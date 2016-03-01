(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Estonian LRGs Dashboard March
2016
here
WARSAW/LONDON, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that it
expects Estonian local and regional governments (LRGs) to
maintain their sound
performance over the medium term.
In a newly published dashboard on the Estonian LRGs, Fitch says
improving
operating results and stable debt contributed to adequate debt
ratios in
2012-2014. The agency also says it does not expect the debt
ratios to be eroded
by the LRGs' new investments, which will be co-financed by EU
grants.
The City of Tallinn (A/Stable) - the only Estonian LRG rated by
Fitch,
demonstrated stable and sound fiscal performance over the last
five years. We
expect the city to be able to service its debt in the medium
term, despite its
plan to partly finance its new investments with debt.
The 'Estonian LRGs Dashboard March 2016 ' is available on
www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76111
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
