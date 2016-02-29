(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Sri
Lanka's
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) to 'B+' from
'BB-'. A Negative Outlook has been assigned to the IDRs. The
issue ratings on
Sri Lanka's senior unsecured foreign- and local-currency bonds
are also
downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The Country Ceiling is downgraded
to 'B+' from
'BB-' and the Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR is affirmed at
'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action reflects the following key rating drivers:
- Increasing refinancing risks. The Sri Lankan sovereign faces
increased
refinancing risks on account of high upcoming external debt
maturities. Further,
the sovereign's external liquidity position remains strained,
reflecting
pressure on foreign exchange reserves. In Fitch's view, this
partly reflects a
weakening in policy coherence that increases the likelihood of
Sri Lanka
requiring external liquidity support from the IMF and other
multilateral
institutions. Sri Lanka's external liquidity ratio, as measured
by Fitch at the
end of 2015, was 70.9%, which is far below the median of
'B'-rated peers' of
171.9% and the 'BB' median of 152.4%.
- Significant debt maturities. Sri Lanka faces significant debt
maturities in
2016 amid the country's vulnerability to a shift in investor
sentiment. Fitch
estimates the sovereign's external debt service to be close to
USD4bn for the
rest of 2016, compared with FX reserves of USD6.3bn (end-January
2016). Sri
Lanka's vulnerability to a shift in investor sentiment was
evident when
investors sold-off the equivalent of nearly USD2bn in
local-currency government
securities in 2015. A further outflow from treasury bills and
treasury bonds,
which account for about 31% of the country's FX reserves, could
put more
pressure on reserves. However, prevailing low oil prices will
continue to
support Sri Lanka's current-account deficit in the near term.
Fitch expects the
current-account deficit to remain manageable at about 3% of GDP
over 2016-17.
- Weaker public finances. The deterioration in Sri Lanka's
fiscal finances is
driven partly by consistently low general government revenues.
At an estimated
13% of GDP, Sri Lanka's gross general government revenues remain
far below the
'B' median of 25.4% and the 'BB' median of 26%. The 2016 budget
did little to
address this issue directly and absent any significant fiscal
consolidation,
Fitch expects continued fiscal slippage over 2016-17. Sri
Lanka's gross general
government debt (GGGD) burden is estimated to have increased to
more than 75% of
GDP by the end of 2015, up from 71% at the end of 2014 and much
higher than the
'B' median of 52% of GDP and 'BB' median of 43.6%.
- Decline in foreign-exchange reserves. Fitch has revised
downwards its forecast
for foreign-exchange reserves, with reserve coverage of current
external
payments now forecast to decline to 2.9 months in 2016 from an
estimated 3.4
months in 2015. This forecast compares unfavourably with Fitch's
earlier
forecast of 3.9 months for 2016 and is well below the 'BB'
median of 4.2 months.
While the authorities have undertaken certain measures to
support external
finances, including entering into bilateral swaps with other
central banks,
Fitch does not view this to be a sustainable way to improve the
stability of the
external finances.
- Foreign-currency debt portion remains high. Sri Lanka has also
increased its
issuance of foreign-currency debt, which Fitch estimates now
makes up close to
46% of total public debt, up from nearly 42% at the end of 2014.
This has
increased vulnerability of Sri Lanka's public debt to a
significant depreciation
of the exchange rate, which would increase the debt burden in
local currency
terms.
- Favourable economic growth. Sri Lanka's macroeconomic
performance remains
stronger than some of its peers' in the 'B' and 'BB' range with
real GDP growth
for the five-year period ending 2015 averaging close to 6%,
compared with the
'B' median of 4.6% and 'BB' median of 3.9%. Sri Lanka also
continues to score
highly, compared with the 'B' median, on basic human development
indicators,
such as education, health and literacy, which is indicated by
its favourable
ranking in the UN's Human Development Index. These relative
structural
strengths, combined with a clean external debt service record
and smooth
transition of power during the presidential and parliamentary
elections in 2015
indicates a basic level of political stability, which supports
the rating at
'B+'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that
could,
individually or collectively, result in a downgrade of the
ratings:
- A further increase in external vulnerability driven by a
sustained decline in
FX reserves reflecting, for instance, reduced international
market access and/or
a sudden reversal in portfolio inflows.
- A further deterioration in policy coherence and credibility
that widens
macroeconomic imbalances and/or heightens external
vulnerabilities.
- Continued fiscal slippage resulting in a failure to stabilise
the general
government debt ratio.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a revision of
the Outlook to Stable are:
- Implementation of a predictable and robust policy framework
leading to a
reduction in risks to basic economic and financial stability.
-Improvement in Sri Lanka's public finances underpinned by a
credible
medium-term fiscal consolidation strategy, including a
broadening of the general
government revenue base.
-Sustained smaller current-account deficits with higher levels
of non-debt
capital inflows (FDI) and an increase in foreign exchange
reserves.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- There is no renewal in the civil conflict that previously
lasted 26 years and
ended in 2009.
- Global economic assumptions are consistent with Fitch's latest
Global Economic
Outlook.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sagarika Chandra
Associate Director
+852 2263 9921
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Ye Building
68 des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
+852 2263 9891
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Central Bank of Sri Lanka has a 10% equity stake in Fitch
Ratings Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day
rating
operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings
Lanka Ltd.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1000143
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.