(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Homebuilding/Construction:
The Chalk Line
(Spring 2016)
here
NEW YORK, May 10 (Fitch) Steady order growth and strong backlogs
should continue
to support healthy financials for U.S. homebuilders for the
remainder of the
spring and beyond, according to Fitch Ratings in the latest
edition of the
'Chalk Line'. Potential impediments include a slowing U.S.
economy, volatile
financial markets, and labor issues relating to cost and an
adequate supply.
'Low oil prices, generally healthy employment growth and pent-up
demand should
help support the housing upturn for at least the next few
months,' said Managing
Director and lead homebuilding analyst Robert Curran.
Fitch is projecting single-family starts to expand about 11.5%
in 2016 and
multifamily volume to gain about 4%. New home sales should
improve about 14.6%,
while existing home sales rise 3%. Fitch expects the housing
upcycle to
continue in 2017. Fitch projects single-family starts to improve
10% as
multifamily volume to grow 5.1%. Fitch also expects new and
existing home sales
to increase about 11.5% and 4%, respectively.
Fitch expects stable ratings for most issuers within the
homebuilding sector
during 2016, reflecting a continued, moderate cyclical
improvement in overall
construction activity. However, there is potential for a few
positive outlooks
and/or rating upgrades.
Fitch will provide a brief recap of the fourth-quarter 2015
(4Q'15) and comment
on recent financial/operating results for the 1Q'16 and calendar
years 2016 and
2017 during a teleconference to be held Wednesday, May 11, at
2:00 p.m. ET
(separate press release to follow).
Fitch's latest 'U.S. Homebuilding: The Chalk Line - Quarterly
Update: Spring
2016' includes the following key updates and new features:
--Homebuilders' quarterly growth trends and margin statistics
for 4Q'15,
excluding the impact of non-recurring, non-cash real estate
charges, are
provided.
--Liquidity analyses are updated and historical liquidity
profiles are presented
for perspective.
--Recovery ratings are detailed for four single B or lower rated
homebuilding
credits.
--Fitch is providing a first look at homebuilder 1Q'16 financial
and operating
results.
--We have included comments about the current spring selling
season.
--Urban and suburban mobility trends are examined.
--Fitch notes that the NAR has published its updated
vacation-home and
investment home survey for 2015.
--Information on mortgage trends is provided.
--We note changing trends in purpose of construction and design
of homes.
--Capital Economics' updated comments on home valuations are
provided.
--The pace of housing recovery is depicted in cycles since the
mid-1960s.
--Trends in household formations are juxtaposed with housing
starts.
--Data shows new homes' share of the housing market continues to
edge up.
--The inter-relationship between the economy, employment and
housing is
depicted.
--Construction employment and compensation is referenced.
--The availability of AD&C financing is profiled.
--There are also updated input on the Fed and interest rates,
foreclosure
statistics, metropolitan home prices, Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac, cash sales,
national home pricing trends, jumbo loans, lumber and other
materials prices,
the FHFA, the FHA, credit scoring, regulator actions, labor
shortages and costs,
trends in homeownership rates, underwater homes, underwriting
standards, owning
vs. renting, the new FHFA principal modification program, and
demographics.
--Fitch's economic and construction estimates for 2016 and
initial projections
for 2017 are provided.
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking
on the above
link.
Contact :
Robert P. Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004
Robert Rulla
Director
+1-312-606-2311
Monica Delarosa
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0525
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.