(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Singer
Sri Lanka PLC's
(Singer, A-(lka)/Stable) proposed senior debentures of up to
LKR2bn a final
National Long-Term Rating of 'A-(lka)'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received, and the final rating is the
same as the
expected rating assigned on 15 December 2015.
The issue will have a tenor of three years with a mix of fixed
and floating
coupon payments. Singer expects to use the proceeds to refinance
existing debt,
restructure short-term debt and for working capital
requirements.
The debentures are rated at the same level as Singer's National
Long-Term Rating
of 'A-(lka)' because they represent senior unsecured obligations
of the company
and would rank equally with the company's other senior unsecured
debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Consumer Durables Retailer: Singer's position as a
leading consumer
durables retailer is supported by its extensive distribution
network,
multi-brand strategy, and robust after-sales service.
Improved Operating Environment: Demand for consumer durables is
likely to be
sustained over the medium term by increases in public-sector
salaries in
February 2015, lower income-tax rates for private-sector
employees introduced in
November 2015 and reduced pricing on essential items, including
fuel and
electricity.
Recent Acquisitions: Singer's recent acquisitions of Singer
Industries Ceylon
PLC and Regnis (Lanka) PLC - both from its direct parent Singer
(Sri Lanka) B.V
- have a neutral impact on Singer's rating.
Cyclical Demand, Currency Risk: Singer's earnings are subject to
business
cycles, due to the non-essential nature of the company's
products and price
volatility. Prices and profitability are also sensitive to
foreign-exchange
fluctuations as most of the inventory is imported.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue to increase due to improved consumer purchasing power.
- EBITDAR margins to settle in the high-single digit range in
the medium term
due to increased contribution from low-margin IT and
communication products
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- A sustained increase in Singer's leverage (measured as
adjusted net
debt/EBITDAR excluding Singer Finance) to over 5.5x (3Q15:
4.13x)
- EBITDA margin sustained below 7% (Nine months ending September
2015: 7.4%)
- A material weakening in Singer's (company-level) liquidity
profile
- A material weakening of the credit profile of Singer's 80%
subsidiary, Singer
Finance (Lanka) PLC (BBB(lka)/Stable), given strong linkages
between the
entities
Positive: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to a
positive rating action include:
- Singer's leverage falling below 4.5x on a sustained basis
- EBITDA margin sustained above 10%
LIQUIDITY
As at end-September 2015, Singer had LKR1.3bn of unrestricted
cash and LKR7.0bn
of committed but unutilised credit lines to meet debt
obligations of LKR6.6bn
falling due in the next 12 months.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA
Vice President
+94 11 254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower
World Trade Centre
Colombo
Secondary Analyst
Dilranie Mudannayake
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(slk)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
