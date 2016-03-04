(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian
City of Tomsk's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB', with
Stable Outlooks and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
The agency has also affirmed the city's National Long-term
rating at 'AA-(rus)'
with a Stable Outlook. The city's senior debt ratings have been
affirmed at
'BB'/'AA-(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects that Tomsk's fiscal performance has
been in line with
Fitch's baseline scenario, with moderate deterioration in its
operating balance
but which remains sufficient to cover interest payments. We
expect moderate debt
levels over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch projects the city's operating margin to consolidate at 6%
(2015: 7%) in
2016-2018, below an average 13.5% in 2013-2014. The
deterioration is driven by
the city's limited capacity to boost tax revenue amid an
economic downswing in
Russia and rigid operating expenditure. In 2015, the local
authorities increased
the cadastral value of land plots and cancelled land tax
privileges for certain
categories of taxpayers. This resulted in land tax revenue
growing 47.7% yoy in
2015. However, this was not sufficient to offset the 7% decline
of current
transfers from the Tomsk region in 2015 (48% of operating
revenue).
Fitch forecasts Tomsk will maintain debt at moderate levels at
under 40% (2015:
32%) of current revenue in 2016-2018, as the city's
administration seeks to
limit expenditure growth well below inflation (2015: 15.5%) in
its aim to
balance its budget over the medium term. We project the deficit
before debt
variation to narrow to 4% of total revenue in 2016-2018 from
5.3% in 2015 as the
city's capex reduces to 16%-20% of total expenditure from an
average 24% in
2013-2015. The capex will be largely driven by construction of
new schools and
subsidies for affordable housing provision.
We expect the city's debt payback ratio (debt to current
balance) to rise to
double digits from a reasonable six years in 2015 and a strong
two-to-three
years in 2013-2014, due to a lower current balance. This is
likely to exceed
Tomsk's debt average maturity profile (February 2016: 1.5 years)
but still
commensurate with a 'BB' rating.
The city's debt profile is weighted towards one-to-three year
bank loans that
represented 80% of the city's debt at end-January 2016. The
remaining debt is
bond issues with four-to-five years of maturities. A substantial
portion of debt
(RUB2bn or 68%) matures in 2016, which is likely to expose the
city to high
refinancing risk. The administration plans to fund refinancing
needs with bank
loans; at end-January 2016, it had RUB1.7bn of undrawn revolving
credit lines.
Additional funding may come from the issuance of up to RUB895m
bonds from the
programmes launched in 2014-2015.
The city's administration managed to keep interest expenses at
less than 2% of
operating revenue in 2013-2015 as it partially substituted
expensive market
borrowings with low-cost short-term state treasury loans (0.1%
interest per
annum). Over the medium term Fitch considers that volatile
interest rates in
domestic markets may put pressure on the city's current margin.
Tomsk has a well-diversified service-oriented economy, dominated
by academic and
research educational institutions. The tax concentration of the
city's revenue
is low, with the top 10 taxpayers representing 13% (2014: 8%) of
total tax
revenue in 2015. Fitch forecasts national GDP will contract 1%
in 2016, which
will, albeit to a lesser extent, negatively impact the city's
economy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Increasing direct risk above 50% of current revenue, coupled
with growing
refinancing pressure, could lead to a downgrade.
An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term unless the city
returns to an
operating surplus of 20% of operating revenue, coupled with a
lengthening of the
city's debt profile.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
