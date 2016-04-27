(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that
price
pressures, operating margin reset and digital/online development
will continue
to drive the EMEA food retail landscape in 2016. These are some
of the
conclusions addressing the key questions and themes raised
during its recent
EMEA Retail round tables and investor discussions in London,
Paris, Frankfurt,
Zurich and the Netherlands between December 2015 and March 2016.
The combination of subdued economic growth, uneven consumer
confidence across
the EU, high unemployment and persistently intense competition
have all put
pressure on credit quality; for example the struggles of UK
retailer BHS and the
risk of "Brexit" indicate the broad range of threats facing
European
speculative-grade non-food retailers.
In relation to food retail, markets such as France and Spain
should see some
price stability in 2016, although we expect other markets such
as the UK to
remain fiercely price competitive, as discounters continue to
expand their
businesses.
While volumes and sales are slowly recovering on the back of
modestly improving
consumer confidence, gross margins and cost optimisation remain
critical
supports to profitability in EMEA. Operating margins for western
European-based
operators such as Tesco have begun to stabilise, albeit at
levels lower than
pre-crisis. Fitch estimates the new sector median for operating
margin at around
3%. This will have implications for both cash flow generation
and funds for
deleveraging in the next two to three years.
Heavy asset sales have provided the much-needed funding to
reinvest in core
markets or accelerate deleveraging; this is one key reason
behind Fitch's
decision to change Tesco's 'BB+' Outlook to Stable from Negative
in April 2016,
and keep Casino Guichard-Perrachon at 'BBB-'/Stable Outlook.
The continued boom in online shopping continues but the cost of
development is
high and many retailers are still making losses. However,
European food and
non-food retailers alike will need to continue to invest in
these new channels,
as consumers expect retailers to have all these digital channels
available to
them as part of their overall shopping experience.
In addition to our views on the sector, the report also
addresses the following
frequently asked questions:
-Will Consumers Spend More?
-Will Sales and Profit Margins Improve?
-How Will Payment Terms and Working Capital Evolve?
-Will Free Cash Flow Improve?
-Are Assets Disposals Coming to an End?
-Will Dividends be Cut or at Least Not Increased?
-Will European Food Retailers Further Reduce Debt and Leases,
Resulting in
Sustained Deleveraging?
-How is Online and Digitisation Changing Food Retail?
-Will Purchasing Partnerships be Credit Positive?
-Will Casino and Metro Remain Investment Grade?
The report, entitled 'What Investors Want to Know: EMEA Food
Retail' is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
+44 20 3530 1155
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Anne Porte
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 36
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
