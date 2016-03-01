(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, February 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
affirmed PT Finnet
Indonesia's (Finnet) National Long-Term Rating at 'A(idn)' with
a Stable
Outlook. At the same time, the agency has also affirmed Finnet's
IDR200bn
medium-term notes at 'A(idn)'.
The affirmation reflects significant improvement in Finnet's
operational scale,
conservative credit metrics, and minimal expansion and funding
risks. The rating
is still constrained by the company's small operational scale
with an EBITDA
that is lower than other peers on the National rating scale.
Finnet is
indirectly 60%-owned by PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom,
BBB-/Stable)
and indirectly 40%-owned by Bank Indonesia's pension fund.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher-rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Payment Aggregator Business Drives Scale: Fitch expects Finnet's
revenue and
EBITDA to rise in 2016 because the period will include a full 12
months of
revenue from its payment aggregator business. Finnet's expansion
into the
payment aggregator business started in October 2015, and has
already resulted in
significant increase in the company's scale. We expect 2016
revenue to rise by
more than 140% (2015: 414%) and EBITDA to grow by more than 80%
(2015: 30%).
However, the company's operational scale remains small - with
EBITDA likely to
remain below USD30m until 2019 - compared with higher-rated
peers on the
national scale.
Cash Flow Stability: Finnet will derive more than 95% of its
revenue from
transaction fees from PT Telekomunikasi Selular's (Telkomsel,
AAA(idn)/Stable)
pre-paid vouchers. Finnet's cash flow is stable given
Telkomsel's dominant
position in the mobile telecommunications market and the
dominance of pre-paid
services in Indonesia. Telkomsel, which is 65%-owned by Telkom,
is the leading
mobile operator in Indonesia in terms of subscribers. It had
more than 148
million subscribers at end-September 2015, more than the
combined subscribers of
its closest competitors, PT XL Axiata Tbk (BBB/Stable) and PT
Indosat Tbk
(BBB/Stable).
Parental Support: Finnet's rating continues to benefit from a
one-notch uplift
that stems from Telkom's indirect 60% ownership. Evidence of
parental support
includes the provision of tangible financial support to Finnet,
including
funding to meet its increasing working-capital needs for its
payment aggregator
business. In 2015, the company received IDR250bn in a stand-by
shareholder loan
from its direct shareholder, PT Multimedia Nusantara (Metra),
which is wholly
owned by Telkom. In addition, IDR200bn of Finnet's medium-term
notes were fully
subscribed by Telkom's pension fund.
Conservative Metrics, Adequate Liquidity: Fitch expects Finnet's
credit profile
to remain conservative despite additional indebtedness for
working capital.
FFO-adjusted leverage is likely to remain below 1.0x in
2016-2018 with solid
FFO-interest coverage of above 5.0x. Finnet will generate cash
flow from
operations of more than IDR200bn, which is adequate to cover
around
IDR50bn-100bn in capex, IDR43bn debt amortisation and around
IDR40bn-70bn of
dividend payment.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Finnet
include:
- Tariffs and transaction fees will remain stable in 2016-2019
- Telkomsel's payment aggregator transactions to grow by 10% per
annum in
2016-2019
- Capex of IDR50bn-100bn in 2016-2019
- Dividend payout ratio of 70%
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include
- stronger linkage with Telkom, which may take the form of
stronger operational
ties between the two companies
- further improvement in scale with EBITDA rising above USD50m
(2015: USD10m)
while maintaining FFO-adjusted leverage below 1.5x
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- weaker linkage with Telkom
- FFO-adjusted leverage above 2x on a sustained basis
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olly Prayudi
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6812
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (17 Aug 2015)
National Scale Ratings Criteria (30 Oct 2013)
