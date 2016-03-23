(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has
assigned a
National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(tha)' to ICBC (Thai) Leasing
Company Limited's
(ICBCTL: AAA(tha)/Stable/F1+(tha)) upcoming senior unsecured
debentures of up to
THB5bn. The debentures would be offered in tranches with tenors
of up to 12
years.
At the same time, Fitch has assigned a National Short-Term
Rating of 'F1+(tha)'
to ICBCTL's short-term senior unsecured debenture programme of
up to THB20bn on
a revolving basis for the period 8 April 2016 to 7 April 2017.
Each issuance
under the programme will have a maturity of no more than 270
days.
The proceeds will be used for refinancing and/or for funding
ICBCTL's general
operations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ICBCTL's senior debentures and short-term debenture programme
are rated at the
same level as the company's National Long-Term Rating and
National Short-Term
Rating of 'AAA(tha)' and 'F1+(tha)', respectively. This is in
accordance with
Fitch's criteria, as they represent unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of
the issuer.
The National Ratings of ICBCTL are equalised with that of its
parent, Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China (Thai) Public Company Limited
(ICBCT;
AAA(tha)/Stable/F1+(tha)). This reflects Fitch's view that
ICBCTL is a core
subsidiary of the bank and that there is an extremely high
probability of
extraordinary support, if required, from ICBCT. ICBCTL is a key
part of the
bank's strategy and has an important role in supporting ICBCT's
retail banking
business. ICBCTL's loans comprised around 28% of ICBCT's
consolidated loans and
42% of consolidated revenue in 2015, based on Fitch estimates.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The National Ratings of ICBCTL's long-term senior unsecured
debenture and
short-term debenture programme are currently at the highest on
Thailand's
National Rating scale; hence, no upside is possible. A downgrade
of the National
Ratings of ICBCTL could have a similar effect on the National
Ratings on its
senior debts.
Any changes in the perceived propensity of ICBCT to support
ICBCTL could lead to
rating shifts on the National Ratings on both ICBCTL and its
senior debt
ratings. For example, a large divestment of any shareholdings or
a clear lack of
financial commitment may lead to downgrades. However, Fitch
views these as
unlikely to occur in the near term.
For more details on the rating drivers and sensitivities for
ICBCTL and ICBCT,
please see the rating action commentary "Fitch Affirms 5 Thai
Subsidiaries of
Foreign Financial Institutions" dated 27 October 2015 and
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
The other ratings of ICBCTL are unaffected by this action, and
are as follows:
National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(tha)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)'
National Long-Term Rating on bonds guaranteed by ICBCT at
'AAA(tha)'; Stable
Outlook
National Long-Term Rating on senior unsecured bonds (outstanding
notes) at
'AAA(tha)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Jackerin Jeeradit
Associate Director
+662 108 0163
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 26 October 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
