(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Lembaga
Pembiayaan Ekspor Indonesia's (Indoexim) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook. A full list of ratings is
provided at the end of
this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Indoexim's ratings reflect Fitch's view on the high probability
of extraordinary
state support, in time of need. This is because Indoexim is
100%-owned by the
state and it plays an important policy role in supporting and
developing
Indonesia's export industry, an area of strategic importance to
the country's
economic development. The sovereign is likely to have the
ability to support
Indoexim in times of need given Indoexim's modest size in
proportion to the
domestic banking sector and Indonesian's GDP. The Stable Outlook
reflects that
of the Indonesian sovereign (BBB-/Stable). No Viability Rating
is assigned as it
is less meaningful to analytically assess such a policy-related
institution on a
standalone basis.
The government has also provided ordinary support to Indoexim in
the course of
business development, including several capital injections in
the past few years
(IDR2trn injection in 2010, IDR1trn each in 2014 and 2015).
Fitch expects the
government to inject another IDR4trn in 2016, which would lift
Indoexim's Tier
1ratio to about 16% at end-2016. The government has committed to
maintain
Indoexim's capital at a minimum of IDR4trn and to distribute a
maximum of 10% of
its surplus as dividends and employee compensation, as
stipulated in the Special
Act 2/2009 to support the bank's policy role. Indoexim's funding
facility from
the Ministry of Finance and its quasi-sovereign status provide
it with funding
flexibility to mitigate funding risk during volatile market
conditions.
DEBT RATINGS
Indoexim's euro medium-term notes (EMTN) are rated as the same
level as its IDR
in accordance with Fitch criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Indoexim's ratings would be directly affected by changes to the
sovereign
rating. Any perceived weakening in the government's propensity
to provide
extraordinary support to Indoexim could also result in downward
rating pressure,
although Fitch believes this to be unlikely in the medium term.
DEBT RATINGS
Any changes in Indoexim's IDR would affect the issue rating.
The full list of rating actions follows:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Rating on USD1.5bn EMTN programme affirmed at 'BBB-'
- Rating on USD500m euro medium-term notes under EMTN programme
affirmed at
'BBB-'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 67967218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-5 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Stefanus Yuniardhi
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6809
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
