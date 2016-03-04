(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sri
Lanka-based
conglomerate, Richard Pieris & Company PLC (RICH), a National
Long-Term 'A(lka)'
rating. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned
RICH's outstanding
senior unsecured debentures National Long-Term Ratings of
'A(lka)' as they
represent senior unsecured obligations of the company and would
rank equally
with the company's other senior unsecured debt.
RICH's rating reflects the diversified nature of its business,
strong market
leadership in most product categories and its well-established
operating
history. The rating is supported by Fitch's expectation that the
group is likely
to maintain leverage, measured by net adjusted debt/operating
EBITDAR (excluding
its finance company subsidiary, Richard Pieris Finance Limited),
at less than
3.0x over the medium term, compared with 2.04x in the financial
year ended 31
March 2015 (FY15). High debt at the holding company level,
challenges in the tea
and rubber sectors and plans for aggressive growth in the
financial services
sector constrain the rating in the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Growth in Retail Business: RICH's strategy of adopting a larger
store format
that sells grocery items, merchandise and consumer durables,
compared to stores
that sell mainly grocery items operated by its peers, has
enabled the company to
generate higher revenue per customer and also maintain better
margins. We
believe rising disposable income levels, rapid urbanisation and
currently low
supermarket penetration in Sri Lanka provide strong growth
opportunities for the
company to expand this segment. Intense competition among peers
remains a key
risk.
Expansion in Latex Mattresses, Tyres: In the medium term, RICH
aims to almost
double its capacity in the natural foam latex mattress segment
to meet growing
demand from key export markets in the US and Europe. RICH has a
competitive
advantage in this segment because it sources quality rubber from
its sister
company Kegalle Plantation PLC. RICH also plans to enter into
production of
tyres for two- and three-wheeler vehicles to tap the significant
demand for
tyres from both the replacement market and vehicle manufacturers
in the medium
term.
Stable Group Balance Sheet: Fitch expects the group to maintain
adjusted net
leverage (excluding financial subsidiary) at less than 3.0x over
the medium
term, supported by strong EBITDAR contributions from most
segments despite
higher than historical capex spend over FY16-FY19. We do not
expect any
significant M&A activity in FY16-FY19 and expect most of the
capex to be spent
on expanding its palm oil plantations and retail chain.
High Debt at Holding Company: RICH is dependent on dividends
from its operating
subsidiaries to service debt at the holding company level, which
was high with
net debt at 3.5x of EBITDAR at end-March 2015. Leverage at the
holding company
could remain at high levels due to continued debt-funded
investments. However,
this is mitigated by the holding company's ability to influence
the dividend
payout decisions of the subsidiaries, given its strong ownership
and control
over the majority of the dividend-paying subsidiaries.
Challenges in Plantation Sector: We do not expect a significant
recovery in the
tea and rubber sectors in the foreseeable future due to weak
demand in key
export markets, depressed global oil prices and escalating
operating costs due
to regular wage increases. RICH is focused on expanding its palm
oil operations,
where long-term demand is robust due to rising domestic demand
for palm oil and
margins are wider compared with the rubber and tea sectors.
Aggressive Financial Services Growth: RICH's management expects
its financial
services segment, which mainly consists of a finance company and
an insurance
arm, to grow at a rapid pace over the medium term by using the
group's extensive
customer, supplier and employee network. Fitch believes the
financial services
segment would require additional capital support from the
holding company to
meet its targeted growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth to average in the low double digits from
FY16-FY19, driven by
demand growth across most sectors and new capacity expansions
- EBITDAR margins to settle at around 11% in the medium term due
to higher costs
stemming from new capacity additions, which will be partly
offset by cost
efficiency measures.
- Capex for the group to total around LKR9.0bn over FY16-FY19
- Capital of LKR2.0bn to be provided to the financial services
segment over
FY16-FY19
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- A sustained improvement in RICH's adjusted net debt/EBITDAR
(excluding finance
subsidiary) to below 2.0x
- A sustained improvement in the holding company's net
debt/EBITDAR to below
3.0x.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- A sustained increase in RICH's adjusted net debt/EBITDAR
(excluding finance
subsidiary) to over 3.0x
- RICH's adjusted EBITDAR coverage of gross interest and rent
(excluding finance
subsidiary) falling below 2.5x on a sustained basis (FY15:
3.75x).
- Significant investments in non-core business activities, which
could adversely
impact profitability or cash flow generation of the group
- Significant capital calls from the financial services sector
over and above
what is assumed by Fitch
LIQUIDITY
Strong liquidity position: As at end-September 2015, RICH had
about LKR3.9bn of
unrestricted cash and LKR5.7bn in unutilised credit facilities
to meet LKR5.6bn
of debt (excluding customer deposits) falling due in the next 12
months, placing
the company in a strong liquidity position. We believe the
company will also
benefit from positive FCF in FY16 due to lower capex in the
plantation sector.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA
Vice President
+94 11 254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower
World Trade Centre
Colombo
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka De Silva
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
