(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Baidu,
Inc.'s (Baidu,
A/Stable) two-legged strategy - to spin off loss-making and
cash-intensive
operations, and seek outside investors to fund its non-search
businesses -
should help its profitability to recover. However, its credit
profile will hinge
on the company's ability to maintain its dominance in China's
fast-growing
search engine market and remain disciplined in spending on
online-to-offline
(O2O) services.
Baidu reduced its cash burden in 4Q15 by swapping its stake in
online travel
agency Qunar Cayman Islands Limited (Qunar) for a 25% stake in
Ctrip.com
International, Ltd. (Ctrip). Baidu's 4Q15 results benefited from
the
deconsolidation of Qunar from 26 October 2015. Qunar reported a
CNY1.8bn
operating loss in 9M15, dragging down Baidu's operating margin
by 5 percentage
points. Recently, some of China's biggest airlines suspended
cooperation with
Qunar before the peak Lunar New Year season in February 2016 due
to customer
complaints over ticketing and refund issues.
In addition, the proposed sale of online video subsidiary,
Qiyi.com, Inc.
(Qiyi), could remove another drag on Baidu's profitability and
cash generation.
Baidu says that Qiyi diluted its non-GAAP operating margin
(excluding
share-based compensation) by 5.5 percentage points in 2015.
Content costs have
risen faster than online video advertising revenue in the past
few years;
content costs increased 100% yoy to CNY3.7bn in 2015. Baidu's
chairman and chief
executive recently offered to buy Baidu's entire stake in Qiyi
for USD2.8bn.
The spin-offs should help margins; but in Fitch's view, Baidu's
credit profile
and ability to weather the economic slowdown in China will be
driven by its
dominance in China's search engine market and the continued
solid industry
growth. Core search services accounted for most of Baidu's
revenue in 2015. The
search services margin has remained robust, at around 50%.
According to Analysys
International, China's search engine market expanded 35% in
2015, despite slower
Chinese economic growth.
Baidu's profitability is likely to recover from the low in 3Q15,
but remain
relatively weaker in the next one to two years than in 2013 and
2014, as
competition in O2O or transaction services may remain intense.
Higher selling,
general and administrative (SG&A) expenses to promote
transaction services may
partially offset the boost from the spin-offs. SG&A expenses
rose 64% in 2015.
Transaction services reduced non-GAAP operating margins in 2015
by 25.1
percentage points. Baidu says it is committed to invest to
improve the quality
of its O2O services and its market position, and will maintain
the 2H15 run rate
in spending for 2016.
Fitch may downgrade Baidu if its operating cash flow were to
decline
substantially, its operating EBIT margin stayed below 10%, M&As
significantly
affected its operational or business profile, it took a more
aggressive
financial stance and lost its net cash position, its funds flow
from operations
(FFO)-adjusted leverage rose above 2.0x, or in the event of
adverse government,
regulatory or legal intervention.
Fitch is unlikely to consider upgrading Baidu before it develops
new business
lines that significantly diversify the source of cash generation
from current
operations, assuming such a move does not affect the company's
financial
profile.
