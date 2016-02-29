(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 29 (Fitch) The Basel Committee on Banking
Supervision is
proposing that banks should assign higher risk weights to
residential buy-to-let
(BTL) retail loans. If adopted, this should have no immediate
impact on our
assessment of the capital position of BTL lenders in the UK,
says Fitch Ratings.
Capital buffers held by these lenders are sufficient to
comfortably absorb the
additional capital requirements triggered by the proposed risk
weight revisions.
However, the proposals are likely to impact the profitability of
BTL lending
because returns achieved on these portfolios may be insufficient
to compensate
for the additional capital requirements. Some Fitch-rated
lenders might need to
adjust their strategies.
At present, all exposures fully-secured on residential real
estate collateral
attract a 35% risk weight under the standardised approach for
calculating credit
risk. Basel proposes steep risk-weight hikes for BTL, property
development and
construction loans. Borrowings with high loan to values (LTV)
and/or those that
do not meet strenuous legal and underwriting criteria will
attract the most
onerous rates.
We assessed the potential impact of the proposals on a sample of
Fitch-rated UK
building societies and banks, which are active in the BTL
market. For lenders
assessing credit risk under the standardised approach, risk
weightings applied
to BTL portfolios will increase from 35% to 91%.
The Basel Committee also wants to impose a permanent capital
floor on lenders
using the internal ratings-based (IRB) approach to assess their
credit risks.
The proposal is that IRB lenders should calculate BTL risk
weights under both
standardised and IRB methodologies and apply the more
conservative of the two.
IRB-calculated risk weights tend to be lower than those based on
the
standardised approach and this suggests that IRB banks could be
required to hold
substantially more capital against these portfolios.
We think UK BTL portfolios could be more risky than
owner-occupier mortgage a
high proportion of BTL loans are extended on an interest-only
basis, with
repayment based on rental income rather than affordability
criteria.
Repossession risk is also higher because lenders tend to
repossess BTL
properties more readily than owner-occupied homes, while
borrowers have less
incentive to make mortgage payments on a property they do not
live in. A number
of BTL borrowers are non-professional investors whose more
limited financial
expertise could mean they are more prone to falling into debt
servicing arrears.
However, the fundamentals of the UK housing mortgage, with low
supply and high
comfortable mortgage affordability, continue to drive good BTL
performance.
The Bank of England's (BoE) December 2015 financial stability
report highlights
the potential risks of a rising BTL market but we think the BoE
is unlikely to
raise overall capital requirements for UK banks because it has
repeatedly stated
that the capital held by the banking system as a whole is
adequate. We
understand that UK regulators ask lenders to hold additional
Pillar 2 capital to
cover heightened concentration risk, such as large exposures to
UK mortgage
lending. Should the regulators conclude that the revised
standardised risk
weights for BTL lending better reflect the risks presently
capitalized under
Pillar 2, we expect them to raise Pillar 1 capital requirements.
We expect gross mortgage lending in the UK to increase by 10%
during 2016.
Changes to stamp duty and tax relief for landlords announced in
the November
2015 may hamper BTL growth in 2016 and beyond.
Fitch's outlook for the global housing and mortgage sectors is
contained in a
report, available by clicking on the link below.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
