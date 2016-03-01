(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded China Fishery Group Limited's (China Fishery) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'RD' from 'C'. No Outlook has been assigned. The company has not paid the scheduled coupon, due 30 January 2016, on its USD300m senior notes even after the end of the 30-day grace period on 29 February 2016. The non-payment is consistent with an 'RD' rating - signifying the uncured expiry of any applicable grace period, cure period or default forbearance period following a payment default on a material financial obligation. Meanwhile, China Fishery's senior unsecured rating and the rating on the USD300m senior unsecured notes issued by CFG Investment S.A.C., China Fishery's financing vehicle, have been affirmed at 'C', with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Access to Financing Hampered: In November 2015, HSBC filed a winding-up petition against China Fishery, which was subsequently dismissed by the courts. The petition severely curtailed the company's access to funding and thus the company is facing a cash crunch. China Fishery is now in discussions with banks and other creditors to obtain financing, which would allow the company to resume normal operations. Discussion with Noteholders Started: According to China Fishery, noteholders representing over 40% of the outstanding amount of its USD300m senior notes have formed an ad-hoc committee. China Fishery is now in discussion with this committee regarding a potential debt restructuring. Peruvian Sale Critical: China Fishery announced in December 2015 that it had received non-binding memorandums of understanding from two prospective buyers for its Peruvian business at an indicative enterprise value of USD1.7bn. Fitch believes that in the event of a successful sale at the suggested valuation, the proceeds should be more than sufficient to cover all of the company's outstanding debt. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating actions include: - The IDR will be changed to 'D' from 'RD' if China Fishery enters the bankruptcy process. Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating actions include: - Successful debt restructuring. - Successful sale of the Peruvian business Contact: Primary Analyst Yee Man Chin Director +852 2263 9696 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Yi Zhang Analyst +86 21 5097 3390 Committee Chairperson Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1000211 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.