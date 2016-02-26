(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB-' and 'BBB',
respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on
Turkey's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'BBB-' and
'BBB', respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'BBB' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'.
The issue ratings on Turkey's Hazine Mustesarligi Varlik
Kiralama Anonim
Sirketi's (Hazine) global certificates (sukuk) have been
affirmed at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Turkey's IDRs and Stable Outlook reflects the
following
rating drivers:
Fiscal discipline remained in place in 2015 despite the holding
of two closely
contested parliamentary elections. The central government
deficit narrowed
slightly to 1.2% of GDP, from 1.3% of GDP in 2014. As a result,
general
government debt/GDP fell to 32.6% at end-2015, compared with a
peer median of
42.6% of GDP. The implementation of pre-election spending
commitments is
expected to worsen the fiscal position in 2016, with the central
government
deficit expected to widen to 2% of GDP, but debt/GDP will remain
on a downward
path. Refugee and security expenses pose expenditure pressures.
Rising use of
public private partnerships, which are not fully accounted for
at the Treasury,
are another fiscal risk.
The geopolitical scene has worsened, in Fitch's view. Turkey's
involvement in
the conflict in neighbouring Syria and the breakdown of the
Kurdish peace
process appear to have triggered several high-profile terrorist
attacks claiming
multiple fatalities. A military incident with Russia has seen
some bilateral
sanctions imposed on Turkey. Elections in November resulting in
another term for
the AKP have eased domestic political uncertainty, although the
prospect of
constitutional reform in order to strengthen the powers of
presidency means some
uncertainties linger.
External vulnerabilities are a key credit weakness. Net external
debt is very
large compared with peers at an estimated 38.4% of GDP at
end-2015, compared
with the 'BBB' median of 3.4%, reflecting the financing of
persistently large
current account deficits. Lower oil prices have driven a
cyclical decline in the
current account deficit, which has halved in nominal terms
between 2013 and 2015
and is forecast at a seven-year low of 3.5% of GDP in 2016.
There is no evidence
of a structural improvement in the external position.
Gross external financing requirements are very large, at an
estimated USD197bn
(including short-term debt) in 2016 and the international
liquidity ratio, at
71.6% in 2015, is less than half the peer median, exposing
Turkey to global
financial market conditions. Reliance on short-term borrowing
has declined
notably due to macro-prudential policy and Fitch assesses that
banks have
sufficient sources of foreign exchange liquidity to withstand a
severe financing
shock. Uncertainties over the foreign asset position of Turkish
corporates and
the impact of higher financing costs are a potential source of
vulnerability.
Sovereign buffers to volatility in investor sentiment have
diminished. Foreign
exchange reserves fell by USD12.5bn in 2015 and while still
relatively large on
a gross basis, at USD115.1bn at end-2015, they are around
one-third of this in
net terms. Nonetheless, external debt rollover rates continue to
exceed 100%.
Growth is comfortably in excess of peers, averaging 4.4% over
2011-2015 compared
with a peer median of 3.2%. Fitch forecasts a slight moderation
in growth, to
around 3.5% in 2016 and 2017, and growth will be
consumption-driven, reflecting
the hike in the minimum wage, lower oil prices and a fairly
loose policy stance.
The impact of Russian sanctions will be gradually offset by
deeper economic
relations with Iran and a modest strengthening of the Eurozone.
Inflation and inflation volatility are well in excess of peers
and Fitch assumes
that pressure from recent currency depreciation and the minimum
wage hike will
push it into double digits during 2016. A plan to simplify the
monetary policy
framework that could over time address concerns about policy
coherence has been
delayed. Changes to key personnel at the Central Bank are
potentially imminent
and the organisation has faced some political pressure on
interest rate policy
in the recent past.
The banking system is consistent with Turkey's investment grade
rating, with a
'bbb' on Fitch's Banking System Indicator. Banks are well
regulated, profitable
and non-performing loans were 3.1% at end-2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following risk factors individually, or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action:
- A materialisation of stresses stemming from external financing
vulnerabilities.
- Prolonged and deepened political instability, insecurity or
geopolitical
stresses that undermine economic performance and threaten
economic policy
credibility.
- A deterioration in the macro policy framework that results in
a reversal in
the declining trend in debt/GDP and/or a worsening of external
imbalances.
Conversely, the following factors, individually or collectively,
could result in
positive rating action:
- Implementation of structural reforms that deliver higher gross
domestic
savings, a more flexible labour market and greater foreign
direct investment to
help address external imbalances.
- A more stable and predictable domestic political and security
environment.
- A more coherent and predictable monetary policy framework that
delivers lower
and more stable inflation.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Continued commitment to fiscal stability.
- Turkey's current account deficit will benefit from low oil
prices (Fitch
forecasts Brent crude to average USD35/b in 2016 and USD45 by
2016) and economic
recovery strengthening in the EU.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Toby Iles
Director
+852 2263 9832
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
