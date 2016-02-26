(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Belarus's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B-'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also assigned a Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'B' and Country Ceiling of 'B-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Belarus's ratings balance high external vulnerabilities and a track record of frequent crises with solid public finances and structural indicators; notably, GDP per capita and human development well above peers. External liquidity is a key credit weakness. The gross external financing requirement as a percentage of FX reserves is 260%, the highest of Fitch-rated emerging market sovereigns, reflecting international reserves of just 1.3 months of current external payments. Net reserves are negative. Adhoc support, generally from Russia, has enabled Belarus to maintain a clean external debt service record. Net external debt is high at 49% of GDP, well above 'B' peers at 21.5%. Financing the current account deficit (3.7% in 2016), in addition to sovereign debt servicing obligations of USD3.2bn will rely on external support. The government anticipates loans from the IMF (USD1bn) and Eurasian Fund for Stabilisation and Development (USD1.1bn). A staff-level agreement has been reached with the EFSD with disbursement expected by end-1Q16. An IMF deal will prove more challenging, as agreement still needs to be reached on politically sensitive reforms. The next Eurobond is due to mature in 2018. Due to persistent pressure on reserves and a loss of competitiveness, the National Bank devalued the currency in early 2015 and moved to a flexible exchange rate regime on 1 June 2015. Belarus's economy is subject to frequent crises, as loose economic policy results in widening domestic and external imbalances, leading to growth and inflation volatility that is well above the peer median. Economic policy announcements and the broader policy environment lack coherence. The President has not provided a consistent support for reform. Belarus is one of the least transformed CIS economies. State-owned enterprises (SOE) account for 50% of GDP and 66% of employment. Heavy state involvement in many parts of the economy results in structural rigidities. Scaling back the role of the state and moving ahead with structural reforms such as raising utility tariffs and privatisation is critical to ensure much-needed multilateral funding as well as boosting long-term potential growth. Reducing directed lending, a programme that aims to provide cheap loans to economically important sectors is a key reform priority. Directed lending has contributed to a massive credit boom and large government contingent liabilities. Macroeconomic performance is weaker than peers. Fitch estimates that the economy shrank 3.9% in 2015, due to the recession in Russia combined with a sharp (40%) depreciation of the rouble against the US dollar. A further contraction is forecast in 2016. The economy is highly exposed to developments in Russia, with over 30% of exports destined for its neighbour. Inflation is estimated at 13.5% in 2015 and has averaged above 20% over the past decade. Monetary and exchange rate policy is constrained by high levels of dollarisation. Public finances are distorted by quasi-fiscal activities, including directed and off-balance sheet lending. The consolidated budget, which includes the republican budget (central and local government) in addition to the Social Protection Fund, has recorded modest surpluses since 2010. In contrast, the augmented balance, which includes directed lending - a better measure of fiscal stimulus to the economy - has a recorded an average deficit of 7% of GDP over this period, above the 'B' median of 4%. The 2016 budget projects a consolidated surplus of 1.7% of GDP. As a result of expected off-balance sheet expenditure, Fitch forecasts a general government budget surplus of 0.2% of GDP (2% in 2015). The authorities anticipate a fall in directed lending to 1.8% of GDP (3.8% in 2015) and as a result the augmented deficit is expected to narrow modestly to 1.6% of GDP, from 1.8% in 2015. Public sector debt is in line with the 'B' median, but has risen rapidly to 50.2% of GDP in 2015 (67% of which is foreign currency debt), from 22.2% in 2009. Fitch includes government guarantees, totalling 11.5% of GDP in its debt total, due to the high likelihood that the state will need to meet SOE repayment obligations. Fitch assesses that the banking sector as fundamentally weak; the outlook is negative, reflecting a likely deterioration in banks' asset quality following the currency depreciation and ongoing recession. Banks' large exposure to the public sector, around 50% of assets, results in significant correlation with the sovereign credit profile. High corporate leverage, lending in foreign currencies (60% of bank sector loans at end-3Q15, largely to unhedged borrowers) heighten credit risks. However, reported problem assets remain moderate (non-performing loans are estimated at 7%), helped by transfers of weakly performing government programme loans to the state-owned Development Bank of Belarus and Ministry of Finance. Doing Business indicators are well above the peer median, with starting a business and registering property scoring in the top decile in the World Bank rankings. GDP per capita, at USD5,557, is almost 40% greater than the peer median, while the Human Development Index is double the peer median. Belarus scores below 'B' peers on the composite World Bank governance indicator, reflecting weak voice and accountability as well as rule of law scores. Political power is concentrated in the hands of President Lukashenko who has been in power since 1994. The opposition is weak, and Fitch assumes that Lukashenko will remain in power over the medium term. Belarus has close historical ties with Russia, although the relationship can at times be strained. RATING SENSITIVITIES The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action are: - Materialisation of severe external financing stresses, leading to macroeconomic and financial instability and increased risk of failure to meet foreign currency debt repayment obligations. - A deterioration in public finances resulting in rising government debt. - A deterioration in the policy environment. The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action are: - A reduction in external financing pressures, supported by a recovery in international reserves. - An improvement in Belarus's medium-term growth potential, supported by implementation of structural reform agenda. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's assumes that Belarus will continue to benefit from ad hoc financial support from Russia. 