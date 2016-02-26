(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
Belarus's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
'B-'. The Outlooks
are Stable. Fitch has also assigned a Short-term foreign
currency IDR of 'B' and
Country Ceiling of 'B-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Belarus's ratings balance high external vulnerabilities and a
track record of
frequent crises with solid public finances and structural
indicators; notably,
GDP per capita and human development well above peers.
External liquidity is a key credit weakness. The gross external
financing
requirement as a percentage of FX reserves is 260%, the highest
of Fitch-rated
emerging market sovereigns, reflecting international reserves of
just 1.3 months
of current external payments. Net reserves are negative. Adhoc
support,
generally from Russia, has enabled Belarus to maintain a clean
external debt
service record. Net external debt is high at 49% of GDP, well
above 'B' peers at
21.5%.
Financing the current account deficit (3.7% in 2016), in
addition to sovereign
debt servicing obligations of USD3.2bn will rely on external
support. The
government anticipates loans from the IMF (USD1bn) and Eurasian
Fund for
Stabilisation and Development (USD1.1bn). A staff-level
agreement has been
reached with the EFSD with disbursement expected by end-1Q16. An
IMF deal will
prove more challenging, as agreement still needs to be reached
on politically
sensitive reforms. The next Eurobond is due to mature in 2018.
Due to persistent
pressure on reserves and a loss of competitiveness, the National
Bank devalued
the currency in early 2015 and moved to a flexible exchange rate
regime on 1
June 2015.
Belarus's economy is subject to frequent crises, as loose
economic policy
results in widening domestic and external imbalances, leading to
growth and
inflation volatility that is well above the peer median.
Economic policy
announcements and the broader policy environment lack coherence.
The President
has not provided a consistent support for reform.
Belarus is one of the least transformed CIS economies.
State-owned enterprises
(SOE) account for 50% of GDP and 66% of employment. Heavy state
involvement in
many parts of the economy results in structural rigidities.
Scaling back the
role of the state and moving ahead with structural reforms such
as raising
utility tariffs and privatisation is critical to ensure
much-needed multilateral
funding as well as boosting long-term potential growth. Reducing
directed
lending, a programme that aims to provide cheap loans to
economically important
sectors is a key reform priority. Directed lending has
contributed to a massive
credit boom and large government contingent liabilities.
Macroeconomic performance is weaker than peers. Fitch estimates
that the economy
shrank 3.9% in 2015, due to the recession in Russia combined
with a sharp (40%)
depreciation of the rouble against the US dollar. A further
contraction is
forecast in 2016. The economy is highly exposed to developments
in Russia, with
over 30% of exports destined for its neighbour. Inflation is
estimated at 13.5%
in 2015 and has averaged above 20% over the past decade.
Monetary and exchange
rate policy is constrained by high levels of dollarisation.
Public finances are distorted by quasi-fiscal activities,
including directed and
off-balance sheet lending. The consolidated budget, which
includes the
republican budget (central and local government) in addition to
the Social
Protection Fund, has recorded modest surpluses since 2010. In
contrast, the
augmented balance, which includes directed lending - a better
measure of fiscal
stimulus to the economy - has a recorded an average deficit of
7% of GDP over
this period, above the 'B' median of 4%.
The 2016 budget projects a consolidated surplus of 1.7% of GDP.
As a result of
expected off-balance sheet expenditure, Fitch forecasts a
general government
budget surplus of 0.2% of GDP (2% in 2015). The authorities
anticipate a fall in
directed lending to 1.8% of GDP (3.8% in 2015) and as a result
the augmented
deficit is expected to narrow modestly to 1.6% of GDP, from 1.8%
in 2015.
Public sector debt is in line with the 'B' median, but has risen
rapidly to
50.2% of GDP in 2015 (67% of which is foreign currency debt),
from 22.2% in
2009. Fitch includes government guarantees, totalling 11.5% of
GDP in its debt
total, due to the high likelihood that the state will need to
meet SOE repayment
obligations.
Fitch assesses that the banking sector as fundamentally weak;
the outlook is
negative, reflecting a likely deterioration in banks' asset
quality following
the currency depreciation and ongoing recession. Banks' large
exposure to the
public sector, around 50% of assets, results in significant
correlation with the
sovereign credit profile. High corporate leverage, lending in
foreign currencies
(60% of bank sector loans at end-3Q15, largely to unhedged
borrowers) heighten
credit risks. However, reported problem assets remain moderate
(non-performing
loans are estimated at 7%), helped by transfers of weakly
performing government
programme loans to the state-owned Development Bank of Belarus
and Ministry of
Finance.
Doing Business indicators are well above the peer median, with
starting a
business and registering property scoring in the top decile in
the World Bank
rankings. GDP per capita, at USD5,557, is almost 40% greater
than the peer
median, while the Human Development Index is double the peer
median.
Belarus scores below 'B' peers on the composite World Bank
governance indicator,
reflecting weak voice and accountability as well as rule of law
scores.
Political power is concentrated in the hands of President
Lukashenko who has
been in power since 1994. The opposition is weak, and Fitch
assumes that
Lukashenko will remain in power over the medium term. Belarus
has close
historical ties with Russia, although the relationship can at
times be strained.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action are:
- Materialisation of severe external financing stresses, leading
to
macroeconomic and financial instability and increased risk of
failure to meet
foreign currency debt repayment obligations.
- A deterioration in public finances resulting in rising
government debt.
- A deterioration in the policy environment.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action are:
- A reduction in external financing pressures, supported by a
recovery in
international reserves.
- An improvement in Belarus's medium-term growth potential,
supported by
implementation of structural reform agenda.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's assumes that Belarus will continue to benefit from ad
hoc financial
support from Russia.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carmen Altenkirch
Director
+44 20 3530 1311
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
