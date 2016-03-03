(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
ratings of three
insurance companies in China, following the completion of a
portfolio review
that covered eight insurance groups within China's insurance
sector. The review
focused on application of Fitch's recently updated criteria for
Country-Specific
Treatment of Recovery Ratings, and the purpose was to identify
any ratings that
should be changed as a result of the application of the updated
criteria. Fitch
has also considered the appropriateness of the relative ranking
of ratings in
the Chinese insurance sector, where relevant, after initial
consideration of
updated recovery guidelines, as part of the portfolio review.
Fitch upgraded by one notch the Insurance Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings of
Taiping Life Insurance Co., Ltd, Taikang Life Insurance Co., Ltd
and Sunshine
Property & Casualty Insurance Company. While the change in
criteria would now
theoretically allow for an uplift in the IFS rating of China
Life Insurance
Company Limited from the perspective of the recovery assumption
embedded in that
rating, the rating was nonetheless affirmed at 'A+' as it
remains constrained by
China's Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'A+'. We
affirmed the IFS ratings of the remaining reviewed entities as
their operating
scales are commensurate with their IFS rating categories.
Standard notching is
applied between the IDRs of the insurance operating company and
holding company
under a group solvency regulatory environment.
Fitch published the updated insurance criteria for
Country-Specific Treatment of
Recovery Ratings on 22 February 2016, following publication of
an exposure draft
of proposed criteria on 16 December 2015. While the updated
criteria retain the
primacy of existing jurisdictional caps, Fitch has changed the
reference data
when determining country groupings.
Under the updated criteria, the country grouping for China is
changed to 'C'
from 'D' and the cap for recovery ratings is shifted to 'RR3'
from 'RR4'. A
'RR3' recovery rating typically assumes good recovery prospects
given default
and standard notching is used between the insurance operating
company's IFS
rating and IDR when the insurance regulation is viewed as
effective. In such
cases, Fitch assumes regulators will intervene early enough in a
distressed
scenario to preserve assets to support an above-average recovery
for the insurer
as a whole, and thus policyholders.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
For this rating review, the key rating driver was the impact of
updated criteria
for Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings. See most
recently published
rating action commentaries or research reports for additional
information on
other key ratings drivers pertinent to specific entity ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable to this portfolio review given its limited focus
on
implementation of updated criteria for Country-Specific
Treatment of Recovery
Ratings. See most recently published rating action commentaries
or research
reports for additional information on rating sensitivities
pertinent to specific
entity ratings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
China Taiping Insurance Group Ltd.
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
China Taiping Insurance Group (HK) Company Limited
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
- Senior unsecured notes issued through China Taiping New
Horizon Limited
affirmed at 'A-'
China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
- Cumulative redeemable perpetual securities affirmed at 'BBB+'
- Senior unsecured notes issued through China Taiping Capital
Limited affirmed
at 'A-'
Taiping Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
- IFS Rating upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable
Taiping Reinsurance Co. Ltd
- IFS Rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
China Life Insurance Company Limited
- IFS Rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
- Junior subordinated securities affirmed at 'A-'
Taikang Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
- IFS Rating upgraded to 'A' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Sunshine Property & Casualty Insurance Company
- IFS Rating upgraded to 'A' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Huatai Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Ltd.
- IFS Rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Huaxia Life Insurance Company Ltd.
- IFS Rating affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Yingda Taihe Property Insurance Co. Ltd.
- IFS Rating affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Urtrust Insurance Co., Ltd.
- IFS Rating affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
LIMITATIONS
The portfolio review was limited in scope, and only included an
assessment of
updated criteria for Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery
Ratings. None of the
factors outlined in Section I (Key Rating Factors), or any other
elements
discussed in Fitch's insurance master criteria were reviewed.
Where relevant,
Fitch considered the appropriateness of the relative ranking of
ratings within
China's insurance sector, after initial consideration of updated
criteria for
Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings, as part of the
review.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Terrence Wong (China Taiping and entities, Sunshine P&C, Huatai,
Huaxia Life,
Yingda and Urtrust)
Director
+852 2263 9920
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road
Central, Hong Kong
Joyce Huang (China Life and Taikang Life)
Director
+852 2263 9595
Secondary Analysts
Joyce Huang (China Taiping and entities and Huatai)
Director
+852 2263 9595
Jeffrey Liew (Sunshine P&C, Huaxia Life, Yingda and Urtrust)
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Terrence Wong (China Life and Taikang Life)
Director
+852 2263 9220
Committee Chairperson
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
