(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Kazakhstan-based
AMANAT Insurance's (AMANAT) National Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating to
'BB+(kaz)' from 'BB(kaz)' and affirmed its IFS at 'B'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of the National IFS reflects AMANAT's improved
regulatory capital
position after a capital injection and substantial strengthening
of the net
profit in 2015.
AMANAT's shareholder injected KZT560m into the company in 2015
to support the
regulatory solvency margin. The margin had fallen to a
non-compliant 93% in
April 2015 due to a sharp growth of payables for facultative
reinsurance
placements and consequent increase of required capital under the
local
regulatory solvency formula. The margin returned to compliant
levels throughout
the rest of 2015 and was 120% at end-1M16.
The ratings continue to reflect AMANAT's negative underwriting
result, its
relatively weak capital position and the moderate quality of its
investment
assets. The ratings also take into account the track record of
moderate capital
support from the shareholder.
Based on unaudited 2015 results, AMANAT's net income improved to
KZT944m in 2015
from a net loss of KZT1,060m in 2014. This improvement was
underpinned by
KZT1.5bn FX gains on investments (2014: KZT0.2bn) and, to a
smaller extent, a
reduced loss on the underwriting side. The FX gains arose in the
context of a
severe devaluation of the Kazakh tenge in 2015.
AMANAT's combined ratio improved to 111.1% in 2015 from 134.0%
in 2014 mainly
due to a decrease of the loss ratio to 49.8% from 57.7% and the
administrative
expenses ratio to 49.3% from 56.9%. The commission ratio also
made a moderate
positive contribution, improving by 3 percentage points. Fitch
believes that a
further reduction in the expense ratio is essential for a
healthier underwriting
result.
Premiums written by AMANAT grew 36% on both a gross and net
basis in 2015, with
commercial property and liability insurance being key drivers of
growth. These
two lines demonstrated rather low loss ratios in 2015 but
required intense
reinsurance protection with 73% of gross written premiums ceded
to reinsurers.
This reinsurance protection has not yet proved its efficiency
when measured as
the reinsurance effect on the net loss ratio since at least
2010, but appears
necessary given the scale of single risks relative to AMANAT's
net retention.
Commission income on reinsurance has made only a modest
contribution to the
insurer's underwriting result since at least 2010. The panel of
reinsurers in
2015 contained one significant concentration with a state-owned
reinsurer in an
emerging market, whereas the rest was mostly placed with strong
international
reinsurers.
On the retail side, AMANAT reported a 14% decline in premiums
for compulsory
motor third party liability insurance and 25% growth for the
motor damage line.
Both motor lines demonstrated sharp deterioration of the loss
ratios in 2015,
which were pressured by FX-driven increases to average claim
sizes and increased
claims frequency. The insurer does not plan to reduce its
presence in the motor
segment in 2016, but aims to manage profitability through
commissions. Given the
highly competitive environment, Fitch considers this objective
will be
challenging.
The insurer projects 15% growth in net written premiums in 2016
and will
continue to write and reinsure large single contracts, which
might add
volatility to the monthly-calculated solvency margin. According
to the insurer's
budget, a further KZT500m of capital may be injected by the
shareholder in 2016.
From Fitch's Prism factor-based capital model perspective,
AMANAT's
risk-adjusted capital score remains below 'Somewhat Weak' based
on 2015 results.
It demonstrates a moderate positive trend compared with 2014 due
to the growth
of available capital. However, it is pressured by the relatively
low quality of
the investment portfolio, which includes some concentrated
placements in local
instruments of low credit quality and US dollar denomination.
Fitch views this
combination as particularly risky given the macroeconomic
context in Kazakhstan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of the IFS rating may result from a return to
profitable
underwriting, balanced premium growth and the risk-adjusted
capital position, as
assessed by Fitch's capital model, not weakening from the
current level.
Sustained failure to meet regulatory solvency requirements, in
the absence of
financial support from the shareholder, could lead to a
downgrade.
