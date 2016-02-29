(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Pathway to $1 billion EBITDA: J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (J.C.
Penney) has
demonstrated a meaningful turnaround in its business over the
last two years and
Fitch expects the company to generate EBITDA of approximately
$950 million in
2016 (which adds back approximately $45 million in non-cash
stock-based comp)
versus a better than expected $750 million in 2015. There is
good visibility on
J.C. Penney's ability to improve EBITDA to $1 billion-plus in
2017 unless the
recent weakness in industry apparel sales persists and hurts
J.C. Penney's
recovery.
Sustainable Low Single-Digit Comps: Fitch expects J.C. Penney to
sustain
comparable store sales (comps) growth, including online growth,
in the 2%-3%
range in 2016/2017, as it invests in areas such as Sephora,
home-related
categories, private brands and omnichannel.
Underlying our comp assumption is the expectation that industry
apparel,
accessories, footwear and home sales grow 2%-3% annually. While
online growth
(from a 2014 base of $1.2 billion) is expected to contribute at
least half of
comps growth, modestly positive store sales momentum should
occur as the
company's square footage productivity continues to rebound from
the significant
reductions during 2012/2013 due to now-reversed promotional and
merchandising
changes.
J.C. Penney's ability to sustain 2%-3% positive comps compares
favorably to its
department store peers - overall department store traffic trends
remain soft and
industry sales are expected to continue to decline 2% annually
as volume
continues to shift to off-mall channels, such as online,
discount and off-price
retailers.
EBITDA Margin Trending Towards 8%: Gross margins have improved
130 bps to 36% in
2015, through improved clearance and promotional-selling margin
performance,
increased sales of private brands and key value items, and
better in-stock
positions. The company has been focused on cost-cutting efforts
and achieved net
SG&A reduction of $218 million in 2015.
Fitch expects gross margin to improve modestly and expects SG&A
reduction in the
$50 million to $100 million range in 2016 as the company
continues to rightsize
its cost structure to a $13 billion to $14 billion top-line,
relative to $17
billion-plus in 2011. Should these SG&A savings materialize,
J.C. Penney's SG&A
ratio would return to 33%-33.5%, in line with the 33.3% level in
2011.
As a result of improved gross margin and SG&A reduction on low
single-digit
top-line growth, Fitch expects EBITDA margin to approach 8% in
2017 from
approximately 6% in 2015 - in line with 2011 levels of 7.7%.
This is still well
below the 12.5%-13% range at some of its peers such as Macys,
Kohl's and
Nordstrom.
Free Cash Flow Turns Positive: FCF was positive $120 million in
2015, coming in
better than our breakeven expectations. Fitch expects FCF to be
positive $200
million in 2016 and approach almost $300 million in 2017. (See
liquidity section
for more detail.)
Leverage Expected to Be Below 6x in 2016: Adjusted debt/EBITDAR
was 7x at the
end of 2015 and is expected to trend below 6x in 2016 given our
projections of
approximately $950 million in EBITDA and $400 million in debt
paydown.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-- Fitch expects J.C. Penney to sustain comps growth in the
2%-3% range in
2016/2017.
-- Adjusted debt/EBITDAR is expected to be below 6x at the end
of 2016 and could
trend towards 5x in 2017 if EBITDA exceeds $1 billion and with
$700 million to
$800 million in debt paydown over the next two years.
-- With total liquidity at $2.5 billion at the end of 2015, and
FCF expectations
of $200 million in 2016 and almost $300 million in 2017, the
company can
comfortably address total unsecured debt maturities of $600
million through
2018. Asset sales could lead to further debt reduction via the
reduction of the
outstanding term loan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: A positive rating action could occur if
J.C. Penney
continues to generate 2%-3% comps growth and EBITDA improves to
the $1
billion-plus range; the company pays down upcoming unsecured
debt maturities and
refinances its $2.2 billion term loan; and leverage moves under
5.5x.
Negative Rating Action: A negative rating action could occur if
comps and margin
trends stall, indicating resumption of market share loss and
leading to concerns
about the company's liquidity position.
LIQUIDITY
Total liquidity (cash and revolver availability) was $2.5
billion at year-end
2015, which should enable J.C. Penney to comfortably address
total unsecured
debt maturities of $600 million through 2018. J.C. Penney
retired $494 million
outstanding principal of the term loan due in June 2019 in
December.
FCF was positive $120 million in 2015, coming in better than our
breakeven
expectations. Fitch expects FCF to be positive $200 million in
2016 and approach
almost $300 million in 2017.
The company is also pursuing the potential sale and partial
leaseback of its
home office building in Plano, Texas and could look to monetize
other assets
such as its 9 distribution centers. J.C. Penney estimates that
the home office
could garner $200 million to $250 million in proceeds in 2016.
Fitch notes that
Cushman & Wakefield performed appraisals of J.C. Penney's owned
assets in April
2013 and came up with $760 million of total appraised value for
the owned
distribution centers and the home office.
Fitch expects J.C. Penney to be able to meet its goal of paying
down $400
million to $500 million of debt in 2016 (including $78 million
of unsecured
debentures due August 2016 and a portion of its $2.2 billion
term loan facility)
if it can monetize some of its assets on top of $200 million in
projected FCF.
The company continues to evaluate amending and extending its
$2.2 billion real
estate term loan due May 2018.
ISSUE RATINGS BASED ON RECOVERY ANALYSIS
For issuers with IDRs at 'B+' and below, Fitch performs a
recovery analysis for
each class of obligations of the issuer. The issue ratings are
derived from the
IDR and the relevant Recovery Rating (RR) and notching, based on
Fitch's
recovery analysis that places a liquidation value under a
distressed scenario of
approximately $5.4 billion as of Jan. 30, 2016 for J.C. Penney.
J.C. Penney's $2.35 billion senior secured asset-backed loan
(ABL) facility that
matures in June 2019 has been upgraded to 'BB/RR1' from
'BB-/RR1', and is
expected to have outstanding recovery prospects (91%-100%) in a
distressed
scenario. The facility is secured by first lien priority on
inventory and
receivables with borrowings subject to a borrowing base. Any
proceeds of the
collateral will be applied first to the satisfaction of all
obligations under
the revolving facility and second to the satisfaction of the
obligations under
the term loan facility.
J.C. Penney is required to maintain a minimum excess
availability at all times
of not less than (a) $200 million in the event that 10% of the
line cap (the
lesser of total commitments under the credit facility or the
borrowing base) is
equal to or greater than $200 million or (b) the greater of (i)
10% of line cap
and (ii) $150 million in the event that 10% of the line cap is
less than $200
million.
The $2.2 billion term loan due May 2018 is also expected to have
outstanding
recovery prospects of 91%-100%, and has also been upgraded to
'BB/RR1' from
'BB-/RR1'. The term loan facility is secured by (a) first lien
mortgages on
owned and ground-leased stores (subject to certain restrictions
primarily
related to Principal Property owned by J. C. Penney Corporation,
Inc.), the
company's headquarters and related land, and nine owned
distribution centers;
(b) a first lien on intellectual property (trademarks including
J.C. Penney, Liz
Claiborne, St. John's Bay and Arizona), machinery and equipment;
(c) a stock
pledge of J.C. Penney Corporation and all of its material
subsidiaries and all
intercompany debt; and (d) second lien on inventory and accounts
receivable that
back the ABL facility. Fitch expects proceeds from any asset
sales such as the
company's headquarters would be applied towards paying down this
loan.
The $2.6 billion of senior unsecured notes have been upgraded to
'B/RR4' from
'B-/RR4', and are expected to have average recovery prospects
(31%-50%).
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
J.C. Penney Co., Inc.
--IDR to 'B' from 'B-'.
J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc.
--IDR to 'B' from 'B-'.
--Senior secured bank credit facility to 'BB/RR1' from
'BB-/RR1';
--Senior secured term loan to 'BB/RR1' from 'BB-/RR1'; and
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures to 'B/RR4' from
'B-/RR4'.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
