(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 23 (Fitch) The implications for Ukraine's
sovereign credit
profile of the political crisis which saw two parties leave the
governing
coalition will depend on whether IMF disbursements are further
delayed and
official lenders' willingness to support Ukraine is weakened,
Fitch Ratings
says.
Tensions between President Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister
Arseniy
Yatsenyuk, combined with the influence of vested interests and
popular
opposition, have already delayed reforms and held up the second
review of the
IMF's USD40bn, three-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF)
programme. Yatsenyuk's
government survived a no-confidence vote last week, but two
parties -
Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) and Samopomich (Self Reliance) -
withdrew from the
coalition, leaving it 11 seats short of a parliamentary
majority.
The near-term political consequences are unclear. The leader of
the Radical
Party, which has 21 seats in parliament and left the coalition
last September,
said on Thursday he was willing to participate in forming a new
coalition.
Bloomberg reported on Monday that Batkivshchyna's leader, former
Prime Minister
Yulia Tymoshenko, had made a fresh call for Yatsenyuk's
dismissal.
A minority government or fresh elections would add to the
uncertainty around the
Ukrainian authorities' capacity to pass reforms that are
critical to keeping the
IMF programme on track and to underpin macroeconomic stability.
The first EFF
review last August secured USD17.5bn following reforms including
the floating
the hryvnia, and liberalising the domestic gas market. But
political reform and
tackling corruption are proving challenging. Economy Minister
Aivaras
Abromavicius resigned on 3 February, saying his reform efforts
were being
obstructed.
International support from the IMF and other multilateral and
bilateral lenders
is an important support for Ukraine's sovereign rating, which we
raised to 'CCC'
from 'RD' last November after the country completed its
private-sector debt
restructuring. The official sector provided most fiscal
financing in 2015 and
will do so again this year. Official financing has boosted
reserves, although
these remain low.
It is possible that in the longer term political reconfiguration
in Ukraine will
produce a government more capable of reforming governance and
fighting
corruption. The IMF appears to remain engaged so far, with
Managing Director
Christine Lagarde stating earlier this month that she and
President Poroshenko
had "agreed on the principle of a roadmap of actions and
priority measures,"
after warning that renewed reform efforts were needed for the
programme to be
successful.
Ukraine's low sovereign rating reflects continued weaknesses in
the
macroeconomic environment, public and external finances, and
structural issues,
including governance indicators.
Contact:
Charles Seville
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+1 212 908 0277
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Carmen Altenkirch
Director
Sovereigns
+44 203 530 1511
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
Ukraine
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.