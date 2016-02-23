(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to CNA Financial Corporation's (CNA) new $400 million senior unsecured debt issue. CNA's other ratings are unaffected by this event. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The new issuance is to redeem the $350 million of senior debt coming due in August 2016 and for general corporate purposes. The incremental new debt raises financial leverage from 18.4% at year-end 2015 to 18.7%, which is below any negative rating triggers for financial leverage. The newly issued 10-year notes rank pari passu with the issuer's other senior unsecured obligations. Fitch recently a press release on Feb. 16, 2016 affirming all of CNA's ratings. Please refer to that press release, available at www.fitchratings.com, for further rationale on CNA's ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include: --Strong operating performance with an ROE of 9% and a sustained GAAP calendar year combined ratio for the ongoing property/casualty business of approximately 100% or better; --Improved view of reserve adequacy; --Achieving a Prism score of 'Very Strong' or higher for several consecutive years and debt-to-total capital maintained below 25%. Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include: --Decline in ROE below 6% and sustained combined ratio of 105% or worse; --Adverse GAAP reserve development in excess of 5% of prior year's equity; --Achieving a Prism score of 'Adequate' or below or debt-to-total capital maintained above 30%. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has assigned a 'BBB' rating to the following: CNA Financial Corporation --$400 million 4.5% due Mar. 1, 2026. Fitch has taken no rating action on the following ratings: CNA Financial Corporation --IDR at 'BBB+'; --$350 million 6.5% due Aug. 15, 2016 'BBB'; --$150 million 6.95% due Jan. 15, 2018 'BBB'; --$350 million 7.35% due Nov. 15, 2019 'BBB'; --$500 million 5.875% due Aug. 15, 2020 'BBB'; --$400 million 5.75% due Aug. 15, 2021 'BBB'; --$243 million 7.25% due Nov. 15, 2023 'BBB'; --$550 million 3.95% due May 15, 2024 'BBB'. --Outlook Stable. Continental Casualty Company Group Members: American Casualty Company of Reading, Pennsylvania Columbia Casualty Company Continental Casualty Company The Continental Insurance Company The Continental Insurance Company of New Jersey National Fire Insurance Company of Hartford Surety Bonding Company of America Transportation Insurance Company Universal Surety of America Valley Forge Insurance Company Western Surety Company --Insurer Financial Strength 'A'; --Outlook Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Gerald B. Glombicki, CPA Director +1-312-606-2354 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Jeremy R. Graczyk Analyst +1-312-368-3208 Committee Chairperson Mark Rouck, CFA, CPA Senior Director +1-312-368-2085 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=999883 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.