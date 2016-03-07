(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has
assigned
Thailand-based retailer CP ALL Public Company Limited's (CP ALL,
A+(tha)/Negative) new senior unsecured bonds an 'A(tha)'
National Long-Term
Rating.
The bonds, which will total up to THB5bn, will be issued in four
tranches due in
2021, 2023, 2026 and 2028. The proceeds from the bonds will be
used to refinance
some of CP ALL's existing unsecured debt.
The senior unsecured notes are notched down one level below CP
ALL's 'A+(tha)'
National Long-Term Rating due to a significant amount of
prior-ranking debt,
which was 4.4x EBITDA at end-2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Slower Deleveraging Expected: The Negative Outlook reflects weak
economic growth
in Thailand, which meant CP ALL is taking longer than expected
to reduce its
leverage to below Fitch's threshold for negative rating action.
CP ALL's
FFO-adjusted net leverage at end-2015 was 6.0x and is likely to
remain above
3.5x beyond 2017, which is not compatible with its 'A+(tha)'
rating. The pace of
deleveraging has been hampered by weaker-than-expected
profitability and cash
generation. However, CP ALL plans to divest a portion of its
interest in
cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro PCL (Makro) and use the
proceeds to reduce
debt. This should trim its leverage to below 3.5x.
Moderate but Defensive Growth: Fitch expects CP ALL's sales to
increase by about
11% in 2016, mainly driven by new store openings, while
7-Eleven's same-store
sales growth is likely to be at low single digit in 2016 (2015:
0.9%). The
company continues to benefit from the "defensive" nature of its
business, which
sells daily essentials with low revenue and margin volatility,
amid a
weaker-than-expected recovery in the Thai economy. Its
medium-term growth
potential is still supported by Thailand's immature market for
modern food
retail.
Leading Market Position: CP ALL is the largest operator in
Thailand's
convenience store business. It is likely to maintain its leading
position
despite intense competition. CP ALL has more than 8,800 stores
nationwide; it
has a market share of more than 60% of all convenience stores in
the country,
far more than the second-largest operator. Its dominance is
supported by a large
network and coverage area, along with well-established functions
such as
logistics, supply and maintenance, and staff training and
development.
Strong Retail Brand: CP ALL operates 7-Eleven stores, a leading
international
brand of convenience chain stores. CP ALL was granted an area
licence agreement
for Thailand from 7-Eleven, Inc., USA, with the first store
opening in 1989.
Thailand is now the second-largest international licensee of
7-Eleven, Inc.,
after Japan.
Proven Competitive Advantage: CP ALL's acquisition of Makro,
the market leader
in modern food wholesaling stores in Thailand, increases and
broadens the
company's customer base to create Thailand's largest company in
the food retail
sector. The leadership and synergy have enabled both CP ALL and
Makro to post a
stronger growth than other large food retailers with no
deterioration in margin
amid the weak operating environment over the past 12-18 months.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- 11%-12% revenue growth in 2016-2017;
- EBITDAR margin in the range of 9.5%-10.0% in 2016-2017;
- 650 new 7-Eleven stores and 13-14 new Makro stores in 2016;
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Failure to divest Makro shares or take other initiatives to
reduce its
FFO-adjusted net leverage to below 3.5x by 2017 (2015: 6.0x)
- Deterioration in EBITDAR margin to below 8.5% on a sustained
basis (2015:
10.1%)
- Negative free cash flow generation for two consecutive years
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
revision of the Outlook to Stable include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage at less than 3.5x.
