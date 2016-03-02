(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/COLOMBO, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Sri Lanka
Telecom PLC's (SLT) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) to 'B+ from 'BB-'. The Outlook on the IDRs is Negative.
The agency has
affirmed SLT's National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(lka)' with a
Stable Outlook.
The rating action follows Fitch's downgrade of Sri Lanka's
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency IDRs to 'B+' from 'BB-' and assignment of a
Negative Outlook
(see "Fitch Downgrades Sri Lanka to 'B+'; Outlook Negative,"
dated 29 February
2016 on www.fitchratings.com).
SLT's IDRs are constrained by Sri Lanka's IDRs as the government
directly and
indirectly holds a majority stake in SLT and exercise
significant influence on
its operating and financial profile. Also, SLT's second-biggest
shareholder,
Malaysia's Usaha Tegas - which owns 44.9% of SLT - does not have
any special
provisions in its shareholder agreement to dilute the
government's significant
influence over SLT.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Recurring Taxes Scrapped: We revised the outlook on Sri-Lanka's
telco sector to
stable from negative on 18 January 2016 following the new
government budget,
which scrapped the recurring taxes that could have diluted the
industry's EBITDA
margin significantly. We believe that SLT's standalone credit
profile will
remain strong despite a gradual increase in FFO-adjusted net
leverage during
2016-2018 (2015: 1.2x). SLT's current ratings have sufficient
headroom to absorb
a small decline in profitability and small FCF deficits on high
capex
requirements.
Acquisition Risk: SLT's National Rating could be threatened if
it were to do a
debt-funded acquisition of a smaller operator. However, a rating
action would
depend on the acquisition price, funding mix and forecast
financial profile of
the combined entity. We believe that SLT could acquire one of
the two
unprofitable operators willing to exit the industry. Hutchison
Lanka and Bharti
Airtel Limited's (BBB-/Stable) Sri Lankan subsidiary, Airtel
Lanka, are
struggling to gain market share and could sell their operations.
The
international ratings have sufficient headroom to absorb any
acquisition.
Solid Market Position: SLT's ratings are underpinned by its
market-leading
position in fixed-line, second-largest position in the mobile
market and its
ownership of a large optical fibre network. SLT's market
position will
strengthen as it plans to expand its mobile and fibre
infrastructure. We also
believe that the industry will consolidate, with two telcos
exiting during
2016-17 to leave three remaining operators.
Mild Profit Dilution: We forecast SLT's EBITDA margin to narrow
by 50bp each
year during 2016-17 as rising fixed-broadband and mobile
internet usage will
only partly offset margin dilution due to a change in revenue
mix and higher
international telecom taxes. SLT's EBITDA margin will narrow as
less profitable
data revenue replaces more profitable fixed-voice and
international revenue. The
government budget announced in January 2016 doubled the
international telco levy
to USD0.06 per minute from USD0.03.
We also forecast SLT's 2016 revenue to rise by mid-single-digit
percentage
driven mainly by mobile data and fixed-broadband services.
Negative FCF to Continue: We forecast SLT to have negative FCF
during 2016-2018
as cash flow from operations will not be enough to fund its
ongoing large capex
plan. SLT will continue to invest about 28%-30% of its revenue
in capex each
year to expand its optical fibre infrastructure and 3G/4G mobile
networks.
Dividends are likely to remain similar to the historical levels
at
LKR1.5bn-1.6bn.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue to rise by mid-single-digit driven by fixed-broadband
and mobile data
services.
- Operating EBITDAR margin to dilute by about 50bp in 2016-2017.
- Capex/revenue to remain high around 28%-30% as SLT expands it
fibre and 3G/4G
networks.
- FCF deficit during 2016-2018 resulting in gradual increase in
FFO-adjusted net
leverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may individually, or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-A downgrade in the rating on the Sri Lanka sovereign
(B+/Negative) will result
in a corresponding action on SLT's IDRs.
-A debt-funded acquisition of a smaller operator could threaten
SLT's National
Long-Term Rating, depending on the acquisition price and the
financial profile
of the combined entity.
Positive: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to the
Outlook on SLT's IDRs being revised to Stable include:
-A revision in Sri Lanka's Outlook to Stable from Negative.
- An upgrade of Sri Lanka's IDRs will result in a corresponding
action on SLT's
IDRs.
-A weakening of links between SLT and the sovereign could result
in SLT's
Local-Currency IDR being upgraded above Sri Lanka's
Local-Currency IDR of 'B+'.
However, SLT's Foreign-Currency IDR will remain constrained by
the Country
Ceiling of 'B+'.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity was adequate at end-2015, with cash and equivalents
along with
committed undrawn bank lines comfortably covering its short-term
debt.
Contact:
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-03/04/05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka de Silva
Analyst
+ 94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+ 61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1000265
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.