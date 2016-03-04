(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Macquarie Bank Limited - Mortgage Covered Bonds here SYDNEY, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'AAA' rating to Macquarie Bank Limited's (MBL, A/Stable/F1) first issuance, Series 2016-1 EUR500m mortgage covered bond. The Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate bond is due in March 2021, and benefits from a 12-month extendable maturity. The covered bonds are guaranteed by Perpetual Limited as trustee of the MBL Covered Bond Trust. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AAA' rating is based on MBL's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of '4' notches, and the asset percentage (AP) of 87% used in the asset coverage test, which is lower than Fitch's break-even AP for a 'AAA' rating of 89.5%. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the Stable Outlook on MBL's IDR. The D-Cap of '4' notches reflects Fitch's 'moderate' discontinuity risk assessment on the following four components: liquidity gaps and systemic risk; systemic alternative management; cover pool-specific alternative management; and privileged derivatives. The 'AAA' break-even AP of 89.5%, corresponding to a break-even overcollateralisation (OC) of 11.7%, is driven by the asset disposal loss of 21%, reflecting the maturity mismatches in the programme upon issuance and the refinancing assumptions applied to Australian residential mortgages. This is followed by the cover pool's credit loss of 4.1% in a 'AAA' scenario, and finally the cash flow valuation component - which reduces the OC by 1.2% due to the excess spread available under the programme based on a stressed weighted-average (WA) life of the assets versus the liabilities. The break-even AP takes into consideration whether timely payments are met in a 'AA' scenario, and tests for recoveries given default of at least 91% in a 'AAA' scenario. As of 31 December 2015, the cover pool consisted of 3,827 loans secured by first-ranking mortgages over Australian residential properties with a total outstanding balance of AUD2bn, a weighted-average (WA) current loan/value ratio (LVR) of 70.3%, and a Fitch-calculated WA indexed LVR of 68.4%. Investment loans comprise 31.1% of the pool by balance and 47% are interest-only loans. Fitch's calculated 'AAA' expected loss is 3.9% of the residential mortgage assets, which benefits from credit to lenders mortgage insurance. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following were to occur: MBL's IDR is downgraded by two notches to 'BBB+'; the D-Cap falls by two notches to 2 (high discontinuity); or the AP rises above our 'AAA' break-even AP of 89.5%. Fitch's 'AAA' break-even AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore, the 'AAA' break-even AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst Claire Heaton Senior Director +61 2 8256 0361 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst James Leung Director +61 2 8256 0322 Committee Chairperson Natasha Vojvodic Senior Director +61 2 8256 0350 The source of information used to assess these ratings was Macquarie Bank Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public. Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email: leni.vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 23 Jun 2015) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 14 May 2014) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014) here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 23 Jul 2015) here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum (pub. 23 Sep 2015) here Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds (pub. 19 Dec 2014) here Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds - Excel File (pub. 22 Dec 2014) here Fitch's Mortgage Covered Bond Refinancing Stresses - Excel File (pub. 12 Feb 2016) here Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS (pub. 23 Jun 2015) here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 06 Jul 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1000433 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.