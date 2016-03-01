(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 01 (Fitch) Investors in EU bank bonds are
uncertain about how the
Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) will be applied,
but are reassured
by stronger, better capitalised banks, according to Fitch
Ratings' latest
investor survey. The survey was conducted from 7 January to 12
February 2016.
Fifty-nine percent of the 64 investors that responded to our
survey said they
were undecided about whether the net impact of resolution
regimes and tighter
regulation (including higher capital requirements) is favourable
for bank
creditors. Twenty-two percent considered the net effect positive
because it
means banks are stronger or it is easier to price their risks.
But 19% consider
the net effect unfavourable because sovereign support has
reduced, and because
it is not yet clear how the new framework will operate.
The survey results and recent market price turmoil illustrate
that investors are
still assessing the appropriate risk-pricing of bank equity and
various forms of
debt. We expect this to continue for the next couple of years,
until the
operation of the new supervisory and resolution frameworks
becomes clearer.
Enabling the resolution of failed banks without need for
sovereign funds is a
cornerstone of the BRRD. We removed sovereign support from most
EU banks in May
2015. This resulted in downgrades of 48 EU banks and their
subsidiaries (see the
link below for more detail on the rating rationale). The number
of downgrades
and their severity were reduced considerably by the banks'
improving stand-alone
strength, largely resulting from tighter regulation, notably
Basel III.
EU bank capitalisation has improved substantially in recent
years and is well
above pre-crisis levels. The trend remains positive. The
European Banking
Authority's 3Q15 dashboard, published on 23 February 2016, shows
a clear
improvement in capital adequacy ratios reported by 154 banks
participating in
its study. Seventy-three percent of banks reported common equity
Tier 1 ratios
of 11%-14% at end-September 2015, a sharp improvement on 39% at
end-2014.
The BRRD has been operational since January 2015 but its bail-in
tool only
became mandatory throughout the EU at the beginning of 2016.
Outside the
eurozone, national resolution authorities are responsible for
resolving failed
banks, but the Single Resolution Board (SRB) will be the main
decision-maker for
Banking Union banks (essentially those in eurozone countries).
The SRB's mission
is to ensure orderly resolution of failing banks with minimum
impact on the real
economy and on public finances of the participating Member
States. It has
discretion in each case on how best to achieve its objectives,
but private
sector burden-sharing (including of senior investors) is an
essential feature of
the BRRD approach. A track record has yet to be established as
the SRB only
became fully operational on 1 January.
Our 1Q16 investor survey represents the views of managers of an
estimated
EUR8.0trn of fixed-income assets. We will publish the full
results in early
March.
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/fitch-home/re/866117.html
">Click here
for related research, "Sovereign Support for European
Banks".
Contact:
Monica Insoll
Managing Director
Credit Market Research
+44 203 530 1060
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Alan Adkins
Senior Director,
Group Credit officer
Financial Institutions
+44 203 530 1702
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
Co-head EMEA Financial Institutions
+44 203 530 1095
Janine Dow
Senior Director,
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.