(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 04 (Fitch) Recent rules unveiled by the Chinese government will instil greater discipline in local governments' use of their land to seek financing and ensure they will be able to operate proceeds from their land sales sustainably, Fitch Ratings says. The central government at the start of 2016 released a circular that blocked local governments and related entities from using their land as collateral for bank loans, and required investments in land to be financed through ordinary budgetary surpluses, including central government transfers, and/or municipal bonds. In addition, the central government also tightened the use of land funds, meaning reserves built with resources coming from government budgets, land sales, bond issuance, and other related revenue. Land funds can only be used for activities related to land projects, such as construction of basic infrastructure like utilities and roads (known as primary development), removal of existing structures and municipal bond repayment. Fitch expects the clearer definition of funding sources and uses to allow better regulation of local governments' funding activities and prevent over-reliance on land funding - using land sales revenue or using land as collateral for bank borrowings - to fill fiscal gaps. Land capitalisation - the process of selling land, collecting capital and investing the proceeds - is one of the most important sources of supplementary funding for local governments' capital expenditure, when their other revenues and debt sources fall short. The new rules will also help to moderate land sales and primary development by local governments, which will prevent sharp swings in the property market by constraining over-aggressive expansion of land development and rationalise the land supply The restriction on land collateral for bank borrowing is not likely to sharply slow local governments' capex because they still have other sources of funding, such as issuance of municipal bonds. The latest rules are in line with steps that the central government has taken to improve the fiscal transparency and accountability of local governments by prohibiting off-balance sheet financing. The circular will not affect the existing bank loans and projects. Debt as at the end of 2014 will be included in a government programme that allows swaps for lower-cost municipal bonds, which will reduce local governments' financing costs. There is likely to be only a limited impact on local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) with governmental land bank functions, as most of the LGFVs have spun off these functions after a regulatory change in 2012. Most LGFVs involved in governmental land operate as primary development contractors. Contact: Lin Pei Associate Director +852 2263 9912 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Terry Gao Director +852 2263 9972 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.