SINGAPORE, February 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Singapore-based
Mapletree Industrial Trust's (MIT; BBB+/Stable) new SGD60m 3.79%
fixed-rate
unsecured and unsubordinated notes due in March 2026 a rating of
'BBB+'. The
agency has also affirmed MIT's 'BBB+' long-term ratings on the
aggregate
outstanding SGD245m unsecured unsubordinated medium-term notes.
The new and the outstanding notes are issued by Mapletree
Industrial Trust
Treasury Company Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of MIT, and guaranteed
by DBS Trustee
Limited. DBS Trustee Limited acts as trustee for MIT. The new
and outstanding
notes are part of MIT's SGD1bn multi-currency medium-term note
programme.
The notes constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and
unsecured
obligations of Mapletree Industrial Trust Treasury Company and
the guarantor.
Fitch expects MIT to use the issue proceeds to refinance part of
its debt that
falls due in the fiscal year ending 31 March 2017 (FY17). MIT's
funding costs
are likely to increase in 2016, albeit from a low of 2.4% in
3QFY16, because
around SGD420m of existing interest-rate hedges will expire over
the period. The
new issue will also lengthen MIT's weighted average debt
maturity of 3.6 years
as of 31 December 2015. MIT has sufficient unutilised credit
facilities, as well
as available cash to meet its debt servicing and committed capex
in FY17 and
FY18.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Good Assets, Granular Portfolio: MIT's portfolio consists of 84
properties
across five industrial property types, with over 14.8 million
square feet of net
leasable area. It has low industry and tenant concentration,
with no single
industry accounting for more than 16% of revenue, and the 10
largest tenants
contributing to around 17% of revenue. MIT continues to record
positive rental
roll-over rates - its portfolio-wide rent per square foot
increased to SGD1.89
in 3QFY16, up 3.3% from 3QFY15. The quarterly occupancy rate has
remained over
90% on average since its IPO in October 2010.
Geographic Concentration and Limited Scale: MIT's rating is
constrained because
its assets are concentrated within Singapore, and it has limited
operating scale
compared to higher-rated global property investment companies.
Strong Financing Flexibility: MIT has low interest-rate risk and
strong
financing flexibility. As of end-2015, MIT had an FFO
fixed-charge cover of over
9x, with more than 85% of its debt hedged or priced at fixed
interest rates. Its
FFO net leverage stood at 5x and its debt to investment property
assets ratio
was 28%. It has zero encumbrances on its assets, which provides
an unencumbered
asset cover of more than 3.0x to its unsecured debt.
Strong Sponsor: MIT benefits from competitively priced debt
funding and
strategically located investment properties because it is
sponsored by Mapletree
Investments Pte Ltd, which is a leading real estate development,
investment and
capital management company in Singapore, with more than SGD30bn
of assets under
its management.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Low single-digit organic revenue growth in the medium term,
boosted by revenue
from several development projects coming on stream
- EBITDA margins to remain at over 63%, and to improve towards
FY18 as a result
of the income boost from development projects
- Maintenance capex to remain at historical levels; SGD170m to
be incurred in
FY16 and FY17 on the Hewlett Packard built-to-suit project.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: No positive rating action is expected in the medium
term given MIT's
geographic concentration in Singapore and limited scale compared
with
higher-rated global property investment companies.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO fixed-charge coverage sustained below 5x
- FFO adjusted net leverage sustained above 6x and the ratio of
gross debt net
of readily available cash to investment property value (LTV)
sustained above
40%-45%
- Unencumbered assets / unsecured debt below 2x
- A sustained and material weakening in the competitive position
of MIT's
assets, as evidenced in weaker rental renewal rates and
occupancy levels,
resulting in EBITDA margin sustained below 60% (9MFY16: 65.2%).
