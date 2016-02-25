(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A'
long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for The Home Depot, Inc. (Home
Depot). The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Home Depot's strong track record of
comparable store sales
(comps) growth, margin expansion and cash flow generation. Fitch
expects the
company to maintain leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDAR) in line
with its publicly
stated commitment of at or modestly below 2.0x over the forecast
horizon.
With $89 billion in 2015 sales, Home Depot holds the leading
position in the
U.S. home improvement industry, which is amidst a recovery from
the prior
housing recession. Fitch's rating anticipates a continued
recovery as well as a
benign competitive environment. However, Fitch believes that
should the housing
recovery stall, Home Depot has the willingness and ability to
use its cash flow
generation to maintain its leverage commitments.
Solid Track Record
Home Depot has grown comps and EBITDA margin every year since
2010, with 5%
average annual comps and EBITDA improvement of over 500bps from
2009 to 15.8% in
2015. Operating momentum has been supported by improvement in
home improvement
industry fundamentals, especially regarding repair and
maintenance projects.
Home improvement retailers have further benefited from benign
industry square
footage growth (including very modest unit expansion from Home
Depot and chief
competitor Lowes) and competitive resilience to the discount and
online
channels.
Success in the home improvement industry requires significant
investments in
inventory breadth and customer service, and discounters
generally focus on
categories with narrow assortment needs and limited customer
service. Online
competition, meanwhile, has been limited due to short purchase
windows and the
bulky/heavy nature of home improvement inventory (note that
nearly half of Home
Depot's existing online sales involve in-store merchandise
pickup).
Continued Growth Expected
Fitch anticipates continued sales and EBITDA growth over the
forecast horizon,
predicated on a continued U.S. housing market recovery and Home
Depot's focus on
its strategic pillars of customer service, product leadership,
and
interconnected retail. The company's growth initiatives are
designed to leverage
Home Depot's existing scale to broaden its customer base and
share of wallet.
For example, the recent acquisition of Interline Brands gives
Home Depot access
to the underpenetrated residential facility maintenance and
repair market.
Meanwhile, Home Depot is using its online infrastructure to
expand product
assortment and offer customers increased product knowledge,
while promoting its
in-store pickup capability.
Fitch believes successful execution of its initiatives, coupled
with industry
tailwinds, will allow Home Depot to generate 2-4% annual comps
and revenue
growth. EBITDA margins are expected to remain around 16% though
Home Depot could
leverage fixed expenses at the high end of its comps range.
Modest annual EBITDA
growth is projected to yield annual free cash flow (FCF) of $4.0
- $4.5 billion
after dividends of approximately $3.5 - $4.0 billion.
Disciplined Capital Allocation
Home Depot's scale and stable growth has allowed it to
comfortably manage to its
adjusted leverage target of at or below 2.0x for several years
(1.9x at year-end
2015). Fitch expects management to continue to balance its
leverage target
against its goal to return cash to shareholders, with
incremental debt issuance
expected to support share purchases. Given Home Depot's leverage
commitment,
Fitch believes management could pull back on share repurchase to
maintain or
reduce debt levels should economic or operating headwinds limit
EBITDA growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch expects comp sales to grow approximately 3% over the
next two years,
supported by a continued recovery in the housing market and the
company's
strategic investments;
--EBITDA margin is expected to remain close to 16%, yielding 3 -
4% average
EBITDA growth;
--Fitch expects $4.0 - $4.5 billion of annual FCF after
dividends going forward;
--Fitch expects FCF and some incremental borrowings to be
directed to share
repurchases, as the company manages its adjusted leverage at or
under 2.0x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Weaker operating trends or a move by management to more
shareholder-friendly
policies that cause adjusted leverage to increase to the low 2x
range on a
sustained basis could lead to a negative rating action.
Continued positive operating trends together with a sustained
reduction in
adjusted leverage to below 1.5x could lead to a positive rating
action.
LIQUIDITY
Home Depot has a strong liquidity position supported by a cash
balance of $2.2
billion at Jan. 31, 2016, together with an undrawn $2 billion
credit facility.
The company also benefits from owning 90% of its stores.
Home Depot is maintaining a very slow pace of new-store
expansion, with plans to
build only five new stores in 2016. Low levels of capital
expenditures (less
than 2% of sales) have resulted in strong FCF after dividends,
which is expected
to track more than $4 billion annually going forward. Fitch
expects Home Depot
would remain FCF positive in an economic downturn, as it did
through the last
recession.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed Home Depot's ratings as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A';
--Bank credit facilities at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1.'
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
