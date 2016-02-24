(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kemper
Corporation's
(Kemper) holding company ratings, including the senior debt
rating at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has also affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings of Kemper's
operating subsidiaries at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A
full list of
ratings follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Kemper's property/casualty ratings reflect modest earnings,
solid balance sheet
strength, and sufficient debt servicing capability. The ratings
also consider
the company's more volatile earnings profile caused by natural
catastrophe
exposures. Kemper's market position and size/scale are
characterized as 'Medium'
by Fitch when measured by net written premium and equity, which
is consistent
with the company's IFS rating.
Kemper's life/health segment (United Insurance Co. of America
and its
subsidiaries') ratings reflect its continued stable underlying
earnings, solid
capitalization, and effective niche in the home service market,
albeit a slow
growth market. The group has been a steady source of capital for
Kemper, with
dividend capacity to support parent objectives. Fitch views
United's ratings as
limited by its small size and scale relative to larger, national
peers.
Kemper closed on its acquisition of the Alliance United Group
(Alliance United),
a writer of non-standard auto insurance in California on April
30, 2015. Kemper
reported 8 months of Alliance United business in its
consolidated results for
full-year 2015.
Kemper reported weaker full year operating earnings in 2015 as
results in the
non-standard auto segment, particularly at Alliance United, were
pressured by an
increase in loss trends during the year. Kemper reported
increased frequency and
severity of claims across the non-standard segment. Consolidated
operating
earnings declined to $69.9 million in 2015, down from $97.1
million in the prior
year.
Kemper reported full-year calendar-year combined ratio that was
essentially flat
with the prior year at 103.6% in 2015, although the company's
underlying loss
ratio, excluding catastrophes and reserve development increased
to 73.2% from
67.7% in the prior year as the result of the adverse frequency
and severity
trends. Calendar-year underwriting results benefited from a
decline in
property/casualty segment catastrophe losses to approximately
$57 million, down
from $81 million in the prior year and a lower amount of
write-offs related to
software that was being developed for internal use.
Total revenue grew by 6.6% to $2.3 billion in 2015 as Alliance
United added
approximately $273 million in net premiums earned to Kemper's
2015 results since
acquisition. Kemper experienced modest premium declines from its
legacy personal
lines in 2015, but this decrease was offset by the premiums
added by Alliance
United. Net investment income declined by 2.1% in 2015, largely
as the result of
a drop in dividend income received from its equity portfolio
relative to the
prior year.
Capitalization at the property/casualty operating company level
scored 'Strong'
on Fitch's proprietary capital model, Prism, based on year-end
2014 data, which
is considered consistent with Kemper's 'A-' Insurer Financial
Strength rating.
Other measures of capital strength also suggest Kemper is
strongly capitalized.
NAIC risk-based capital ratio for Kemper's legacy
property/casualty subsidiaries
was approximately 325% of the company action level at year-end
2015. RBC for
United Insurance Co. of America was approximately 390% at
year-end 2015.
Financial leverage at Dec. 31, 2015 (adjusted for the impact of
FAS 115
unrealized gains on fixed-income investments) remained unchanged
from the
previous year end at 29.4% and remains in line with median
guidelines for the
current rating category. The GAAP fixed-charge coverage ratio
dropped to 2.6x in
2015, largely due to depressed earnings during the year and
interest expense
that remained level following the issuance of $249 million of
senior notes in
the first quarter of 2015 and the redemption of maturing debt
during the year.
The life/health segment reported a sizeable decline in net
operating income to
$72 million in 2015, down from $92 million in the prior year.
The decline was
largely driven by reduced net investment income along with
increased legal
expenses and a deferred premium reserve adjustment. Underlying
profitability in
the segment remains stable, as the prior year's results
benefited from a $14
million special dividend received in the fourth quarter.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of Trinity Universal
Insurance Co.
include:
--Maintaining a Prism score of 'strong';
--Sustained underwriting profit;
--GAAP fixed charge coverage at or above 7x.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of Trinity Universal
Insurance Co.
include:
--Statutory fixed charge coverage below 3.5x;
--A combined ratio above 106% for a sustained period;
--Deterioration in capitalization with a p/c Prism capital model
score below
'adequate';
--RBC ratio for the p/c entities below 200%;
--Financial leverage ratio that exceeds 30%.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade for the United Insurance
Co. and its
subsidiaries include:
--Sustained strong profitability with positive movement in
Trinity Universal
Insurance Co. ratings.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade for the United Insurance
Co. and its
subsidiaries include:
--A decline in the RBC ratio below 300% of the company action
level;
--A sustained decline in profitability resulting in a return on
capital below
5%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Kemper
--IDR at 'BBB';
--$359 million senior notes 6% due 2017 at 'BBB-';
--$247 million senior notes 4.35% due 2025 at 'BBB-';
--$225 million credit facility at 'BBB-';
--$144 million subordinated notes due 2054 at 'BB'.
Trinity Universal Insurance Co.
United Insurance Co. of America
Union National Life Insurance Co.
Reliable Life Insurance Co.
--IFS rating at 'A-'.
