(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON/PARIS, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed SACE S.p.A.'s
Long-term local and foreign Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'
with Stable
Outlook, its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2' and the
'BBB' long term
local currency rating on its EUR0.5bn (XS1182150950)
subordinated notes.
The affirmation reflects SACE's strong capitalisation and
prudent reserve policy
against its portfolio of nearly EUR40bn of guarantees. The
ratings also reflect
Fitch's expectations of healthy profitability over the medium
term despite
potential losses due to political and/or economic instability in
oil-producing
countries, the Middle East and North Africa.
The subordinated notes' rating reflects interest deferral
features, at the
issuer's option, as well as below-average recovery prospects due
to the
subordination of the principal to unsubordinated and dated
subordinated
obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SACE's ratings are determined by a combination of the public
finance and
insurance criteria, with the latter providing the calibration of
capitalisation,
asset quality and financial performance ratios against median
guidelines per
rating category.
Although premiums underwritten do not have a direct financial
subsidy component,
SACE's insurance policies benefit from a non-first demand
guarantee from the
national government underpinning the company's developmental
functions. SACE's
IDR is one notch above that of Italy (BBB+/Stable) and CDP
(BBB+/Stable), the
company's indirect and direct owners, respectively. SACE is
vulnerable to
changes in the credit quality of Italy's public sector, which
accounts for about
50% of its investment securities/liquid assets.
With equity and technical reserves at close to EUR4.5bn and
EUR3bn,
respectively, Fitch considers SACE to be adequately covered
against both tail
and operational risks stemming from outstanding guarantees of
non-marketable
risks. Moreover, the amortising structure of claims with an
average duration of
about five years mitigates the risk of a sudden need for
shareholder support for
liquidity or equity injections, while re-insurance, which SACE
has resorted to
since 2015, limits concentration risk stemming from large
projects of national
interest.
SACE continues to perform in line with Fitch's expectations,
with insurance
premiums rebounding towards EUR400m, as recovery of
infrastructure investment
drives annual volumes of guarantees granted to above EUR10bn.
While declining
premiums are putting pressure on short-term insurance revenues,
increased
underwriting of political/sovereign risks in 2016-2018 mitigates
the severity of
loss claims over time in light of traditionally high recovery
prospects. With
proceeds from investing and hedging portfolio offsetting spikes
in claims Fitch
expects SACE's net profit to remain around 5% of equity over the
medium term.
Fitch expects SACE to have posted net income of about EUR350m in
2015, boosted
by returns on investment and hedging activities.
SACE's financial debt leverage is low. The company issued a
subordinated bond
with perpetual features in 2015 to bolster its capitalisation
ahead of an equity
reduction but is unlikely to borrow again as long as its
liquidity buffer
remains at nearly 50% of its balance sheet. Fitch expects SACE's
balance sheet
to hover around EUR8bn over the medium term with a significant
portion of liquid
assets available to absorb possible losses from insurance and
hedging
activities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An unexpected decline in insurance underwriting or renewed
pressures on the
quality of the securities portfolio may lead to a downgrade.
Lower
capitalisation that is not commensurate with the 'A' rating
category could also
lead to a downgrade.
Changes to SACE's IDR would result in a corresponding change to
the subordinated
notes' rating.
