(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Seguros
Inbursa, S.A.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa's local currency Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating at 'BBB+' and affirmed the National Scale IFS rating at
'AAA(mex)'. The
Outlook for both ratings remains Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of Seguros Inbursa, S.A. (Seguros Inbursa) is based
on the legal
explicit support given by its holding group Grupo Financiero
Inbursa
(GFInbursa), under which, according to the law that rules
Financial Groups, the
holding company, if required, will grant unlimited support for
its subsidiaries
losses. Fitch considers GFInbursa's credit quality to be similar
to that of its
main subsidiary: Banco Inbursa, S.A., Institucion de Banca
Multiple (BInbursa),
which is rated 'BBB+'/Stable Outlook by Fitch.
Inbursa holds a strong competitive position and remains among
the five largest
insurers in Mexico, with a market share of 5% as of September
2015. While
written premium growth was negative (-2.9% Sept-2015), affected
mainly by low
retention businesses that were not renewed in the transport
business line, net
written premiums grew 8.3% driven by good growth in auto and
personal life (+7%
and +22%, respectively, as of Sept-2015) as a result of
commercial synergies
with other Group operating companies. Fitch expects stable
growth coming from
this strategy, which is a key feature of the insurer's robust
competitive
position.
Inbursa's capital position continued to be sound, providing a
strong cushion
against the risks faced by the insurer. As of September 2015,
company's equity
reached MXP$9.415 million and it has maintained a modest growth
rate (+2.2%
Sept-2015; average 2014-2013: 3.2%). Capital metrics remain
stable with an
operating leverage ratio (retained premiums/equity) of 1.3x,
which is well below
the sector's two-year average of 2.3x. Fitch expects the
favorable internal
capital generation to continue playing a key role in the
insurer's good solvency
and balance sheet robustness, and to leverage the insurer's
future growth plans.
Operating profitability continued to show a positive trend and
combined ratio
decreased to 105.4% as of Sept-2015 (108.7% Dec-2014; 113.1%
Sept-2014),
normalizing from the losses caused by Odile Hurricane. Fitch
believes this
positive trend is related to good performance on claims ratios
and relative
stability in operational costs and expenses with greater
economies of scale.
Despite good technical results, net profitability ratios were
lower (ROAA: 0.7%
Sept-2015; 1.7% Dec-2014; ROAE: 5.9% Sept-2015; 12.4% Dec-2014)
due to reduced
investment revenues, which are likely to remain under pressure
due to
uncertainty in financial markets and stresses the importance of
a profitable
insurance operation.
The company's stringent technical and catastrophic provisioning
policies,
combined with the breakdown and retention levels of the
company's premium
portfolio, led to ample coverage of technical reserves over
retained risks
(2.96x) as of September 2015, which is in line with the sector's
average of
3.1x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Seguros Inbursa's rating is aligned with GFInbursa's financial
profile, whose
credit quality is considered by Fitch as similar to its core
operative
subsidiary, BInbursa, based on the legal explicit support given
by GFInbursa
through their Unique Responsibilities Agreement.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Seguros Inbursa, S.A., Grupo Financiero Inbursa
--Insurer Financial Strength at 'BBB+';
--National IFS at 'AAA(mex)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eugenia Martinez
Associate Director
+5281 8399 9155
Fitch Ratings Mexico
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Piso 8, Monterrey NL, 64920
Secondary Analyst
Johann Goebel
Associate Director
+571 307 5180 ext 1090
Committee Chairperson
Donald Thorpe
Senior Director
+1-312-606 2353
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
In applying Fitch's insurance criteria with respect to the
impact of ownership
on Seguro's Inbursa rating, Fitch considered how ratings would
theoretically be
impacted under Fitch's bank support criteria. Fitch's insurance
criteria with
respect to ownership is principles-based, and the noted bank
criteria was used
to help inform Fitch's judgment in applying those principles.
