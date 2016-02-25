(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, February 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Distilleries Company of
Sri Lanka PLC's (DIST) National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(lka)'.
The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Alcohol Manufacturer: DIST continues to be the market
leader in
alcoholic beverage production in Sri Lanka due to its strong
brands, which drive
demand and access to retail points across the island. DIST's
product portfolio
includes its mass-market Extra Special Arrack brand, which
accounts for the
majority of sales, and licensed international brands channelled
through its
subsidiary Periceyl (Pvt) Ltd. As of the latest published
statistics, DIST
accounted for around half of Sri Lanka's total alcoholic
beverage production and
72% of the country's total arrack production.
Spirits to Regain Market Share: We expect the trend of drinkers
switching to
beer from hard liquor to reverse in 2016, as taxes on the
alcohol content in
strong beer have caught up with those on hard liquor (spirits)
after increases
in excise taxes in October and November 2015. Taxes on strong
beer increased 70%
while taxes on spirits increased 24% from October 2014 to
November 2015. Arrack
production declined 3% annually over 2011 to 2014, resulting in
a smaller share
in alcohol sales for arrack, DIST's main product. However, Fitch
expects sales
of spirits to grow in the mid-single digits over the next three
years, which
will help the segment to regain lost market share.
Demand to Grow: We expect demand for alcohol in 2016 to rise as
tax-led price
increases are likely to be absorbed by rising disposable income.
Disposable
income is likely to rise, driven by higher per capita income
along with the
mid-single digit economic growth for Sri Lanka, and following
the recent
increase in public-sector pay, higher tax exemptions for
private-sector
employees and reduced essential-goods prices.
Resilient Operating Profile: Profitability remains healthy,
which is reflected
in the EBITDA margin continuing to be over 30% at 31.4% in the
financial year
ended 31 March 2015 (FY15). EBITDA margins are supported by
DIST's ability to
pass on tax increases to the consumer.
Regulatory Risk: The industry is highly regulated, with a
complete ban on
advertising and licensing across the value chain acting as a
barrier to entry.
The industry is also characterised by high and frequent tax
revisions, which put
increasing pressure on industry players. This risk is partially
mitigated by
liquor's contribution to government coffers, with Fitch
estimating that liquor
taxes will account for 5.1% of total government revenue in 2014.
Successive
governments have consistently used taxes on alcohol to boost
revenue to bridge
budget deficits.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue to grow by mid-single digits over the next three years
- Relatively stable EBITDAR margins driven by lower operating
costs and the new
bottling line
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- Consolidated financial leverage (measured as adjusted net
debt/EBITDAR
excluding Melsta Regal Finance Ltd (MRF)) increasing to over
1.5x on a sustained
basis. (end-March 2015: 0.9x)
- Consolidated funds flow from operations coverage of interest
and fixed charges
such as operating lease rentals, excluding MRF, weakening to
below 4.0x, on a
sustained basis. (end-March 2015: 6.7x)
- A structural change in the domestic alcoholic beverage
industry that
considerably weakens DIST's competitive position
Positive: There is no scope for an upgrade since the company is
at the highest
rating on the Sri Lankan National Rating Scale.
LIQUIDITY
At end-September 2015, the group (excluding its finance company
subsidiary) had
LKR2.3bn of cash and LKR12.5bn in unused facilities to meet
LKR5.4bn of
short-term debt. In addition, DIST has good access to bank
funding because it is
one of the larger corporates in Sri Lanka with a resilient cash
flow.
