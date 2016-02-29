(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 29 (Fitch) Ireland's inconclusive general
election does not
alter Fitch Ratings' expectation that the next government will
pursue further
deficit reduction. But protracted political uncertainty, an
unstable government,
or reliance on more radical political elements could be negative
if they reduced
the authorities' ability to respond to downside fiscal or
economic risks.
Friday's vote created a hung parliament after the Fine
Gael-Labour coalition
lost its majority. A press report on Monday suggested that
Fianna Fail may
offer medium-term support to a minority Fine Gael government
(with 10 seats
undeclared on Monday morning, Fine Gael remained the largest
single party).
Near-term clarity may not emerge until 10 March, when parliament
is due to
discuss the result.
Opinion polls consistently pointed to a hung parliament, and
this was factored
into our assessment when we upgraded Ireland to 'A'/Stable
earlier in February.
The upgrade reflected improved public debt dynamics, driven by
strong growth and
return to a primary budget surplus. The Stable Outlook indicates
balanced fiscal
and macroeconomic risks.
All parties pledged higher state spending in their election
campaigns,
reflecting the popular feeling that austerity policies should be
relaxed. This
implies slower consolidation, but not its reversal. Last year's
strong fiscal
performance created space for tax cuts and spending increases
(primarily to fund
the Social Protection and Health Ministry) of about EUR1.5bn
(0.7% of GDP) in
the outgoing government's 2016 budget.
But reliance on corporate tax, which contributes over 11% of
general government
revenue, exposes revenue growth to potential adverse changes in
the business or
regulatory environments.
Past governments' strong commitment to credible fiscal
tightening measures
during the crisis supports our view that the next government
will seek to comply
with EU and national fiscal rules, while maintaining similar
growth policies.
The medium-term fiscal framework commits the authorities to
further deficit
reduction if revenues outperform. We therefore expect further
narrowing of the
fiscal deficit over the medium term even as the authorities
boost current
spending to meet social demands.
A healthy macroeconomic outlook also supports our fiscal
forecasts. We expect
real GDP to increase by around 4% this year, and think the
medium-term growth
potential of the Irish economy is 2.0%-2.5%.
But a "Leave" vote in the UK's EU membership referendum in June
(not Fitch's
base case) would create significant downside risks for trade and
investment.
Deleveraging and infrastructure constraints remain a drag on
growth.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame_render.cfm?rp
t_id=877675">Click here for the most recent Full Rating Report
on Ireland.
Contact:
Federico Barriga Salazar
Associate Director
Sovereigns
+44 203 530 1242
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+44 203 530 1045
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.