(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Vodafone
Group plc's
(Vodafone) issue of dual tranches of mandatory convertible bonds
50% equity
credit (EC).
The mandatory convertible bonds, each in the amount of GBP1.44bn
and due
respectively in August 2017 and February 2019, meet Fitch's
criteria for equity
recognition, but the cumulative deferral of interest and cash
settlement of
deferred interest on conversion constrain EC to 50%.
Fitch has assigned 50% equity credit to the instruments in
accordance with
Fitch's "Exposure Draft: Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in
Non-Financial
Corporate and REIT Credit analysis" (December 2015) because it
more accurately
reflects our current view. However, under the current criteria
"Treatment and
Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit
analysis"
(November 2014) the instruments would receive zero EC because
the cash
settlement of deferred interest on conversion of the instrument
would be treated
as a deferral constraint.
From a forecasting perspective Fitch treats the instruments as
100% equity on
conversion. The equity benefit of each tranche is therefore
reflected in our
central rating case, respectively from August 2017 and February
2019.
Contact:
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Jonathan Levy
Analyst
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1701
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
