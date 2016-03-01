(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, March 01 (Fitch) Singapore banks' credit profiles are
likely to
remain resilient despite macroeconomic headwinds in 2016, says
Fitch Ratings.
Recently reported 2015 full-year results were on the whole
solid, but macro
headwinds were already contributing to slower loan growth and
higher credit
costs.
Cyclical risks in Singapore and other key regional markets are
rising amid a
slowing economy and continued volatility in commodity prices.
Fitch expects the
domestic property market to correct further as a large supply of
new homes comes
on to the market at a time when the economic outlook has become
less sanguine.
These factors are likely to weigh on banks' asset quality and
profitability.
Fitch expects credit costs for the three local banks - DBS
(AA-/Stable), UOB
(AA-/Stable) and OCBC (AA-/Stable) - to continue rising from
still-low levels.
Overall loan exposure outside of Singapore remained relatively
stable at around
52% of total loans at end-2015. Greater China, Malaysia,
Indonesia and Thailand
are the largest offshore exposures for the banks. Many of these
markets are
among the most exposed to slowing Chinese demand and the related
commodity price
rout, and we expect further deterioration in Singapore banks'
asset quality if
the China slowdown were to lengthen or deepen. Singapore banks'
exposure to
Greater China has increased to 25% of total loans as at end-2015
from 17% as at
end-2008.
One of the key risks to asset quality, flagged by the banks, is
from the oil and
gas sector. Smaller players with less resources and bargaining
power are most at
risk, especially those in the exploration and production
sub-sector. Stress has
already emerged in oil support services. OCBC highlighted that
14% of its
SGD5.8bn support services portfolio was impaired by end-2015. We
expect the
credit stress to broaden and deepen if low oil prices are
prolonged. However, we
expect the impact on earnings to be manageable as such exposure
is moderate as a
proportion of banks' overall portfolios, and is often secured
with moderate
loan-to-value ratios, which limit the loss even with falling
collateral values.
We expect residential mortgage asset quality to stay resilient
in the absence of
any significant increase in the unemployment rate. Household
balance sheets
remain broadly healthy, and macro-prudential measures in recent
years have
focused on ensuring that households borrow within their means.
Fitch believes the deterioration in asset quality will remain
manageable given
the banks' reasonably conservative lending policies. The average
NPL ratio for
the three Singapore banks remained low at 1.1% as at end-2015
compared with 0.9%
at end-2014. The uptrend is likely to continue over 2016..
A large part of the banks' rapid loan growth since the global
financial crisis
has been driven by traditionally safer residential mortgages in
Singapore and
short-term trade loans, where the counterparties are mainly the
top five Chinese
commercial banks and policy banks. In terms of corporate lending
in mainland
China, Singapore banks have mostly targeted the state-owned
enterprises and
large corporates with stronger balance sheets.
Fitch believes the three local banks are prepared for current
macroeconomic
headwinds given their high capitalisation ratios, adequate
profitability
(average core ROE of 11.4% for 2015), reasonable loan-loss
reserves (133% as at
end-2015), disciplined funding practices and broadly liquid
balance sheets. The
Singapore dollar liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) for the three
Singapore banks
stood in excess of 200% at end-2015, with all-currency LCR
averaging 129%. Their
Singapore dollar loan-deposit ratio was also comfortable,
ranging from 84% to
92% at end-2015.
Fitch's internal stress tests show that Singapore banks' sound
capitalisation
buffers should enable them to weather a significant
deterioration in credit
quality. Fully-loaded Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratios ranged
from 11.7% to
12.4%. We expect Singapore banks' capital positions to remain
strong in the
medium term, supported by adequate internal capital generation
and slower asset
growth.
Contacts:
Wee Siang Ng
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+65 6796 7230
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
#35-04/05, Suntec City Tower 4
6 Temasek Boulevard
Singapore
Elaine Koh
Director
Financial Institutions
+65 6796 7239
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
