(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has the Rating
Watch Negative on
Banco BTG Pactual S.A.'s (BTG Pactual) Issuer Default Ratings
IDRs of 'BB-', as
well as on all the other of its ratings and those of its
subsidiaries previously
placed on this status. See the full list of rating actions at
the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BTG Pactual Group (BTG Pactual, BTG Investments and BTG Pactual
Holding)
Fitch estimates that BTG Pactual's liquidity position has
stabilized after its
funding franchise experienced severe stress, following the
impact on its
reputation caused by the arrest of its former CEO and main
shareholder, Andre
Esteves. The bank's contingency measures taken to bolster its
liquidity and
withstand the substantial withdrawal of funds have proven
effective - the bank's
liquidity balance has reached even higher levels than those
recorded prior to
the crisis.
One important source of funding relief was a BRL 6 billion
funding line obtained
by BTG Pactual from FGC - Fundo Garantidor de Credito, the
Brazilian Deposit
Insurance Fund. This was aimed at easing liquidity pressure at
the bank and
helped it to implement its contingency liquidity plan to divest
assets and
monetize investments in an orderly manner.
Such measures included a divestment plan for up to BRL14
billion, which
culminated with the recently announced sale of BTG Pactual's
asset management
subsidiary in Switzerland, BSI Bank S.A. (BSI), to EFG
International AG, which
is still waiting on regulatory approvals. BTG has stated that
once the
transaction is finalized and payment is received, it intends to
fully repay the
FGC funding line.
In addition, an active sale of loan portfolios and investment
holdings was
carried out at an adequate price, and have also reinforced the
bank's liquidity
while also reducing its credit risk exposure at an opportune
time as credit
profiles of several large corporate names have deteriorated over
the last 90
days.
The reduction of BTG's global markets and merchant banking
exposures at the
group level were already part of the group's strategic plan and
were accelerated
by the push to improve liquidity levels.
Another important initiative was the formation of a Legal
Counsel team hired by
independent members of the group's Board. The team is composed
of leading
litigation law firms and consulting firms specializing in
forensic analysis to
conduct a thorough investigation and review of several
transactions mentioned in
the media where some type of wrongdoing could have occurred. The
investigation
is expected to be concluded over the next 90 days.
Fitch has maintained the Rating Watch Negative, which reflects
the prevailing
uncertainties surrounding the bank's future ability to originate
new business
and how its earnings generation and funding franchise will be
restored amidst a
very unfavorable operating and economic environment.
All the Long-term International- and National-scale ratings of
BTG Pactual's
subsidiaries (in Brazil and abroad) included in this review are
based on the
support expected from BTG Pactual, except for Banco Pan's, which
are detailed
below. Hence, the rating actions on the subsidiaries mirror
those on their
parent company.
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
PAN, BFRE, BM, BS
The IDRs of Banco Pan and its subsidiaries (Brazilian Finance &
Real Estate S.A.
, Brazilian Mortgages Cia Hipotecaria, and Brazilian
Securities Cia
de Securitizacao ), are rated two notches below Caixa
Economica Federal's
(Caixa) IDR. In Fitch's opinion, after the difficulties BTG
faced in the very
recent past, Caixa is the most likely source of potential
support for Pan, if
needed, as has been stated by Caixa's management. However, BTG
continues to
share control of Pan (controlling share of 51%) meaning that
further reviews of
BTG's ratings can impact Pan's ratings too. Maintaining the
Negative Watch
reflects potential implications for Pan's financial flexibility
from possible
contagion to its reputation arising from its relationship with
BTG. It also
reflects challenges imposed by Pan's unusual shareholder
structure.
Pan's Viability Rating (VR) at 'b' factors in that the bank's
business plan has
been largely constrained over the last years by the weak
operating environment,
which has limited a complete turnaround of its operating
performance. Such
constraints have overshadowed improvements in the company
profile, its risk
management framework and overall corporate governance, which are
reflected in
improved but still weaker-than-average asset quality ratios, and
relatively weak
capitalization reflected by the bank's still weak operating
profitability.
An unfavorable market scenario has further deteriorated and not
allowed the bank
to grow as fast as necessary to achieve targeted profitability
improvements. In
fact, the economic recession scenario has led to additional cost
control
measures, such as the reduction of the number of executives on
its executive
board, aimed at matching the bank's team to a lower business
volume, which
should have a positive effect on the bank's results in the
medium term.
Fitch believes that Pan's subsidiaries (BFRE, BM and BS) will
also receive the
same support from Caixa in case of need. This is justified by
the subsidiaries'
active role, synergies and full integration with Pan. BFRE, BM
and BS are fully
owned subsidiaries of Pan that operate in an integrated manner
with the bank and
are fully consolidated in the bank, being subject to same
regulatory oversight.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BTG Pactual Group
BTG Pactual's ratings could be removed from the Negative Watch
once Fitch is
comfortable about the stability of the financial aspects of the
company, its
liquidity, and franchise. Important steps toward a more stable
business include
the bank's ability to rebuild its funding base, originate
business in its core
business areas, and have a clear, reviewed business model and
strategic plan to
rebuild the bank's franchise. The bank's ability to demonstrate
that it has
restored its debt refinancing capacity in the financial markets
is also
considered a critical step in the removal of the Negative Watch.
The Rating
Outlook assigned once the Watch has been resolved could be
Negative, depending
on the entity's prospects at the time and also considering any
developments in
the operating and economic environment.
On the other hand, BTG Pactual's ratings could be downgraded in
the event of any
new accusations and official investigations related to the
bank's business and
deals that could weigh on the bank's reputation and further
weaken its franchise
and financial profile. Similarly, a formal accusation of
wrongdoing involving
the bank's operations and transactions could also lead to an
additional
downgrade.
Pan and Subsidiaries
Pan's IDRs could be downgraded if Caixa reduces its willingness
or capacity to
provide support to Pan. Changes in funding limits and credit
sales agreement
limits provided by Caixa, or in Pan's shareholder structure
could also trigger a
negative rating action. Also, the emergence of any new risk
event affecting
BTG's image negatively could undermine Pan's capacity to
generate new business
and thus trigger a negative rating action.
A downgrade to Pan's VR could be triggered by successive net
losses combined
with a backdrop of capital ratios falling to even lower levels
(Fitch Core
Capital ratio stood at 9.3% in December 2015).
Any changes in BTG Pactual's ratings or its willingness to
support its
subsidiaries would affect the ratings of the subsidiaries.
BTG Pactual is a regional investment bank with a leadership
position in Brazil
and a growing franchise in Latin America, mostly focused on
investment banking
activities, asset management, and securities and commodities
trading.
Fitch has maintained the ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
Banco BTG Pactual S.A.
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'BB-';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'B';
--Viability Rating 'bb-';
--Long-term National Rating 'A-(bra)';
--Short-term National Rating 'F2(bra)';
--Senior unsecured notes, due in March 2016, foreign currency
rating 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured notes, due in July 2016, foreign currency
rating 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured notes, due in September 2017, foreign
currency rating 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured notes due in January 2020, foreign currency
rating 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured notes due in January 2034, foreign currency
rating 'BB-';
--Subordinated notes due in September 2022, foreign currency
rating 'B';
--Perpetual non-cumulative junior subordinated notes, foreign
currency rating
'B-'.
BTG Investments LP
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'B+';
--Support Rating '4';
--Senior guaranteed notes 'BB-'.
BTG Pactual Holding S.A.
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'BB-';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'B';
--Long-term National Rating 'A-(bra)';
--Short-term National Rating 'F2(bra)'.
Banco Pan S.A.
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'BB-';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'B';
--Viability Rating 'b';
--Support Rating '3';
--Long-term National Rating 'A+(bra)';
--Short-term National Rating 'F1(bra)'.
Brazilian Finance & Real Estate S.A.
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'BB-';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'B';
--Long-term National Rating 'A+(bra)';
--Short-term National Rating 'F1(bra)'.
Brazilian Mortgages Cia Hipotecaria
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'BB-';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'B';
--Long-term National Rating 'A+(bra)';
--Short-term National Rating 'F1(bra)'.
Brazilian Securities Cia de Securitizacao
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'BB-';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'B';
--Long-term National Rating 'A+(bra)';
--Short-term National Rating 'F1(bra)'.
BTG Pactual Colombia S.A.
--Long-term National Rating 'A(col)';
--Short-term National Rating 'F1(col)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (BTG Pactual, BTGI and BTGH) and Secondary
Analyst (PAN, BFRE,
BM and BS)
Eduardo Ribas
Director
+55-11-4504-2213
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7th floor -
Sao Paulo - SP - CEP: 01418-100
Secondary Analyst (BTG Pactual, BTGI and BTGH)
Claudio Gallina
Senior Director
+55-11-4504-2216
Primary Analyst (PAN, BFRE, BM and BS) and Tertiary Analyst (BTG
Pactual, BTGI
and BTGH)
Raphael Nascimento
Associate Director
+55-11-3957-3664
Primary Analyst (BTG Pactual Colombia S.A.)
Andres Marquez
Director
+57-1-326-9999 Ext 1220
Secondary Analyst (BTG Pactual Colombia S.A.)
Jairo Espejo
Analyst
+57-1-326-9999 Ext 1980
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Managing Director
+52 81 8399-9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
