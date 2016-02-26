(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Oi
S.A.'s (Oi)
long-term foreign- and local-currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) and its
senior unsecured notes to 'B' from 'BB'. Fitch has also
downgraded the company's
National Long-term rating and local debentures rating to
'BBB-(bra)' from
'AA-(bra)'. All ratings have been placed on Rating Watch
Negative. See the full
list of rating actions at the end of the release.
The downgrades reflect Oi's failure to proceed with the merger
with TIM
Participacoes S.A. (TIM), and Fitch's view that any meaningful
turnaround in the
company's credit profile based on its stand-alone operational
fundamentals is
unlikely in the short- to medium-term. The Negative Watch also
reflects Fitch's
view that the company will likely face serious liquidity issues
from 2017 on.
While the company's cash balance remains sufficient to cover its
debt maturity
in 2016, its access to capital markets for refinancing will
remain constrained
given its precarious balance sheet amid continued negative free
cash flow (FCF)
generation. Oi's ratings will be downgraded further should the
company fail to
secure any viable refinancing sources within the next
three-to-six months.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Failed Merger Attempt:
Fitch does not expect any meaningful improvement in Oi's credit
profile in the
absence of industry consolidation given its weakening market
position and
perennial cash burn. Oi has actively implemented cost-saving
initiatives which
enabled a modest EBITDA growth during the first nine months of
2015, but it has
been insufficient to curb the ongoing negative FCF generation
due to high
interest expenses and capex requirement. EBITDA improvement
driven by cost
savings is unsustainable without gradual top-line growth, which
Fitch does not
expect to be achievable given the company's continued
under-investments in
network upgrades.
Refinancing Risk:
Fitch forecasts Oi will face a serious liquidity problem from
2017 on, as its
access to capital markets for refinancing will be limited
because of investors'
concerns as to the company's operational sustainability. Oi's
debt maturities
for 2016 and 2017 amount to BRL11.4 billion and BRL9 billion,
respectively, of
which capital market debt comprised about 54% and 75% of those
maturities in
2016 and 2017, respectively. The company held a
readily-available cash balance
of BRL16.4 billion at end-September 2015, while it also signed
an agreement with
China Development Bank for a USD1.2 billion credit facility,
which will help
serve its debt obligation in 2016.
However, Fitch forecasts Oi's negative FCF generation to amount
to about BRL4
billion in 2016. Without any refinancing, aside from the
already-agreed-upon
China Development Bank credit facility, Fitch expects the
company will face
difficulty in meeting its debt maturities in 2017, which could
force a debt
restructuring. In addition, there is low visibility on Oi's
potential sale of
its 75% stake in Africatel in the near term, given the ongoing
legal disputes
with other shareholders.
Weak Cash Flow; High Leverage:
Oi's current capital structure is not deemed sustainable. The
company's total
gross debt, net of hedging derivatives, amounted to BRL53.7
billion as of Sept.
30, 2015, which compares to its LTM EBITDA generation of BRL7.6
billion,
resulting in a net leverage ratio of 4.9x. Fitch estimates the
company's
interest expenses would consume more than 70% of its EBITDA
generation in 2016,
leaving limited room for other cash outflow items, such as
capex, working
capital requirements, as well as judicial deposits. As such, its
uncurbed
negative FCF generation will continue to erode its cash balance.
Oi's management is reviewing its strategic options as to how to
turn around the
company's financial profile. A lack of tangible evidence that it
could improve
its capital structure in a timely manner will immediately result
in further
ratings downgrade.
Tough Operating Environment:
Brazil remains one of the most competitive markets in Latin
America, while its
mobile market has increasingly become saturated. Oi has the
lowest mobile market
share among the four major players, with about an 19% subscriber
share. Mobile
data and fixed services, including broadband and pay-TV, have
become the key
growth drivers for the industry, but Oi's rivals have made more
aggressive
investments in those services than the company so far. Without
industry
consolidation, the competitive landscape will remain fierce,
limiting any market
share recovery for Oi.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Oi include
--Muted revenue growth in 2016;
--EBITDA margin at around 26% in 2016
--Negative FCF generation, including judicial deposits, amount
to BRL4 billion
in 2016;
--Cash balance to fall to below BRL3 billion by end-2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch's key credit focus for Oi remains its ability to refinance
its upcoming
debt maturities given limited credit access. Further ratings
downgrades will be
forthcoming if there is a lack of indication that the company
has secured viable
refinancing sources.
Conversely, any positive rating action is unlikely at the
current juncture given
the company's weak cash flow generation and liquidity risk.
LIQUIDITY
Oi's medium-term liquidity profile is vulnerable given the large
upcoming debt
maturities in 2016 and 2017, and the company's limited access to
capital
markets. The company held a readily available cash balance of
BRL16.4 billion as
of Sept. 30, 2015 which compares to its debt maturities of
BRL12.4 billion by
end-2016, including the fourth quarter of 2015. Fitch projects
this cash balance
will be quickly eroded given continued negative FCF generation.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has downgraded and placed the following ratings on Rating
Watch Negative:
Oi S.A.
--Long-term foreign-currency and local-currency IDRs to 'B' from
'BB'/Outlook
Negative;
--National Long-term rating to 'BBB-(bra)' from
'AA-(bra)'/Outlook Negative;
--Telemar Norte Leste, S.A.'s (Telemar) senior notes, originally
due 2017, 2019,
and 2020, to 'B+/RR3' from 'BB';
--All outstanding foreign-currency senior unsecured notes to
'B/RR4' from 'BB';
--Local debentures to 'BBB-(bra)' from 'AA-(bra)'.
Oi Brasil Holdings Cooperatief U.A. (Oi Netherlands)
--EUR600 million senior notes due 2021 to 'B/RR4' from 'BB'.
Telemar notes, rated 'B+/RR3', reflect good recovery prospects
in the event of
default, given Telemar's position as the main cash flow
generator with operating
assets. Securities rated 'RR3' have characteristics consistent
with securities
historically recovering 51%-70% of current principal and related
interest.
However, despite structural seniority compared to Oi's other
unsecured notes,
Fitch has low visibility as to whether these notes would be
entitled to
seniority under Brazil's legal system upon any potential
reorganization or debt
restructuring of Oi. Oi's other senior unsecured notes, with
Recovery Ratings of
'RR4', represent average recovery prospects of 31%-50% given
default.
Contact:
Alvin Lim, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3114
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Mauro Storino
Senior Director
+55-21-4503-2625
Committee Chairperson
Ricardo Carvalho
Senior Director
+55-21-4503-2627
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1000132
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.