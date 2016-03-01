(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Bulgarian Development
Bank's (BDB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Support
Rating Floor at
'BBB-', Short-term IDR at 'F3' and Support Rating at '2'. The
Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to BDB as its business
model is solely
dependent on support from the state.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BDB's IDRs and Support Rating Floor are equalised with those of
the Bulgarian
sovereign (BBB-/Stable). These ratings, as well as the Support
Rating, reflect
Fitch's opinion that there is a high probability of support for
the bank from
the Bulgarian sovereign, in case of need. Fitch views both the
state's
propensity and ability to support the bank as strong, which
mitigates the lack
of explicit state guarantee on BDB's liabilities.
The state's strong propensity to support BDB is underpinned
primarily by BDB's
policy bank status. Its role is outlined in the BDB Act.
Accordingly, the bank's
primary task is to stimulate domestic economic growth, in
particular by
facilitating access to finance for SMEs, and by providing
investment banking for
projects of national importance. In addition to its commissioned
tasks, the bank
is allowed to perform most of the activities of commercial
banks, including
customer deposit collection. At end-3Q15, the bank provided
financing mostly in
the form of direct loans to corporates (88% of total gross loan
exposure), and,
to a lesser extent, loans to commercial banks earmarked for
on-lending (the
remaining 12%), and issued guarantees.
We expect the bank's loan book to significantly expand, in view
of the several
EU and state-sponsored lending programmes BDB launched in 2015,
in particular a
BGN1bn (EUR500m) Energy Efficiency Program. The latter, if fully
utilised, would
increase the bank's balance sheet by some 60% (to BGN2.6bn).
Under the
programme, repayment of the loans provided to households will be
coming directly
from the state, so BDB will effectively act as an administrator
of the
programme.
The BDB Act does not provide an explicit state guarantee on
BDB's liabilities,
although it gives the state the ability to do this on a
case-by-case basis for
bonds and loans with maturities over one year. The BDB Act also
allows for an
increase in the bank's capital (through a capital injection or
bond conversion),
while requiring the Bulgarian state to always maintain a minimum
51% stake in
the bank. Recent evidence of such state support is a state
guarantee for total
EUR500m credit lines granted to BDB from international financial
institutions
(IFIs) in 2015 to finance the Energy Efficiency Program.
BDB is funded mainly by equity and state-related funds. At
end-3Q15, equity
covered a high 39% of total balance sheet assets. Non-equity
funding was, to a
large extent (estimated 65%), linked to the state, including
deposits placed by
a state agency (serving as cash collateral against guarantees
issued) and by
state-owned companies. The remainder included loans from IFIs
and foreign
development banks, other customer deposits, bank deposits and
issued unsecured
bonds.
The sovereign's ability to support BDB reflects the small size
of potential
contingent liabilities: at end-3Q15, the bank's liabilities due
to
non-state-related parties represented about 35% of its total
liabilities and
less than 1% of the country's GDP. The general government debt
of Bulgaria rose
to an estimated 32% of GDP at end-2015, but significantly below
the 'BBB' median
ratio (43%).
The state's holding of 99.99% in BDB is also a moderately
important factor in
our assessment of support.
BDB has not been excluded from the scope of the Bank Recovery
and Resolution
Directive (BRRD). This means that, in view of the lack of a
clear separation
between the bank's pure policy and commercial activities, the
state could be
prevented from supporting the bank's senior creditors due to
potential
distortion of market competition. However, Fitch views such a
scenario unlikely
at present due to BDB's small size (1.4% of the sector's total
customer loans at
end-2015). We also believe that the state has significant
flexibility to act
pre-emptively. This underpins our Stable Outlook on the bank's
Long-term IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BDB's ratings are sensitive to changes in the sovereign's
ability and/or
propensity to support the bank, the former being reflected in
Bulgaria's
ratings. If the sovereign is downgraded, this would trigger a
similar action on
BDB. However, given the lack of an explicit guarantee on all the
obligations of
the bank and that it has not been excluded from the scope of
BRRD, a sovereign
upgrade would not necessarily lead to an upgrade of the bank.
Fitch's view on the sovereign's propensity to support the bank
could weaken if
Fitch judges that BDB's size and/or mix of commercial and policy
banking would
lead to an increased risk of the state being prevented from
supporting the
bank's senior creditors in full. This may especially be the case
if the bank's
expansion is concentrated on commercial activities and financed
primarily by
unsecured wholesale funding (which is not our expectation).
