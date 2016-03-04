(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Macquarie Bank Limited - Mortgage
Covered Bonds
here
SYDNEY, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'AAA'
rating to Macquarie
Bank Limited's (MBL, A/Stable/F1) first issuance, Series 2016-1
EUR500m mortgage
covered bond. The Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate bond is due
in March 2021,
and benefits from a 12-month extendable maturity. The covered
bonds are
guaranteed by Perpetual Limited as trustee of the MBL Covered
Bond Trust.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' rating is based on MBL's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A',
a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of '4' notches, and the asset
percentage (AP) of 87%
used in the asset coverage test, which is lower than Fitch's
break-even AP for a
'AAA' rating of 89.5%. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects
the Stable
Outlook on MBL's IDR.
The D-Cap of '4' notches reflects Fitch's 'moderate'
discontinuity risk
assessment on the following four components: liquidity gaps and
systemic risk;
systemic alternative management; cover pool-specific alternative
management; and
privileged derivatives.
The 'AAA' break-even AP of 89.5%, corresponding to a break-even
overcollateralisation (OC) of 11.7%, is driven by the asset
disposal loss of
21%, reflecting the maturity mismatches in the programme upon
issuance and the
refinancing assumptions applied to Australian residential
mortgages. This is
followed by the cover pool's credit loss of 4.1% in a 'AAA'
scenario, and
finally the cash flow valuation component - which reduces the OC
by 1.2% due to
the excess spread available under the programme based on a
stressed
weighted-average (WA) life of the assets versus the liabilities.
The break-even
AP takes into consideration whether timely payments are met in a
'AA' scenario,
and tests for recoveries given default of at least 91% in a
'AAA' scenario.
As of 31 December 2015, the cover pool consisted of 3,827 loans
secured by
first-ranking mortgages over Australian residential properties
with a total
outstanding balance of AUD2bn, a weighted-average (WA) current
loan/value ratio
(LVR) of 70.3%, and a Fitch-calculated WA indexed LVR of 68.4%.
Investment loans
comprise 31.1% of the pool by balance and 47% are interest-only
loans. Fitch's
calculated 'AAA' expected loss is 3.9% of the residential
mortgage assets, which
benefits from credit to lenders mortgage insurance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of
the following were
to occur: MBL's IDR is downgraded by two notches to 'BBB+'; the
D-Cap falls by
two notches to 2 (high discontinuity); or the AP rises above our
'AAA'
break-even AP of 89.5%.
Fitch's 'AAA' break-even AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore, the 'AAA' break-even AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+61 2 8256 0322
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0350
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Macquarie Bank
Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
