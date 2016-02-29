(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has re-assigned
Ascential Holdings
Limited's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' to Ascential plc
and upgraded it to
'BB-'. This follows the reorganisation of the company in
conjunction with the
completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The Outlook on
the IDR is
Stable.
At the same time Fitch has withdrawn the instrument ratings on
the company's
recently repaid bank debt. A full list of rating actions is
available at the end
of this commentary.
The upgrade takes into account the materially improved capital
structure of the
group following the recent IPO and refinancing of the company's
bank debt
facilities. Fitch is treating the reduced level of debt in the
group structure
as a permanent realignment of its intended financial policy.
The company benefits from a well-defined portfolio of events and
information
services businesses, which enjoy high renewal rates and high
subscription
revenues. A portfolio focus on high margin must-attend events or
must-have
data-analytics is likely to provide a degree of resilience
through economic
cycles, although Fitch believes revenue and margin compression
would still be
felt in a downturn. Scalable cost structures, the solid albeit
somewhat niche
market position of its businesses and consistent underlying cash
flow
performance, moderate cyclical risks.
The much reduced leverage profile and strong performance track
record position
the company at the lower end of the 'BB' category. Further
ratings upside is
somewhat limited by the company's overall scale.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IPO A Material Deleveraging Event
A public float of 35% raised GBP280m in gross IPO proceeds. The
existing
shareholders received GBP80m in a partial exit, with roughly
GBP183m retained in
the business and used largely to reduce debt. A more typical
corporate and
ownership structure, accompanied by funds from operations (FFO)
lease adjusted
net leverage in the region of 2.5x by end-2016, is consistent
with a 'BB-'
rating given the company's operating profile.
Although immediate peers are limited, Fitch considers that
Ascential exhibits
some characteristics similar to larger events and professional
publishing
businesses such as UBM and DMGT (BBB-/Stable).
New Capital Structure, Financial Policy
Through its intention-to-float statement and IPO prospectus,
Ascential has
outlined a financial policy that includes net debt/EBITDA of
around 2.5x and a
targeted dividend pay-out ratio of 30%. These are Fitch's
initial forecasting
assumptions in terms of how the new capital structure and
distributions will
impact free cash flow (FCF) performance. Our forecasts envisage
Ascential
generating solid (high-single to low double digit) FCF margins
over the
medium-term, with FFO lease adjusted net leverage of 2.5x at
end-2016 and
improving in the following two years.
Business Portfolio, Defined Strategy
Ascential has built a solid portfolio of events and information
services
businesses. Focus has been to develop and consolidate businesses
with leading
market positions, examples of which include Lions, the
advertising industry's
global awards event and WGSN, its data analytics tool for the
fashion and design
industries. Fitch considers that management understands the
importance of
establishing must-have type content and exhibits and has been
effective in
developing lateral or regional derivatives of established
franchises. Its
portfolio approach to the business is likely to lead to some M&A
risk, as does
limited restrictions in its bank documentation.
The ratings take into account the potential for bolt-on
acquisitions within the
context of the company's stated financial policy and rating
headroom. The size
of the company's revolving credit facility and FCF generation
provide scope for
more sizeable acquisitions, which Fitch would treat as event
risk.
Scale and Some Cyclicality
Ascential's scale and the somewhat niche complexion of its
businesses limit the
upside in its ratings. Fitch considers strategy execution has
been effective and
the business profile comfortably supports a rating in the 'BB'
rating category.
High levels of renewal and subscription rates lead to solid
revenue and cash
flow visibility. Some cyclicality is evident in the two core
sectors in which
the company operates and is likely to lead to top-line
volatility and margin
compression in times of severe downturn. Performance through the
2009 recession
suggests some margin resilience. Limited scale and cyclicality
are likely to
constrain the rating to the 'BB' category, regardless of
leverage.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Ascential
include:-
-Mid-single digit revenue growth in the events division but past
performance has
been stronger; 3% growth in information services but lower than
historical
performance.
-EBITDA margin expanding from just below 28% currently, reaching
around 30% by
2018; Ascential's operations are generally high-margin and scale
businesses;
revenue growth is therefore expected by Fitch to lead to margin
expansion.
-Cash interest forecast based on initial matrix pricing under
the new bank
facility and reflecting the reduced level of gross debt.
-Neutral to positive working capital cash flows.
-Dividends in line with the 30% pay-out ratio and weighting of
half yearly
payments as outlined in the ITF statement.
-Acquisitions only reflect expected earn-outs of around GBP10m
per year in
2016-18. No other M&A activity have been assumed, even though
there is some
headroom for some bolt-on acquisitions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
-FFO adjusted net leverage expected to be consistently equal to
or below 2.25x,
-FFO fixed charge cover expected to be consistently greater than
4.0x
-Continued solid FCF
-Sustained market position and operating environment.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
-FFO adjusted net leverage expected to be consistently greater
than 3.5x,
-FFO fixed charge cover expected to be consistently below 3.0x
-Significant deterioration in FCF
-Significant and sustained deterioration in EBITDA and cash flow
margin in the
event of a severe market downturn; some margin compression would
be expected but
operational gearing and scalable costs are expected to moderate
impact on
profitability.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity is healthy and provided by balance sheet cash, the
company's recently
signed and undrawn GBP95m revolving credit facility. Underlying
cash flow is
strong and expected to continue to support a solid liquidity
position.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Ascential plc
-Ascential Holdings Limited's IDR of 'B' reassigned to Ascential
plc; upgraded
to 'BB-'; Stable Outlook
Eden Bidco Limited
-EUR300m term loan B due 2022; 'B+'/'RR3' withdrawn
Eden Financing S.a.r.l / TRG Financing LLC
-USD323m term loan B; 'B+'/'RR3' withdrawn
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Jacopo Sparatore
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1629
Supervisory Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
