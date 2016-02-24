(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlooks on
Zambia's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) to
Negative from Stable and affirmed both ratings at 'B'. Fitch has
also affirmed
Zambia's Short-term IDR at 'B' and the Country Ceiling at 'B+'.
The issue
ratings on Zambia's senior unsecured foreign and local currency
bonds have been
affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook reflects the following key rating
drivers:
A combination of falling copper revenue and slowing growth has
led to persistent
and large fiscal deficits and a doubling of gross general
government debt since
2012. Fitch forecasts the 2016 fiscal deficit to narrow slightly
to 7.1% of GDP,
materially higher than the 3.8% deficit forecast by the Zambian
authorities in
the 2016 budget. Mining revenues, which directly contributed
about 17% of total
government revenue in 2012, fell to under 13% of revenue by
2015. Lower than
expected mineral royalties and higher than expected fuel
subsidies and interest
payments resulted in a fiscal deficit of 7.7% in 2015, widening
from 5.9% in
2014.
These persistent fiscal deficits and a depreciating exchange
rate have led to an
increase in gross general government debt, which rose to 51% of
GDP as of
end-2015, above the 'B' median of 47% and twice the 24% level of
2012. In the
absence of fiscal consolidation, Fitch forecasts that the
country's debt
trajectory will increase to levels that are incompatible with
the existing 'B'
rating.
Additionally, Zambia's three Eurobond issuances since 2012 have
contributed to
an increase in foreign-currency denominated debt, which now
accounts for about
three-quarters of general government debt, compared with 40% in
2011. Zambia's
domestic debt issuances are generally undersubscribed and face
increasing
rollover rates. The 364-day T-Bill and 10-year Bond rate, which
were 15.7% and
18.2%, respectively, at end-2013, had widened to 21.5% and 20%
as of January
2016. In February 2016, the cabinet approved opening formal
discussions about an
IMF programme, but discussions are not expected to conclude
before the August
2016 election.
Progress on fiscal reform measures that could help blunt the
effect of falling
copper prices has been slow. Fitch expects the authorities to
continue
implementing a number of expenditure and revenue measures,
including reforms to
electricity tariffs and agricultural subsidies and the
implementation of a
Single Treasury Account. However, with mining revenue likely to
remain at 2015
levels and some upward pressure on expenditures ahead of the
August general
election, Fitch does not expect Zambia to achieve large fiscal
consolidation in
2016.
The effects of low export earnings and tightening global
conditions have also
contributed to Zambia's current account deficit and increased
the country's
external vulnerability. The fall in copper earnings, which
account for 75% of
total export earnings and are the largest source of foreign
exchange,
contributed to the almost 70% nominal depreciation of the kwacha
in 2015. This
depreciation led to a marked increase in inflation, which
averaged 7.3% year on
year for the first nine months of 2015 and then jumped to over
20% for December
2015 and January 2016.
The pressure on the kwacha also contributed to a drawdown in
official reserves
over 2H15. As the Bank of Zambia intervened to manage an orderly
depreciation,
the reserves position fell from USD3.9bn in July 2015 to
USD3.3bn, or an
estimated 4.3 months of CXP, as of end-2015. In recent years,
the authorities
have used Eurobond proceeds to boost reserves, an option which
is likely to be
unavailable in 2016. Fitch expects that Zambia will rely on some
combination of
multilateral development bank lending and private sector
financing to fill any
external financing gaps, before reaching agreement with the IMF
after the August
elections.
Zambia's 'B' IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:
The long-term economic growth trajectory is in line with
similarly-rated peers,
but Zambia is unlikely to regain the high levels of growth that
accompanied the
booming copper sector in the decade leading up to 2014. Fitch
expects growth of
3.7% in 2016 and 5.0% in 2017, which is equal to the forecast
2017 'B' median of
5.0%. However, a number of structural issues will present a
short-term challenge
to growth and could threaten the long-term growth potential. The
drought
affecting southern and eastern Africa has meant a contraction in
agricultural
production that will continue in 2016. The drought has also
negatively impacted
Zambia's hydropower generation and contributed to a power
deficit of 1,000MW in
February.
Average growth of 7.1% over the 10 years to 2015 has resulted in
an improvement
in social indicators, but per capita income (at 60% of the 'B'
median) and
measures of human development remain weak compared with 'B'
category peers.
Health and education outcomes are especially weak, with average
life expectancy
of 57 years. The lack of skills adversely affects the
employability of the
workforce, with only 10% employed in the formal sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually, or collectively, lead
to the ratings
being downgraded include:
- A sustained inability to access external sources of financing,
which could
lead to a liquidity and funding shortfall.
- A failure to reverse fiscal deterioration and stabilise the
government debt
ratio.
- A further deterioration in external balances, for example
through a sharp and
sustained fall in copper prices, relative to Fitch's forecast.
The main factors that could, individually, or collectively, lead
to a
stabilisation of the Outlook include:
- The successful negotiation and implementation of an IMF
support package would
mitigate growing external risks and allow the country increased
access to
foreign exchange.
- Effective fiscal consolidation that leads to a sustained
narrowing of the
fiscal deficit.
- A rise in international reserve coverage, thereby reducing
Zambia's
vulnerability to external shocks.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch expects the elections in 2016 to proceed smoothly, with
limited risk of
political instability.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jermaine Leonard
Director
+852 2263 9830
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
68 Des Vouex Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
