(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Kazakh National Holdings: Sale of
Key Assets and
Devalued Tenge Put Long-Term Pressure on Ratings
here
MOSCOW, February 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that the ratings
of Kazakh National Holding companies are under long-term
pressure from planned
sale of key assets and a devalued tenge.
Fitch may re-assess the linkage of Kazakh national holding
companies with the
sovereign (Kazakhstan (BBB+/A-/Stable) as weaker, leading to
wider notching
between the ratings. The reassessment could result from the
reduced strategic
importance of the national holding companies due to large
disposal of core
assets, high forex exposure, increasing tensions in the
budgetary system and
consequently weaker potential support.
The recent announcement of large-scale privatisations and the
introduction of a
floating exchange rate regime represent the Kazakh authorities'
response to the
new macroeconomic environment. The republic has been
experiencing severe
economic challenges resulting from the steep drop in oil prices
followed by the
sharp tenge depreciation that have undermined financial
stability and weakened
GDP growth.
Fitch considers that the Kazakh national holding companies' role
as state agents
managing key assets may shrink if the announced extensive
privatisation plans
materialise. Fitch rates Kazakh national holding companies under
its PSEs
criteria and views them as credit-linked entities. The ratings
of JSC Sovereign
Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna (BBB+/A-/Stable) and JSC National
Management Holding
Baiterek (BBB+/A-/Stable) are equalised with the sovereign,
while KazAgro
National management holding JSC (BBB/BBB+/Stable) is rated one
notch lower.
Ratings are driven by the entities' unique legal status,
important strategic
role, strong state control and moderate-to-strong integration
with the
sovereign.
The report, 'Kazakh National Holdings: Sale of Key Assets and
Devalued Tenge Put
Long-Term Pressure on Ratings', is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
