, a
deterioration of the
bank's funding and liquidity profile would put pressure on the
ratings.
Bankia
Upward ratings potential could arise in the medium term from
further improvement
in asset quality, together with strengthened banking earnings.
These factors
will ultimately support Bankia's capital, either through
internal capital
generation or reduced capital at risk from unreserved problem
assets.
Downgrade pressure could come from loan quality and capital
shocks and/or a
significant increase in appetite for profits that compromise its
risk profile
amidst low loan growth prospects in the next two years.
Similarly, a
deterioration of the bank's funding and liquidity profile would
put pressure on
the ratings.
Popular
The Positive Outlook reflects potential rating upside if the
bank progresses in
substantially reducing problem assets (including foreclosed
assets) in 2016
combined with capital enhancements, hence reducing the very high
sensitivity of
FCC to unreserved problem assets to more acceptable levels for a
'BB' category
rating.
Conversely, any setback on asset quality improvements or shocks
to capital,
which Fitch currently does not expect, could put ratings under
pressure.
Similarly, a deterioration of the bank's funding and liquidity
profile would put
pressure on the ratings.
IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT (CRITERIA, BFA)
The two parent holding companies' IDRs, VR and senior debt
ratings remain
sensitive to the same factors affecting their operating banks'
VRs. Their
ratings would also suffer from an ownership dilution that
resulted in a loss of
control over their respective bank and/or changes in the
regulatory supervision
approach of the group. Downside pressures could also arise from
write-downs of
assets and/or higher debt or double leverage.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (ALL BANKS)
Any upgrade of the SRs and upward revision of the SRFs would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT
(CAIXABANK, BFA)
Caixabank's and BFA's state-guaranteed debt issues have been
affirmed at 'BBB+',
in line with Spain's Long-term IDR. State-guaranteed debt issues
are senior
unsecured instruments that bear the full guarantee of Spain.
Consequently, its
ratings are generally the higher of the issuer's Long-term IDR
and Spain's
Long-term IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES (CAIXABANK, CRITERIA, BANKIA AND POPULAR)
Caixabank's, Criteria's, Bankia's and Popular's subordinated
(lower Tier 2) debt
issues are rated one notch below the respective banks' VRs to
reflect the
below-average loss severity of this type of debt compared with
average
recoveries.
Caixabank's upper Tier 2 debt securities and Popular's
preference shares are
rated three notches below the banks' respective VRs to reflect
the higher loss
severity risk of these securities (two notches) compared with
average recoveries
as well as moderate risk of non-performance relative to its VR
(one notch).
The ratings of the instruments are primarily sensitive to a
change in the banks'
VRs, which drive the ratings, but also to a change in Fitch's
view of
non-performance or loss severity risk relative to the respective
banks'
viability.
The rating actions are as follows:
Caixabank:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper:
affirmed at 'F2'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB'
Criteria:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F3'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Bankia:
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'F3' from 'B'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Long-term senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
Commercial paper: upgraded to 'F3' from 'B'
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'
BFA:
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Long-term senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Popular:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Long-term senior unsecured debt programme: affirmed at 'BB-'
Short-term senior unsecured debt programme and commercial paper:
affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'B+'
BPE Financiaciones S.A.:
Long-term senior unsecured debt and debt programme (guaranteed
by Popular):
affirmed at 'BB-'
Short-term senior unsecured debt programme (guaranteed by
Popular): affirmed at
'B'
BPE Preference International Limited:
Preference shares: affirmed at 'B-'
Popular Capital, S.A.
Preference shares: affirmed at 'B-'
