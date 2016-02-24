(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Singer Sri Lanka PLC's (Singer, A-(lka)/Stable) proposed senior debentures of up to LKR2bn a final National Long-Term Rating of 'A-(lka)'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received, and the final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 15 December 2015. The issue will have a tenor of three years with a mix of fixed and floating coupon payments. Singer expects to use the proceeds to refinance existing debt, restructure short-term debt and for working capital requirements. The debentures are rated at the same level as Singer's National Long-Term Rating of 'A-(lka)' because they represent senior unsecured obligations of the company and would rank equally with the company's other senior unsecured debt. KEY RATING DRIVERS Leading Consumer Durables Retailer: Singer's position as a leading consumer durables retailer is supported by its extensive distribution network, multi-brand strategy, and robust after-sales service. Improved Operating Environment: Demand for consumer durables is likely to be sustained over the medium term by increases in public-sector salaries in February 2015, lower income-tax rates for private-sector employees introduced in November 2015 and reduced pricing on essential items, including fuel and electricity. Recent Acquisitions: Singer's recent acquisitions of Singer Industries Ceylon PLC and Regnis (Lanka) PLC - both from its direct parent Singer (Sri Lanka) B.V - have a neutral impact on Singer's rating. Cyclical Demand, Currency Risk: Singer's earnings are subject to business cycles, due to the non-essential nature of the company's products and price volatility. Prices and profitability are also sensitive to foreign-exchange fluctuations as most of the inventory is imported. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer include: - Revenue to increase due to improved consumer purchasing power. - EBITDAR margins to settle in the high-single digit range in the medium term due to increased contribution from low-margin IT and communication products RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: - A sustained increase in Singer's leverage (measured as adjusted net debt/EBITDAR excluding Singer Finance) to over 5.5x (3Q15: 4.13x) - EBITDA margin sustained below 7% (Nine months ending September 2015: 7.4%) - A material weakening in Singer's (company-level) liquidity profile - A material weakening of the credit profile of Singer's 80% subsidiary, Singer Finance (Lanka) PLC (BBB(lka)/Stable), given strong linkages between the entities Positive: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to a positive rating action include: - Singer's leverage falling below 4.5x on a sustained basis - EBITDA margin sustained above 10% LIQUIDITY As at end-September 2015, Singer had LKR1.3bn of unrestricted cash and LKR7.0bn of committed but unutilised credit lines to meet debt obligations of LKR6.6bn falling due in the next 12 months. Contact: Primary Analyst Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA Vice President +94 11 254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Level 15-04 East Tower World Trade Centre Colombo Secondary Analyst Dilranie Mudannayake Analyst +94 11 254 1900 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +612 8256 0325 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(slk)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 