(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded China
Fishery Group
Limited's (China Fishery) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'RD'
from 'C'. No
Outlook has been assigned. The company has not paid the
scheduled coupon, due 30
January 2016, on its USD300m senior notes even after the end of
the 30-day grace
period on 29 February 2016.
The non-payment is consistent with an 'RD' rating - signifying
the uncured
expiry of any applicable grace period, cure period or default
forbearance period
following a payment default on a material financial obligation.
Meanwhile, China Fishery's senior unsecured rating and the
rating on the USD300m
senior unsecured notes issued by CFG Investment S.A.C., China
Fishery's
financing vehicle, have been affirmed at 'C', with a Recovery
Rating of 'RR4'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Access to Financing Hampered: In November 2015, HSBC filed a
winding-up petition
against China Fishery, which was subsequently dismissed by the
courts. The
petition severely curtailed the company's access to funding and
thus the company
is facing a cash crunch. China Fishery is now in discussions
with banks and
other creditors to obtain financing, which would allow the
company to resume
normal operations.
Discussion with Noteholders Started: According to China Fishery,
noteholders
representing over 40% of the outstanding amount of its USD300m
senior notes have
formed an ad-hoc committee. China Fishery is now in discussion
with this
committee regarding a potential debt restructuring.
Peruvian Sale Critical: China Fishery announced in December 2015
that it had
received non-binding memorandums of understanding from two
prospective buyers
for its Peruvian business at an indicative enterprise value of
USD1.7bn. Fitch
believes that in the event of a successful sale at the suggested
valuation, the
proceeds should be more than sufficient to cover all of the
company's
outstanding debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating actions include:
- The IDR will be changed to 'D' from 'RD' if China Fishery
enters the
bankruptcy process.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating actions include:
- Successful debt restructuring.
- Successful sale of the Peruvian business
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Yee Man Chin
Director
+852 2263 9696
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Yi Zhang
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3390
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1000211
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.