(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
rating of 'BBB' to
Kellogg Company's (Kellogg) $750 million due 2026 and $650
million due 2046.
Proceeds from the notes will be used to tender $440 million of
the $1.1 billion
senior unsecured notes due in 2031 and to term out the
outstanding $899 million
U.S. commercial paper balance. A full list of ratings follows at
the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectations that core volume driven
growth will be
modestly positive at best through the medium term. Volumes have
been negative in
the -0.5% to -2.6% range on a consolidated basis in four of the
past five years.
Further, U.S. Morning Foods (mainly ready to eat cereal) and
U.S. Snacks, which
represent $6 billion in revenues and roughly 45% of the
portfolio, have had
negative organic growth over the past several years. Positive
growth in some
categories such as the high single digit levels for the Pringles
brand with
nearly $2 billion in revenues have been offset by negative
organic growth trends
in other brands.
The company should have some modest price driven growth going
forward similar to
historic performance over the last five years but there is
uncertainty regarding
if volume growth will be a long term driver of top line
improvement. Revenues
have been hampered by significant exposure to slow growing
mature markets and
this has been further challenged by recessions in key emerging
markets. U.S
Morning Foods, which is mainly cereal, and more than 20% of the
company's
portfolio had 10 quarters of negative organic growth before the
+1.5% recorded
in the fourth quarter of 2015.
Trends appear to be improving for the cereal category and for
Kellogg. Per AC
Nielsen, the cereal category was down -1.2% during 2015 but just
-.1% in the
last 12 weeks. More importantly, Kellogg took share in the
category with just a
-.5% decline and saw a 2.2% positive increase in consumer
take-away in the last
12 weeks. Nonetheless, there is not enough track record to be
confident these
trends will be sustained.
Fitch expects leverage to remain in the low 3x range over the
next two years,
above the 2.75x average seen from 2011 through 2014. Fitch
expects EBITDA to be
roughly flat in the $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion range over the
next two years,
with near-term pressure on EBITDA due to negative currency
translation in 2016.
Debt is expected to remain essentially flat and Kellogg will
continue to
allocate $1.4 billion towards share repurchases and dividends
annually.
Substantial Restructuring Costs: In November 2013, Kellogg
announced Project K,
a global restructuring program with savings expected to reach an
annual run rate
of $425 million to $475 million by 2018. Most of the savings are
expected to be
reinvested back into business for brand support.
The restructuring costs are expected to be in the range of $1.2
billion to $1.4
billion and will require about $300 million in incremental
capital expenditures.
Estimated cash costs are about $1 billion. The project's
substantial cash cost
to date, which is about halfway through, has been largely offset
by working
capital improvements. However, free cash flow (FCF) has declined
from $603
million in 2013 to $438 million in 2015 due to the decline in
EBITDA.
Fitch estimates that FCF will be modestly negative in the $120
million range in
2016, assuming $0.5 billion in remaining cash costs related to
the restructuring
program. However, annual FCF should improve meaningfully to the
$450 million
range as Project K cash costs subside in 2017.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Revenues decline nearly 4% in 2016 impacted by negative F/X
translation with
organic growth expected to be in the 1%-2% range driven
primarily by pricing.
This is at the low end of management's public guidance of 1% to
3% organic
growth for 2016 much of which will be driven by pricing to
recover currencies
particularly in Latin America. Thereafter, the top line should
reflect 1.5% to
2% organic top line growth (with flat to modestly negative
volume contribution)
assuming neutral currency impact.
--Adjusted EBITDA margins improve modestly by 100 basis points
(bps) to about
19.5% by 2017 as a small portion of Project K savings drops to
the bottom line.
--FCF is negative in the $120 million range in 2016 but improves
to more than
$450 million thereafter with FCF margins reverting to the
historical 3.5% range.
--Leverage (gross debt to EBITDA) remains in the low 3x range in
2016 and 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--A negative rating action could occur if Kellogg's organic
growth rate is
negative in the low single digit range. Consistently negative
trends would
signal that the company's renovation and brand support efforts
are not effective
and/or that emerging markets performance is worse than expected.
--Leverage sustained above 3.5x either as a result of poor
performance or
material debt financed share buybacks or acquisitions.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--A positive rating action could occur with sustained low to
mid-single digit
organic growth with volume trends turning positive and with
overall market
shares stable or improving. Additionally, Kellogg would have to
maintain
leverage in the mid to high 2x range.
LIQUIDITY
Kellogg's $2.4 billion liquidity included its undrawn $2 billion
revolving bank
facility plus $596 million cash and equivalents at Jan. 2, 2016.
While there is
pressure on FCF in 2016, Fitch expects this measure to improve
substantially
beginning 2017.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Kellogg as follows:
Kellogg
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB';
--Bank credit facility 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper (CP) 'F2'.
Kellogg Europe Company Limited
--Long-term IDR 'BBB'
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--CP 'F2'.
Kellogg Holding Company Limited
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--CP 'F2'.
Kellogg Canada, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB'';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Date of Relevant Committee: Feb. 18, 2016
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
