(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
China-based
department store operator Parkson Retail Group Limited's
(Parkson) Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'B'
from 'B+'. Fitch
has assigned a Negative Outlook to the IDR and a Recovery Rating
of 'RR4' to the
senior unsecured rating.
The downgrade reflects the continued deterioration in Parkson's
core business
and its rising leverage. The Negative Outlook reflects the
uncertainty over when
same-store sales will stabilise.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Declining Sales and Profitability: Parkson's fundamentals have
steadily
deteriorated over the past few years due to weaker consumer
spending and
competition from other retail formats, such as e-commerce and
shopping malls.
Same-store sales declined 8% in 2015 while gross sales proceeds
fell by 6.9%.
The full-year numbers also suggest that core operations further
deteriorated in
2H15. Parkson's heavy reliance on rented properties has
exacerbated the impact
of the sales decline on margins. EBITDA has fallen to 2%-3% of
gross sales
proceeds, compared with EBITDA margins in the low teens for many
department
store operators rated by Fitch.
High Leverage: Parkson's leverage has risen in the past few
years and it has
moved into a net debt position on an accounting basis. Parkson's
operating lease
expenses are high compared to its peers, which adds to its
financial burden.
Fitch expects payables-adjusted FFO net leverage to reach 6.9x
in 2016 and
continue rising. At the same time, coverage ratios are also
deteriorating -
Fitch expects FFO fixed-charge coverage to fall to 1.2x for 2016
and 2017.
Share Buybacks, Dividends Continue: Parkson has been
repurchasing shares through
the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2013. So far the company has
bought back
around 5% of total shares outstanding using cash. It spent
CNY65.5m on share
buybacks in 2015 and a further CNY11m in January 2016. In
addition to share
buybacks, the company has also declared a final dividend after
the 2015 results
despite reporting a net loss.
Near-Term Liquidity Sufficient: Parkson had CNY3bn of cash, term
deposits and
principal guaranteed investments at end-December 2015. Liquidity
is not a
concern for the next 12 months as current debt is only CNY644m.
Parkson's 4.5%
USD500m (CNY3.2bn) bonds will mature in May 2018. Fitch believes
the company
could face difficulties refinancing the bonds if operations do
not improve in
the next 12-18 months.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Low single-digit decline in gross sales proceeds and revenues
- EBITDA margin of 8%-9%
- Capex of CNY500m per year for 2016-18
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Same-store sales decline stabilises or same-store sales turn
to growth on a
sustained basis
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO fixed-charge coverage at less than 1.2x on a sustained
basis
- Payables adjusted (adjusted net debt plus 85% trade payables
and customer
deposits) FFO net leverage sustained above 7x
- Continued deterioration in same-store sales and margins
