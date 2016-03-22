(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China Overseas
Grand Oceans Group Ltd's (COGO) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB'
with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed COGO's
foreign-currency senior
unsecured rating and China Overseas Grand Oceans Finance II
(Cayman) Limited's
foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'.
COGO's rating is based on a top-down approach; it is one notch
down from the
'BBB+' standalone ratings of its parent China Overseas Land &
Investment Limited
(COLI; A-/Stable). COLI's 'A-' IDR includes a one-notch uplift,
as Fitch
believes that part of the strategic role that its ultimate
parent China State
Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd (CSCECL, A/Stable)
plays in the field
of housing construction is due to its ownership of COLI. COLI is
CSCECL's major
homebuilding platform. However, Fitch believes COGO is not a
party actively
undertaking this role due to COGO's limited scale and
contribution to COLI, and
will therefore not benefit from this uplift.
The standalone profile of COGO is in the 'BB' rating category.
This is limited
by its relatively small scale, and weaker margins - reflecting
the lower average
selling price (ASP) during ongoing inventory de-stocking
progress in Tier 3
cities. The affirmation reflects a continued linkage between
COGO and COLI in
terms of strategy, operations and ownership.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Benefits and Parental Support: COLI, one of the largest and most
profitable
homebuilders in China, is the major shareholder of COGO with a
37.98% stake.
COLI focuses on Tier 1 and 2 cities whereas COGO focuses on Tier
3 cities. COGO
is of long-term strategic importance to COLI as it is the only
entity through
which the group is expanding in Tier 3 cities. The two companies
are integrated,
sharing senior and operational management as well as brand
names, market
intelligence and management systems.
Limited Support from CSCECL: Fitch believes that COGO's limited
scale and
contribution to COLI means that COGO is not a direct participant
of the
strategic role that CSCECL plays in the field of housing
construction due to its
ownership of COLI. Therefore, Fitch does not believe the support
from CSCECL
will be extended to the COGO level. COGO only accounted for 12%
of total
contracted sales and 13% of COLI's total assets as of December
2015.
Improved Contracted Sales; Weaker Margins: COGO recorded a
contracted sales
value of HKD22bn in 2015, with a 22% yoy growth despite poor
market conditions
in Tier 3 cities. The company continued to focus on clearing
inventory by
lowering prices. ASP was down by 6% to HKD9,144/square metre (sq
m) in 2015, and
GFA was up 30% to 2.4 million sq m. Fitch viewed this as a
cash-protection
strategy, given the current poor market conditions in Tier 3
cities. The EBITDA
margin, as a result, has been squeezed to around 10% from 18.7%
in 2014.
Slower Land Acquisitions: COGO remained cautious in land
acquisition in 2015. It
only acquired four land pieces in December with a total land
premium at
CNY2.7bn, down 35% from CNY4.2bn in 2014 and was less than
one-third of the
CNY8.8bn in the peak year of 2013. This added around 1.6 million
sq m of
attributable GFA to COGO's land bank. The total attributable
land bank was 10.2
million sq m, spread across 15 cities.
Leverage to Improve: Leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted
inventory,
improved to 24% in 2015 from 32% in 2014, due to the stronger
cash inflow from
contracted sales and less outflow on land bank acquisition. The
company is
actively managing its debt position and would like to deleverage
when possible.
'BB' Category Financial Metrics: COGO's financial metrics remain
sufficient for
its standalone 'BB' category credit profile. Its leverage was
low at 24%, better
than its 'BB' category rated peers, and the ratio of contracted
sales to total
debt was at 1.2x. The EBITDA margin was weak in 2015, putting
pressure on its
standalone credit profile. Fitch expects the EBITDA margin to
stay at around the
mid-teens in the next two to three years - given the continued
clearing of
inventory. Liquidity remains healthy - with HKD9.7bn in cash,
HKD3.3bn in
restricted cash and HKD1.9bn in unused committed bank credit
facilities,
compared with short-term debt of HKD4.9bn at end-2015.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales by GFA to increase by 6% yoy over 2016-2018;
- ASP for contracted sales to recover at 3% yoy for 2016-2018;
- EBITDA margin stays at around the mid-teens in 2016-2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action is unlikely without evidence of stronger
contractual
linkage between COLI and COGO.
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Weakening of strategic, operational or ownership linkages
between COLI and
COGO
- Lack of support from COLI in the event of sustained weakening
of COGO's
operational, financial and liquidity positions
- Negative rating action on COLI
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3015
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001293
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.