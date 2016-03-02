(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund under the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic's (AMF) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Negative. The rating actions follow Fitch's recent downgrade of Azerbaijan's Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The Negative Outlook reflects that of the sovereign. The Country Ceiling has been revised to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' (see 'Fitch Downgrades Azerbaijan to 'BB+'; Outlook Negative' dated 26 February 2016 at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS AMF's ratings are equalised with Azerbaijan's sovereign ratings, reflecting the entity's public sector status, its tight control by the sovereign through the central bank and its important role in the government's housing finance policy. AMF also benefits from a buyback guarantee for its bonds from the central bank. Fitch uses its public-sector entities rating criteria to rate AMF, which it views as a credit-linked entity. RATING SENSITIVITIES A rating change would be triggered by changes to the ratings of the sovereign. Changes to the legal status and public control that would lead to a dilution of control or likelihood of support by the sovereign could result in the ratings being notched down from the sovereign ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Elena Ozhegova Associate Director +7 495 956 9901 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow, 125047 Secondary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768 076 111 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) here Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1000266 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.