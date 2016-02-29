(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, February 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
the Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Getin Noble Bank SA to 'BB-'
from 'BB' and Bank
Ochrony Srodowiska (BOS) to 'B+' from 'BB'. The agency has also
affirmed the
Long-term IDRs of mBank at 'BBB-', mBank Hipoteczny (mBH) at
'BBB-', Bank
Millennium at 'BBB-', Alior Bank SA at 'BB', Bank Zachodni WBK
(BZ WBK) at
'BBB+' and Eurobank at 'A-'. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
commentary.
The downgrades of Getin and BOS are driven mainly by their
significantly
weakened loss absorption capacity, in part as a result of the
new bank tax, and
weak asset quality. The affirmations of Alior, Millennium, mBank
and BZ WBK
reflect their more robust profitability and greater capital
flexibility, and
limited changes in their financial metrics since the last
review. The
affirmations of mBank, BZ WBK and Eurobank also reflect Fitch's
opinion that
there is a high probability that they would be supported, if
required, by their
respective majority shareholders: Commerzbank AG
(BBB-/Positive/bbb-), Banco
Santander S.A. (Santander, A-/Stable/a-) and Societe Generale
(SG; A/Stable/a).
Fitch has not factored banks' potential losses from foreign
currency mortgage
restructuring into these rating actions due to a still high
degree of
uncertainty on the solution that will be imposed.
Fitch has also upgraded Eurobank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb'
from 'bb-',
which mainly reflects the bank's extended track record of solid
performance
following the refocusing of its strategy in 2010.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT OF ALL
BANKS
Fitch believes that BZ WBK, mBank and Eurobank are strategically
important
subsidiaries for their parents, and therefore their Long-term
IDRs and senior
debt ratings are notched once from the parent IDRs. The
potential cost of
support should be easily manageable for the banks' owners in
light of the
subsidiaries' small relative size. The IDRs and Senior debt
ratings of mBank and
BZ WBK and National Rating of BZ WBK are also underpinned by the
banks' VRs,
which are currently at the same level as their support-driven
Long-term IDR.
mBH's IDRs are equalised with those of its direct parent, mBank,
as we view the
subsidiary as core to mBank. Debt issues by mFinance France and
BOS Finance AB
are fully guaranteed by mBank and BOS, respectively. Potential
support from
Commerzbank for mBank's subsidiaries could be extended directly
or flow through
mBank.
Millennium's IDRs are driven by its standalone strength, as
reflected in its VR.
Its Support Rating (SR) reflects potential support available
from its parent,
Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. (BCP; BB-/Stable/bb-), due to the
subsidiary's
strategic importance.
The IDRs and National Ratings of Alior, BOS (also senior debt
ratings) and
Getin, like Millennium, are driven by their standalone strength,
as reflected in
their VRs.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS OF ALIOR, BOS AND
GETIN
The Support Rating Floors (SRF; 'No Floor') and the SRs of '5'
for Getin and
Alior express Fitch's opinion that potential sovereign support
of the banks
cannot be relied upon. This is underpinned by the EU's Bank
Recovery and
Resolution Directive (BRRD), which provides a framework for
resolving banks that
are likely to require senior creditors participating in losses,
if necessary,
instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support.
BOS's SRF ('B') and SR ('4') reflect Fitch's view of an only
limited probability
of extraordinary support for BOS from the Polish sovereign,
mostly due to the
combination of BRRD and EU state aid considerations. At the same
time, Fitch
believes that the state would endeavour to act pre-emptively to
avoid BOS
breaching regulatory capital adequacy requirements due to the
state's indirect
ownership of the bank and BOS's role in financing Poland's
environmental
protection projects.
The bank's direct majority shareholder (the state-owned National
Fund for
Environment Protection and Water Management, the Fund) plans to
provide capital
for BOS by end-1H16. Fitch believes it would be difficult for a
capital increase
directly from the Fund to be made without triggering state aid
and bail-in
considerations, if private shareholders demonstrate that they
are unwilling to
support the bank.
VRS OF ALL BANKS
BOS
BOS's VR of 'b+' is driven largely by its mounting industry- and
single-borrower
loan book concentrations and weak profitability outlook, which
weigh on the
bank's capitalisation. This is notwithstanding BOS's plan to
raise capital in
1H16, with the likely participation of its majority shareholder
(the Fund),
which should enable the bank to meet increased regulatory
capital requirements.
The VR also reflects BOS's weak overall market franchise, poor
strategy
execution, moderate exposure to Swiss franc retail mortgages (9%
of total gross
loans at end-2015), low reserve coverage of impaired loans and
significant
reliance on fairly price-sensitive term customer deposits and
wholesale debt
funding (PLN1bn of Eurobonds mature in May 2016).
The bank's high single-name loan book concentrations have been
fuelled by
financing of wind farm development projects, which were equal to
around twice
the bank's Fitch core capital at end-November 2015. Credit risks
related to this
form of financing are amplified by long tenors and regulatory
risks as wind
farms rely on state subsidies. The bank's operating
profitability has suffered
from low market interest rates, increased funding costs and the
volatile
profitability of its brokerage house subsidiary. Fitch
understands that BOS is
likely to be exempt from the bank tax (about PLN50m) as result
of entering a
rehabilitation programme due to its 2015 annual loss.
The National Long-term Rating of BOS's subordinated debt is
notched down twice
from the bank's National Rating to reflect weak recovery
prospects in case of
default.
MBANK
mBank's VR of 'bbb-' reflects its modest risk appetite, stable
asset quality,
fairly strong retail and corporate franchise and solid
capitalisation. The VR
also reflects material (albeit slowly declining) exposure to
foreign-currency
(FC) mortgages and substantial FC refinancing needs (still
largely sourced from
the parent). At end-2015, residential mortgages granted in
Poland and
denominated in FC accounted for 28% of total gross loans and the
majority had
LTVs above 100%. mBank's strategic focus on improving its
self-financing
capacity assumes a gradual repayment of Commerzbank loans and
subordinated debt,
which represented 13% of total funding at end-2015.
mBank applies relatively conservative underwriting standards as
evidenced by its
low proportion of unsecured lending, well diversified corporate
exposure by
single name and industry and moderate growth appetite. mBank's
retail borrowers
are largely based in urbanised areas, which limits credit risks
related to
unsecured retail lending. The bank's pre-impairment operating
profit and
capitalisation are sufficient to cushion even a material
deterioration in asset
quality. However, mBank's capitalisation is highly vulnerable to
a sharp and
prolonged depreciation of the Polish zloty against CHF. At
end-2015, the ratio
of impaired loans improved to 5.7% (market average: 6.4%) and
unreserved
impaired loans accounted for a small 14% of Fitch core capital
(FCC).
ALIOR
Alior's VR of 'bb' largely reflects its rapid credit expansion,
relatively high
appetite for credit risk, weak capitalisation and fast inflow of
new impaired
loans. At end-3Q15, the impaired loans ratio was 8.6%, or 10.1%
including
PLN510m impaired loans written off in 9M15. Alior's credit risk
profile is also
driven by the bank's strategic focus on unsecured retail
lending, some
concentration in riskier industries (such as wind farms and the
construction
sector) and only moderate coverage of impaired loans by loan
loss reserves.
Alior's internal capital generation lags behind balance sheet
growth and in 2016
the bank will need to either rein in its appetite for expansion
or raise fresh
capital. The ratings also take into consideration Alior's
conservative funding
strategy based predominantly on retail deposits, adequate
liquidity position and
a net interest margin higher than the market average, which
should somewhat
cushion the impact of the bank levy.
GETIN
Getin's VR of 'bb-' suffers from weakening profitability (due to
the low
interest rate environment and the bank levy) and weak asset
quality. At
end-3Q15, the impaired loans ratio of 15% was one of the highest
in the banking
sector and the unreserved impaired loans almost equalled FCC.
Getin's loss
absorption capacity through the income statement may be
insufficient to
withstand even moderate stress in its loan book, essentially in
light of a large
stock of legacy high-LTV mortgages disbursed with relaxed credit
standards.
Getin could pay about PLN200m bank tax in 2016 (assuming no
countermeasures from
the bank), which was higher than its 9M15 annualised
consolidated operating
profit.
FC mortgages comprise a material, albeit slowly declining,
proportion of the
loan book (about 30% of gross loans at end-3Q15). The bank's
high reliance on
currency swaps to refinance CHF loans exposes Getin to potential
prohibitive
pricing for new swaps or their limited supply in case of market
stress. At the
same time, Getin's ratings are also driven by the bank's mainly
deposit funding,
improved liquidity position and its mid-sized franchise.
BZ WBK
BZ WBK's VR of 'bbb+' reflects the bank's strong capitalisation
and loss
absorption capacity as well as a track record of solid internal
capital
generation. The FCC ratio stood at 16.8% at end-2015, and the
quality of BZ
WBK's capital is sound, underpinned by a low uncovered impaired
loans/FCC ratio
of 12% at end-2015. Return on equity (net of one-off gains and
costs) fell
moderately in 2015, but remained solid at 13.7%; however, this
will come under
pressure in 2016, due to persistently low interest rates and the
bank tax.
The impaired loans ratio fell to 7.3% at end-2015 (end-2014:
8.4%) and coverage
of impaired loans by provisions improved moderately to 71%
(2014: 67%). Single
name and sector concentrations in the loan book are low. BZ
WBK's exposure to
legacy FC mortgages is moderate, at 16% of the consolidated loan
book in 2015,
and performance of this part of the portfolio has been sound to
date.
Liquidity is adequate, benefitting from the bank's stable
funding position,
based on diversified, predominantly retail, customer deposits
(90% of total
funding excluding derivatives in 2015). The loan-to-deposit
ratio was just below
100%.
MILLENNIUM
Millennium's VR ('bbb-') is driven by its fairly strong market
franchise,
moderate risk appetite, good asset quality, solid capital
buffers and
profitability, and stable deposit-based funding. The VR also
reflects the bank's
substantial exposure to Swiss franc retail mortgages (37% of
total gross loans
at end-2015), most of which have fairly high loan-to-value
ratios. The asset
quality in this portfolio is vulnerable to an increase in CHF
LIBOR and a
potential sharp and prolonged weakening of the Polish zloty.
Millennium is also
reliant largely on CHF/PLN swaps to refinance the Swiss franc
loans; therefore,
its liquidity position is sensitive to potential margin calls
(if the zloty
weakens).
The FCC ratio was a solid 17.2% at end-2015, and unreserved
impaired loans were
a small 12% of FCC. Internal capital generation has been solid,
but will come
under pressure from the bank tax.
EUROBANK
Eurobank's VR ('bb') reflects its small size, market franchise
limited to retail
customers, significant concentration (though declining) in
higher-risk unsecured
consumer loans (46% of total gross loans at end-2015) and a
moderate Swiss franc
mortgage portfolio (13% of total gross loans). These factors are
counterbalanced
by the bank's adequate capital buffers, solid operating
profitability,
relatively high (but stable) risk appetite and comfortable
funding and liquidity
positions due to substantial long-term parental funding (in both
local and
foreign currency).
Eurobank's impaired loans ratio of 8.7% at end-2015 reflects the
significant
share of unsecured consumer loans in the loan book. However,
impaired loans are
reasonably covered by reserves and loan book quality has
gradually improved due
to the amortisation of the legacy portfolio, improved
underwriting standards and
increased local currency mortgage lending. The bank tax will not
significantly
weaken profitability due to Eurobank's robust net interest
margin (end-2015:
5.1%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The support-driven ratings of BZ WBK, mBank, mBH and Eurobank
are sensitive to
the IDRs of their respective parent banks. However, BZ WBK and
mBank's IDRs are
also underpinned by their VRs, and so would only be downgraded
in case of both a
lowering of their VRs and a weakening of parental support.
The IDRs and National Ratings of Millennium, Alior, Getin and
BOS (also senior
debt ratings) are sensitive to changes in their VRs.
Downward pressure on all banks' VRs could, to varying degrees,
arise from (i)
significant losses resulting from a restructuring of FC
mortgages; (ii) a
further sharp and prolonged depreciation of the domestic
currency combined with
a deterioration of the operating environment; (iii) a material
deterioration in
asset quality; and (iv) considerably weaker internal capital
generation.
Fitch's base case assumption is that any potential
administrative solution to FC
mortgages will not result in significant one-off losses for the
banking sector.
However, if risks related to administrative actions materialise,
then the VRs of
Getin and Millennium, and to a lesser extent mBank and BOS,
could come under
most pressure. This reflects their large FC-mortgage portfolios
relative to the
total loan book and their FCC. Exposure is significantly less at
BZWBK and
Eurobank and very limited at Alior.
Fitch does not expect to upgrade the banks' VRs in the
foreseeable future given
the weakening profitability of the Polish banking sector due to
the bank tax and
the low interest rate environment, and risks relating to FC
mortgages. However,
stand-alone credit profiles could benefit from (i) stronger
capitalisation
(Getin, Alior, BOS); (ii) a track record of still solid
profitability in an
environment of low interest rates and the bank tax; and (iii) a
material
reduction in FC mortgages (Getin, Millenium, mBank, BOS) if this
could be
achieved without significant conversion losses.
The rating actions are as follows:
Alior
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB', Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(pol)', Stable
Outlook
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(pol)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
BOS
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB',
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'BB+(pol)' from
'BBB(pol)', Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating: downgraded to 'B(pol)' from
'F3(pol)'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b+' from 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
PLN2bn long-term senior unsecured bond programme: downgraded to
'BB+(pol)' from
'BBB(pol)'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'
PLN2bn short-term senior unsecured bond programme: downgraded to
'B(pol)' from
'F3(pol)'
PLN83m subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB-(pol)' from
'BBB-(pol)'
EUR250m long-term senior unsecured eurobonds issued by BOS
Finance AB:
downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Eurobank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(pol)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb' from 'bb-'
Millennium
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A-(pol)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Getin
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'BBB-(pol)' from
'BBB(pol)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb-' from 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
mBank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Positive
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'F3'
Long-term senior unsecured rating for eurobonds issued by
mFinance France:
affirmed at 'BBB-'
mBank Hipoteczny
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Positive
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
BZ WBK
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(pol)', Outlook
Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-(pol)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Alior, BOS, BOS Finance AB, Eurobank, Getin,
mBank, mFinance
France)
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
Warsaw 00-103
Primary Analyst (mBank Hipoteczny, Millennium, BZ WBK)
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst (BZ WBK)
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Secondary Analyst (mBank, mFinance France)
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Secondary Analyst (Alior, BOS, BOS Finance AB, Eurobank, Getin,
Millennium,
mBank Hipoteczny)
Agata Gryglewicz
Associate Director
+48 22 330 6970
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1000171
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.