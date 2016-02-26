(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today upgraded
National
Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited's (NCBJ) long-term foreign
currency and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) to 'B'
from 'B-', its Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' from 'b-' and its
Support Rating
(SR) to '4' from '5'. Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs
were affirmed
at 'B.' A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The IDRs and VR have been upgraded to reflect the improving
operating
environment. On Feb. 11, 2016, Fitch upgraded Jamaica's foreign
and local
currency IDRs to 'B' from 'B-' in light of the government's
continued adherence
to targets agreed with the IMF. In addition, falling energy
prices and the
satisfactory performance of remittances and tourism have
supported business
confidence and credit growth. The Rating Outlook has been
revised to Stable from
Positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS and VR
The bank's IDRs and VR reflect the high influence of the
operating environment
given its large exposure to the sovereign as well as its reach
into the major
sectors of the Jamaican economy through its diverse corporate
and retail
banking, insurance and securities services.
NCBJ's asset quality is directly correlated with the sovereign
due its large
holdings of government securities, representing 46.7% of total
assets on a
consolidated basis at December 2015. While NCBJ's loan quality
indicators have
registered steady improvement since 2014, they continue to lag
behind regional
peers (Latin American banks with VRs of 'b-'/'b'/'b+').
NCBJ's non-performing loans (NPLs) declined to 4.8% of gross
loans at December
2015, compared to 5.4% at fiscal year-end (FYE) 2014. Fitch
expects that NPLs
will continue to improve as the bank works out a large legacy
problem credit.
Loan quality indicators may also benefit from an improving
business environment
and better credit information through the relatively new credit
bureau. The
bank's loan loss reserves in the contra-asset account are weaker
than regional
peers but are mitigated by non-distributable reserves in the
capital account.
Considering these additional reserves, reserve coverage
increases to 109.3% of
impaired loans at December 2015.
NCBJ's ratings also reflect the bank's resilient financial
performance despite
two sovereign debt restructurings from 2010 to 2013, thanks to
its diversified
sources of income. The bank has mitigated a declining net
interest margin
through fees and commissions from an expanding suite of
services.
The bank's capital position compares favourably to regional
peers thanks to a
moderated rate of asset growth, stable earnings and a reasonable
dividend
distribution policy. In November 2015, it was announced that
NCBJ had agreed to
purchase a 29.9% stake in Guardian Holdings the Caribbean's
leading insurer.
While details of the transaction are not yet public, the
acquisition, which is
subject to regulatory approval, is not expected to materially
impact the bank's
capital position. Given NCBJ's systemic importance, the Bank of
Jamaica requires
that NCBJ maintain a regulatory capital ratio of 12.5% compared
to the 10%
regulatory minimum. In addition, local capital calculation rules
are more
stringent than Fitch or Basel standards in several ways, the
most significant of
which is the deduction of retained earnings from qualifying
capital.
NCBJ reports a solid liquidity profile, surpassing local
requirements, thanks to
its liquid investment portfolio. At December 2015, liquid
assets, including
cash, bank deposits and available for sale securities, covered
customer deposits
by 108.7%. However, given the Jamaican government's speculative
grade rating,
NCBJ's portfolio of government bonds could become illiquid
during a period of
stress.
NCBJ's ratings also reflect its strong company profile and
leading franchise. It
is the largest financial institution in the country with a
market share among
commercial banks of 41% by assets and 37% by deposits at FYE
2015.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating Floor of 'B' is equalized with the sovereign
rating,
reflecting NCBJ's systemic importance. However, notwithstanding
the government's
record of extraordinary support to the banking system during
prior crises,
NCBJ's Support Rating of '4' reflects uncertainties over the
sovereign's
capacity to provide future support in light of its high levels
of indebtedness.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR and SRF
The bank's IDRs, VR and SRF are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
view of the
sovereign, given the bank's sizeable government exposure. In
addition, a
sustained deterioration in financial performance, including a
decline in asset
quality, weakened profitability that pressures the bank's
capital position, or
sudden deposit instability, to a level that is inconsistent with
its peers,
could result in a negative rating action.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
While Fitch views the sovereign's propensity to provide timely
support to NCBJ
as high due to the bank's systemic importance, NCBJ's SR has
limited upside
potential as the government's high level of indebtedness is not
expected to
improve in the near term. The SR is potentially sensitive to any
change in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of the sovereign to
provide timely
support to the bank.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs upgraded to 'B' from
'B-'; Outlook
revised from Positive to Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating upgraded to 'b' from 'b-';
--Support Rating upgraded to '4' from '5';
--Support Rating Floor revised to 'B' from 'B-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Narron
Director
+1-212-612-7898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Andres Marquez
Director
+57 1 326 9999
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Managing Director
+52 (81) 8399-9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1000082
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.