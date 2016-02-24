(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
on South
Korea-based Lotte Shopping Co. Ltd's (Lotte) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) to Negative from Stable. The Long-Term IDR and senior
unsecured debt
rating are affirmed at 'BBB'.
Fitch's revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects the
company's weak
operations in 2015 and our view that recovery will be slow,
especially in the
company's domestic hypermarket and Chinese operations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak 2015 Performance: Lotte's 2015 operating profit
(non-financial operations)
fell 30% to KRW688bn after consumer sentiment was severely hit
by the outbreak
of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome in the country in 1H15.
Same-store sales
growth and profitability in the domestic department store
segment rebounded in
2H15, especially towards 4Q15.
However other segments continued to lag, with the domestic
hypermarket segment's
same-store sales shrinking and continuing losses in overseas
operations.
Furthermore the company posted impairment losses of around
KRW620bn in 4Q15 as
it wrote off goodwill in its underperforming Chinese and
domestic operations. As
a result, the company posted a consolidated net loss of KRW346bn
in 2015.
Challenging Operating Environment: Fitch expects Lotte's
operations to improve
in 2016, helped by the low base in 1H15. However lingering
weakness in consumer
sentiment, rising rental expenses, and competition from other
retail formats are
likely to continue to put pressure on its profitability,
especially in its
domestic hypermarket and Chinese retail operations. As such,
Fitch expects the
earnings recovery to be slow.
Capex to Remain Stable: Lotte cut its capex to below KRW1.4trn
in 2015 during
the challenging operating conditions, compared with capex of
KRW1.8trn-2.0trn in
2012-2014. We expect capex to remain similar to 2015 levels in
2016-2017 at
KRW1.4trn-1.5trn.
Credit Profile Under Pressure: Lotte's credit metrics
deteriorated in 2015
after earnings came in lower than expected. Adjusted net debt to
EBITDAR
(non-financial) rose to 4.6x in 2015, above the 4.5x level at
which Fitch would
consider negative rating action. Although we expect the
company's credit metrics
to improve slightly from 2016, reflecting a low base effect and
slight recovery
in consumer sentiment, we believe the company's credit profile
will remain under
pressure amid a challenging operating environment in the
company's key markets.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Lotte
Shopping include:
- Non-financial revenue growth of around 4% in 2016 and 2017,
reflecting the low
base in 1H15 and modest demand growth
- Losses in overseas operations to continue but to narrow
slightly in 2016-2017
- Capex in its non-financial operation to be around
KRW1.4trn-1.5trn in
2016-2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include;
- Adjusted net debt/EBITDAR from non-financial operations
exceeding 4.5x on a
sustained basis
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
revision to a Stable Outlook include;
- Adjusted net debt/EBITDAR from non-financial operations
remaining below 4.5x
on a sustained basis
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8360
Fitch Ratings Australia Pty., Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
97, Uisadang-daero, Yeoungdeungpo-Gu
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Secondary Analyst
Shelley Jang
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8370
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
