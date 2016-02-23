(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON/SINGAPORE, February 23 (Fitch) The drop in HSBC
Holdings'
(AA-/F1+/Stable) ROE to 7.2% in 2015 against its own benchmark
of above 10%
shows that implementing its strategic plan to focus on Asia,
cutting costs and
selling off poorly performing assets is going to be challenging
and take longer,
Fitch Ratings says. This is particularly as China's economic
growth decelerates,
commodity markets slow and interest rates remain low.
The reported USD858m pre-tax loss reflects an ongoing burden
from conduct,
legal, regulatory and redress charges, which amounted to USD707m
in 2015, and
USD743m in costs associated with the implementation of its
refined strategy. The
loss also reflects USD773m in fair-value losses on its own debt.
Adjusted for
these and other non-recurring items, pre-tax profit was USD1.9bn
in 4Q15, which
was 34% lower than in 4Q14. For 2015, pre-tax profit was
USD20.4bn, 7% lower
than in 2014.
Headwinds in the quarter came from unusually high loan
impairment charges, which
were mainly driven by the collective assessment of oil and gas
exposure and
affected the commercial banking operations in Canada, UAE and
Indonesia.
Impairments on mortgages rose due to the re-assessment of
collateral in the UAE
and higher delinquencies in Brazil. However, Fitch believes that
HSBC's overall
loan quality remains sound with impairments of just 39bp on
gross loans. The key
concentration and area to watch remains China, where reported
drawn exposures
stood at USD143bn at end-2015, of which Guangdong loans
accounted for USD4.3bn
(2014: USD4.1bn). The China exposure far exceeds oil and
gas-related risks of
USD29bn and exposure to the metals and mining sector of USD19bn.
HSBC will face significant challenges in achieving revenue
growth that is faster
than cost growth well into 2016 and likely in 2017. The increase
in adjusted
revenue in 2015 (0.9%) continues to lag the rise in adjusted
costs (4.6%). This
resulted in the gap, known as "jaws" in the banking industry,
remaining negative
at -3.7% (9M15: -4.1%, 1H15: -2.9%).
An indication of the benefits from its international network are
HSBC's reliable
transaction banking revenues, which grew by 4% to USD15.7bn in
2015, accounting
for 26% of the group total. Revenues from business synergies
increased by 6% to
USD11.6bn, or 19% of reported revenue. In addition, all three
key markets
contributed materially to outbound revenues, with US customers
contributing 23%
to revenues booked elsewhere in the organisation, European
operations 35% and
Asia 31%.
Retained earnings net of dividends generated only 31bp of
risk-weighted assets
(RWA) in 2015, which is the lowest capital contribution since
2004 as calculated
and tracked by Fitch. HSBC's regulatory end-point common equity
Tier 1 ratio of
11.9% at end-2015 (9M15: 11.8%) still compares well with peers
and will move
into the 12%-13% target range once the sale of its operations in
Brazil are
completed in 1H16. Capitalisation benefits from RWA reductions
of USD124bn as a
result of discipline in scaling down legacy assets in its global
banking and
markets business and the sale of its stake in China's Industrial
Bank in 2Q15.
HSBC's leverage ratio at 5.0% remains solid.
Implementing total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements
will further
challenge HSBC's profitability with management estimating annual
interest
expenses of up to USD800m. The bank will start issuing TLAC
securities in 2016
exclusively from the top holding company until there is more
clarity on the US
authorities' and other key regulators' rules.
The bank's strongest markets in 2015 with reported profit before
tax of at least
USD500m were Hong Kong (USD9.8bn), Mainland China (USD3.1bn),
India (USD606m),
France (USD639m), Singapore (USD507m) and Saudi Arabia
(USD500m). Mainland China
stands out with HSBC's own operations for the first time
exceeding USD1bn while
associates contributed USD2bn. Loss-making countries include the
UK due to head
office-related charges that offset the strong pre-tax profit
increase at HSBC's
operating UK subsidiary, Switzerland, Indonesia and Turkey.
HSBC's decision not
to sell and restructure its activities in Turkey in the absence
of an acceptable
offer is sensible but it will occupy management time and weigh
on profitability.
